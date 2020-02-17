Tennis President Wants Deployment Of Coaches

Nigeria Professional Football League ( NPFL) legend, Victor Ezeji has said that Nigeria did not have any structure on ground in terms of grassroot football development in the country.

He explained that, if there is any structure, the country would have gotten abundant talents, and there would be no need looking for players anytime there is competition.

Ezeji made the assertion , yesterday, in an exclusive interview with Tidesports in Port Harcourt , saying that catching then young is the best policy to adopt.

“ If we catch them young at the tender age and groom them, we will not have this problem of running around looking for players” Ezeji said.

He commended the Rivers State government for bringing back school Sports, saying that, it will be an avenue to discover talents.

According to him, if you engage the youth at their tender age it will take them off crime.

“We want everyone to support grassroot sporting activities because it is a way of encouraging the kids. It will take them off the streets” he stated.