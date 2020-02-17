Belemaoil Constructs 50-Bed Space Hostel At UNIPORT

In a bid to address the problem of inadequate hostel accommodation in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions and to reduce the danger associated with off-campus residential accommodation, indigenous oil giant Belemaoil Producing Limited has commenced the construction of 50-bed space hostel at the University of Port-Harcourt.

This is coming barely two months after the signing of the contract for the building of the three floor 50-Bed Space Hostel being executed in collaboration with the Jack-Rich Tein Aid Foundation and Belema Aid Foundation.

The Founder/President of Belemaoil, Mr. Tein T.S. Jack-Rich said the need to provide suitable accommodation for Nigerian students in tertiary institutions and to reduce the hazards facing students who reside off-campus necessitated the gesture.

Mr. Jack-Rich, represented by the Director, Production and Engineering, Belemaoil Producing Ltd, Engr. Mufaa Welsh, said the company is committed to ensuring that majority of Nigerian students in tertiary institutions reside on campus for enhance academic excellence.

He said this would address the problem of insecurity, social vices, poor academic performance, exorbitant off-campus accommodation, high cost of transportation amongst other challenges facing students who reside off-campus.

Engr. Welsh said “We have seen what students are going through and we say we need to lessen the burden on them by asking them to come into the university. Our interest is to ensure that in the next five years 90 percent of students of this university reside on campus, by so doing they will have more concentration, they will lean more and interact with themselves, interact with lectures and other people within the campus community and not to be involve in criminality or social vices. The wish of our Founder and President is that this is accomplished, it is in the course of this that we decided to start erecting buildings for students”

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Port-Harcourt, Professor Ndowa Lale said the project which comes barely three months to the end of his tenure is timely.

He expressed appreciation to the management of Belemaoil and assured that the Hostel would be well utilized when completed.

In his remarks, the Minister of State for Education Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba who was represented at the occasion by his Special Assistant on Policy and Political Matters, Paul Odili decried the lack of hostel accommodation in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.

The Minister said “There is truly a crying need for hostel accommodation in Nigeria tertiary schools. Available data show that over 75 percent of the entire Nigerian students’ population live off-campus in sometimes insecure and inhospitable environment not conducive for learning. Unfortunately there are not many corporate outfits making a non-profit intervention in Hostel Accommodation in the country, this should change. Hopefully the great gesture by Belemaoil will be emulated by other corporate entities to make it a norm”.

The Minister while congratulating the management of the University of Port-Harcourt for attracting the project, commended Belemaoil for what he described as beautiful and exemplary gesture.

Also speaking, the Manager External Relations of Belemaoil, Samuel Abel-Jumbo identified accommodation as a critical need of every student in tertiary institution. He said the gesture would be extended by the company to other tertiary institutions in parts of the country.

Mr. Jumbo said, “Education is a priority to Belemaoil Corporate Social Responsibility. This is a demonstration of our inclination towards supporting Nigerian students. We identified the University of Port-Harcourt as one of the institutions that we are going to start with in terms of extending our Corporate Social Responsibility to, and that is why we are here today to carry out this Ground Breaking Ceremony. We identified the fact that accommodation is very critical to students need, we also identified the fact that in UNIPORT it is even more critical. Being an Indigenous oil producing company with our Head Office and Operational Office here in Rivers State, Port-Harcourt, University of Port-Harcourt falls within our primary host target in terms of such Corporate Social Responsibility, so that is why we are here. We will be doing this across the country as much as possible as we try to reach out to other parts of Nigeria”.

The project is expected to be completed in four months and would be dedicated to the graduate students of the university.