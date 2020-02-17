Education
UNILAG’s N419m Research Grants Excite Director
Director of Research and Innovation, University of Lagos (UNILAG) Prof. Bola Oboh, has described as heart-warming, the over N419 million research grant recently won by 14 scholars of the institution.
Oboh told our source at the weekend in Lagos that 14 UNILAG research proposals were awarded the TETFund National Research Fund (NRF) grants out of the 128 awarded to universities nationwide.
“The university clearly had the highest number of awardees and this indeed is heartwarming and encouraging.
“We competed favourably because our proposals showed very convincingly to the erudite panel of reviewers in the various fields that UNILAG researchers can, through quality research, make meaningful and more outstanding contribution to attaining Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) in the various fields,” she added.
The director said that the grants won by the 14 research groups from the university were in the following thematic areas: Health and Social Welfare (five); National Integration and Security (two); Economic Development (two); Education and Training (one); Space, Science and Technology (one); Social Development and Welfare (one).
Others were; Language, Literature and Media (one) and Population Studies (one).
She said that the university had a plan for an endless cycle of researchers who could submit competitive proposals, conduct quality research, implement novel outcomes of research, and contribute to national development and global recognition.
“I am absolutely sure that with the quality of researchers that we currently have, there is no doubt that as the funds are released, the researchers will utilise the funds appropriately for the purposes for which it is meant,” Oboh said.
Education
Kwara Community Happy Over New UTME Centre
The people of Omu-Aran in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State have expressed delight about locating a centre for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in the community.
The President, Omu-Aran Development Association (ODA), Chief Bisi Adeyemi, told our source in Omu-Aran on Saturday that the development was long overdue and a welcome development.
The new centre in Omu-Aran joined others in Aran-Orin, Offa and Erin-Ile to cater for UTME candidates in Kwara South Senatorial District of the state.
Adeyemi said the UTME centre, apart from having the potential of impacting positively on the education development in the community, would also boost its commercial and trading activities.
The community leader pledged that the association would never relent in giving necessary assistance toward sustainability of the centre.
He said that locating the centre in the community would also create more awareness for the youths in terms of seeking improved academic excellence.
Usman praised the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for considering the community worthy of recognition.
“No word can express the joy and happiness of the people of Omu-Aran over the approval given to this UTME centre.
“We will do our possible best to mobilise our people, especially in the areas of security and accommodation for the prospective candidates and other visitors.
“The essence is geared toward making the candidates’ stay in the community a memorable and rewarding experience.
“The community is not only projected positively in the national map but also as a safe and viable haven for national assignments,” he said.
The Education Secretary, Irepodun Local Government Education Authority (LGEA), Mr Razak Ojewoye, described the development as heartwarming and unprecedented in the history of the community.
“This will definitely contribute a lot to our efforts toward transforming education in our locality,” he said.
Similarly, the centre’s Supervisor, Mr Kazeen Ojiwusi, praised the people of the community for their hospitality and cooperation.
He expressed optimism that the centre would witness a hitch free UTME exercise.
Education
FCT To Domesticate National Policy On Teacher Education
Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has disclosed the efforts of his administration to review and domesticate the National Policy on Teacher Education in order to enhance teachers’ welfare and improved service delivery.
This came even as the FCT College of Education in Zuba said it has commenced degree programmes in some of its departments.
Provost of the College, Dr Muhammad Gambo Hamza, announced this at the weekend during the Second Combined Convocation of the institution in Abuja.
He said: “Academic visitations were undertaken and Memorandum of Understanding on academic collaborations were signed with the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria to commence bachelor degree programmes in some departments from 2019/2020 Academic Session. We have received approval from the National University Commission”.
The Provost however lamented that the “technical aspect” of the College was set to come on full stream, saying; “In the light of the present trend and the need to prepare teachers who are adequately equipped with both knowledge and skills for self reliance, I wish to appeal to the visitor for adequate funding to enable the college expand its programmes by introducing the technical component such as automobile technology, building, electrical electronics, and metal/wood work”.
On his part, the minister called on the management of the college to move some key schools and administrative offices to its permanent site as a matter of priority, promising greater support for the institution as it prepares for its fifth round of accreditation.
Bello, who was represented by the Minister of State of the FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, assured that the FCT Administration will assist in making the relocation to the permanent site seamless, adding that a lot of resources have been expended on the site through the intervention of TETFUND.
“I therefore enjoin all staff to be dedicated to their work and to give the students the best that is required of them while shunning vices that are inimical to your professional ethics”.
Bello commended the college for the commencement and smooth take-off of the undergraduate programme for the award of degrees in education, while urging management to explore other partnerships and collaborations that would be beneficial to the college in order to complement the efforts of government.
Earlier, the FCT Permanent Secretary, Sir Chinyeaka Christian Ohaa, expressed concern over the backlog of graduands of the institution who had completed their NCE programmes, from 2010 to date, while calling on the management to work hard at ensuring that convocation and other such important activities of the college are not delayed.
The Convocation covered 12, 969 graduands who had graduated from the school for the past 10 years.
Education
SUG President’s Detention: Police Warn NANS Against Protest
The Ogun State Police command has warned students against staging any protest in the state over the continuous detention of the suspended Students’ Union President of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Adegboye Olatunji.
Olatunji was arrested, paraded and detained by police for alleged involvement in cult activities.
A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, yesterday, threatened that any student caught engaging in protest would be dealt with through the arms of the law.
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) had earlier threatened to embark on a statewide protest over the arrest of Olatunji on Monday.
The Ogun chairman of NANS, Tomiwa Bamgbose, in a statement, yesterday, said students across the state would embark on a mass protest to demand the “unconditional release” of the SUG president.
Bamgbose added that the protest, which will hold across the state today, would be a solidarity protest by the students against the alleged injustice levelled against Olatunji.
The NANS chairman also insisted that there was no iota of truth in the allegation by the Police that the embattled SUG President is a cultist.
Part of the statement reads, “NANS OGUN JCC hereby uses this medium to notify all gallant and ever combatant Nigerian students about tomorrow’s (today) peaceful protest to demand the immediate and unconditional release of the SUG president, Ilaro.
“It is no longer news that the President was arrested last week Sunday as a result of a conspiracy against his good intention to liberate his fellow students.
“I write with total bitterness in my heart to inform all Nigerian students that Comrade Olatunji after being tortured to confess what he knows nothing about by the police has sustained a lot of injuries in the detention.
“This level of injustice must stop. We must fight for our brother, remember that an injustice to one is an injustice to all.
“The leadership of NANS OGUN JCC hereby summons all radical and ideological equipped comrades to come out in our great number to protest this injustice against our constituency.
“The protest is scheduled to take place simultaneously at Ilaro to demand the postponement of the examination until TJ is released and also in Abeokuta to intimate the governor about the highest level of victimisation of students going on under his administration.”
But, Oyeyemi in the statement, said, “An intelligence report at the disposal of Ogun State Police command indicated that some misguided students are planning to stage a statewide protest in Ogun state in solidarity with the suspended SUG president of Federal Polytechnic Ilaro, who was recently arrested for cultism.
“As an organisation saddled with the constitutional responsibility to protect life and property, the command will not fold its arms and watch some disgruntled elements make life difficult for law-abiding citizens of the state.
“Therefore, anybody or group that makes any attempt to throw the state into unnecessary chaos will be made to feel the full weight of the law.
“To this end, all the command’s tactical squads have been activated and deployed across the state to nip in the bud any act of violence capable of jeopardising the peaceful atmosphere of the state.”
