Sports
Ndidi May Return To Action Next Weekend
Nigeria international midfielder Wilfred Ndidi could return from injury for Leicester City next weekend.
The 23-year-old has been a key part of Leicester’s fine campaign thus far, though a worrisome knee injury has restricted him to just four appearances since the turn of the year.
With Ndidi mostly absent, the Foxes have struggled to reproduce the superb form they demonstrated in the first half of the season.
That trend continued on Friday night when they were held 0-0 at Molineux Stadium by Wolver-hampton Wanderers, a match Ndidi was again absent for. The result means Leicester have gone three matches without a win across all competitions, and claimed just one victory from their last five Premier League outings.
With a crunch match against Manchester City looming next Saturday, February 22, the Foxes will be desperate to have their Super Eagles midfielder back in the starting XI.
And there’s good news on that front, with manager Brendan Rodgers telling BBC Leicester Sport that Ndidi may well return for their next outing.
“Wilf may be available for next week. He didn’t make today but he’s responding well to treatment and we’ll assess that at the start of the week,” explained Rodgers.
Ndidi has made 21 appearances and scored two goals for Leicester City in the 2019/20 Premier League season.
Sports
Omeruo Needs To Do More In Super Eagles – Amokachi
Ex-Nigeria international, Dan Amokachi, has tasked Leganes of Spain defender, Kenneth Omeruo, to take up bigger responsibilities in the Super Eagles.
Omeruo, 26, earned his debut international cap in 2013 and quickly became a regular, with then captain, Joseph Yobo nearing his retirement.
He was considered the heir apparent to Yobo and, at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2013, Omeruo showed just how good he was.
According to Amokachi, so far, he has made over 50 caps for the Eagles and continues to show he can become even better and indispensable.
At the 2019 AFCON in Egypt he was one of the tournament’s best players, according to ratings by whoscored.com with a 8.09 score, the highest by any defender.
In addition to his on-field abilities, the former Chelsea player has also been praised for his leadership quality in the locker room.
Amokachi, who was an assistant Coach in 2013, and later the interim head coach of the Eagles, described Omeruo as “tough” and a player whom others can look up to for inspiration.
Sports
No Structure On Grassroots Football In Nigeria – Ezeji
Nigeria Professional Football League ( NPFL) legend, Victor Ezeji has said that Nigeria did not have any structure on ground in terms of grassroot football development in the country.
He explained that, if there is any structure, the country would have gotten abundant talents, and there would be no need looking for players anytime there is competition.
Ezeji made the assertion , yesterday, in an exclusive interview with Tidesports in Port Harcourt , saying that catching then young is the best policy to adopt.
“ If we catch them young at the tender age and groom them, we will not have this problem of running around looking for players” Ezeji said.
He commended the Rivers State government for bringing back school Sports, saying that, it will be an avenue to discover talents.
According to him, if you engage the youth at their tender age it will take them off crime.
“We want everyone to support grassroot sporting activities because it is a way of encouraging the kids. It will take them off the streets” he stated.
Sports
Ikpoba-Oka LG Emerges Winners Of Edo Sports Festival
Ikpoba-Oka Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo at the weekend in Benin emerged winners of the just-concluded Edo State Sports Festival with 100 gold medals.
Speaking at the closing ceremony of the competition, which was its third edition, Edo’s Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, thanked all the 18 LGAs which participated in the competition.
“This festival was also used to select athletes that will represent the state at the 20th National Sports Festival tagged `Edo 2020’.
“There were lots of surprises during this competition, and that is what we expected. We are going to see new athletes at the National Sports Festival.
“For us, this is the beginning of the return of sports to the native land which is Edo, and just as Governor Godwin Obaseki said at the opening ceremony, this event has become an annual event.
“The era where Nigeria uses calculator to calculate qualifications are over. Edo and Delta State are back and Nigeria now will be winning at world games as it used to be,’’ he said.
The deputy governor assured that the state government would keep in touch with all the participants in the competition.
Tidesports source reports that Owan West LGA clinched 74 gold medals while Egor LGA won 64 gold medals.
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Insecurity: We Want Ogbunigwe, Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, S’East Tells IGP
-
News3 days ago
FG Approves New Uniform For Correctional Service
-
News4 days ago
Resign Now, Northern Youths Tell Buhari …PDP Reacts As Borno Residents Boo President In Maiduguri …Nigeria’s Security Architecture Has Collapsed -CAN
-
Business5 days ago
GPHCDA Boss Hails Wike Over Resuscitation Of Cassava Plant
-
News3 days ago
Residents Cheer As Wike Inspects Flyover Bridge Project
-
News3 days ago
PDP’s Diri Set To Be Sworn In As Gov …As Lyon’s Sack Shocks APC …We’ll Obey Supreme Court Judgement, Says INEC …Warn Oshiomhole Not To Destabilise Nigeria, Wike Tells FG
-
News4 days ago
Constitution Review: Senate To Consider 2014 Confab Report …As Devolution Of Power, LG, Judiciary Autonomy, Others Top Agenda
-
Opinion4 days ago
EFCC And Abia’s Rot