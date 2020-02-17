Ikpoba-Oka LG Emerges Winners Of Edo Sports Festival

Abuja Beach Soccer Club continued their good run at the maiden edition of the Abuja Beach Soccer Tournament by defeating Kwara Beach Soccer Club 10-5 at the weekend.

Abuja BSC had shrugged off their underdogs tag going into the competition at the Jabi Lake Park in Abuja by shocking Badagry BSC 9-4 in their opening game.

The capital city side made their intentions known in the first period by scoring four goals against their more-experienced Ilorin-based opponents.

They added another four in the second period and would have scored more, but for many fluffed opportunities.

Kwara BSC captain, Emeka Ogbonna, however scored a solitary goal for his team to end the second period 1-8.

The Abuja team’s dominance was total in the first two periods, so much that Kwara BSC twice substituted their goalkeepers in a bid to plug their bleeding defence.

However in the third period, the FCT-based club took their foot off the pedal and allowed Kwara into the game through Ogbonna and Usman Yusuf.

The captain added two more goals to complete his hat-trick and Yusuf contributed some late efforts to reduce the deficit.

It ended 10-5 in favour of Abuja BSC, who have now scored a total of 19 goals so far in the tournament.

They will on Sunday in the final match of the tournament face Kebbi BSC, who earlier thrashed Badagry BSC 8-3.