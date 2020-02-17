SUG President’s Detention: Police Warn NANS Against Protest

The Ogun State Police command has warned students against staging any protest in the state over the continuous detention of the suspended Students’ Union President of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Adegboye Olatunji.

Olatunji was arrested, paraded and detained by police for alleged involvement in cult activities.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, yesterday, threatened that any student caught engaging in protest would be dealt with through the arms of the law.

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) had earlier threatened to embark on a statewide protest over the arrest of Olatunji on Monday.

The Ogun chairman of NANS, Tomiwa Bamgbose, in a statement, yesterday, said students across the state would embark on a mass protest to demand the “unconditional release” of the SUG president.

Bamgbose added that the protest, which will hold across the state today, would be a solidarity protest by the students against the alleged injustice levelled against Olatunji.

The NANS chairman also insisted that there was no iota of truth in the allegation by the Police that the embattled SUG President is a cultist.

Part of the statement reads, “NANS OGUN JCC hereby uses this medium to notify all gallant and ever combatant Nigerian students about tomorrow’s (today) peaceful protest to demand the immediate and unconditional release of the SUG president, Ilaro.

“It is no longer news that the President was arrested last week Sunday as a result of a conspiracy against his good intention to liberate his fellow students.

“I write with total bitterness in my heart to inform all Nigerian students that Comrade Olatunji after being tortured to confess what he knows nothing about by the police has sustained a lot of injuries in the detention.

“This level of injustice must stop. We must fight for our brother, remember that an injustice to one is an injustice to all.

“The leadership of NANS OGUN JCC hereby summons all radical and ideological equipped comrades to come out in our great number to protest this injustice against our constituency.

“The protest is scheduled to take place simultaneously at Ilaro to demand the postponement of the examination until TJ is released and also in Abeokuta to intimate the governor about the highest level of victimisation of students going on under his administration.”

But, Oyeyemi in the statement, said, “An intelligence report at the disposal of Ogun State Police command indicated that some misguided students are planning to stage a statewide protest in Ogun state in solidarity with the suspended SUG president of Federal Polytechnic Ilaro, who was recently arrested for cultism.

“As an organisation saddled with the constitutional responsibility to protect life and property, the command will not fold its arms and watch some disgruntled elements make life difficult for law-abiding citizens of the state.

“Therefore, anybody or group that makes any attempt to throw the state into unnecessary chaos will be made to feel the full weight of the law.

“To this end, all the command’s tactical squads have been activated and deployed across the state to nip in the bud any act of violence capable of jeopardising the peaceful atmosphere of the state.”