Stop The Killings, Please

A lot have been said about the ever-rising insecurity in the country. People have written, they have used both the conventional and social media to raise alarm about the daily killings in various parts of the country which are beginning to sound like a broken record. Some people have, therefore, decided to stay quiet and watch government take action.

But as the killings continue unabated, one is forced to continue reacting to the issue in the hope that one day, the authorities will listen and do the needful to put an end to all the criminal activities going on in the country. The killings are becoming very disturbing and it is difficult to point a finger to the reason for the continuous waste of life.

Just imagine a story in the Wednesday edition of this newspaper, where 11 members of a family were locked and burnt inside their house, in addition to 10 others killed by bandits on Tuesday evening at Bakali village in Fatika District, Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State. How heartless can some people be? How did we get to this point of wasting blood anyhow?

The worrisome thing is that the federal government and the security agencies seem not to know how to tackle the huge problem. All they keep telling us is that the problem will soon be a thing of the past even as the bandits, Boko Haram or whatever they are called keep carrying out their dastardly acts with impunity.

It is high time something was done to check these criminal activities. If sacking the service chiefs and engaging new ones, as many have suggested, will save the situation, so be it. All we want is for the killings, kidnapping and other criminal activities to stop.

By: Maxwell Ode, Eleme, Rivers State.