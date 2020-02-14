Focus
Stop The Killings, Please
A lot have been said about the ever-rising insecurity in the country. People have written, they have used both the conventional and social media to raise alarm about the daily killings in various parts of the country which are beginning to sound like a broken record. Some people have, therefore, decided to stay quiet and watch government take action.
But as the killings continue unabated, one is forced to continue reacting to the issue in the hope that one day, the authorities will listen and do the needful to put an end to all the criminal activities going on in the country. The killings are becoming very disturbing and it is difficult to point a finger to the reason for the continuous waste of life.
Just imagine a story in the Wednesday edition of this newspaper, where 11 members of a family were locked and burnt inside their house, in addition to 10 others killed by bandits on Tuesday evening at Bakali village in Fatika District, Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State. How heartless can some people be? How did we get to this point of wasting blood anyhow?
The worrisome thing is that the federal government and the security agencies seem not to know how to tackle the huge problem. All they keep telling us is that the problem will soon be a thing of the past even as the bandits, Boko Haram or whatever they are called keep carrying out their dastardly acts with impunity.
It is high time something was done to check these criminal activities. If sacking the service chiefs and engaging new ones, as many have suggested, will save the situation, so be it. All we want is for the killings, kidnapping and other criminal activities to stop.
By: Maxwell Ode, Eleme, Rivers State.
Focus
As INEC Deregisters Parties…
May I use this medium to commend the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for deregistering 74 political parties, thereby bringing the number of existing political parties to 18.
That was a step in the right direction as many of the deregistered parties only existed on social media and only make noise during elections. Many of them have no ideology and that is why close to elections, they often team up in support of the candidate of one strong political party or the other. Some say they do it for some gains – monetary and otherwise.
If only the downsizing will be done after every general election, until we are left with some strong political parties who are capable of participating actively during elections. That will save the nation cost of printing ballot papers and conducting election generally, as well as save voters the pain and time of going through several names in search of their party logo while casting their votes.
By: Donu Wika, Bodo City.
Focus
On NTA Versus CNN
Reports have it that the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, is seeking the approval of a N181.5 billion ($500 million) credit facility from President Muhammadu Buhari to revitalise and digitalise the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) such that it can compete with the likes of Cable News Network (CNN).
Digitalisation of NTA is the way to go. In this digital age, there is no way our national TV will remain analogue; more so when the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has set June 17, 2020 for all members of the organization to migrate from analogue to digital. But why the migration and all the other things listed by the minister should cost a whopping N181.5 billion naira beats my imagination.
Again, it is difficult to understand how Mohammed intends to do the magic of transforming NTA, a government-owned station, which is more like the voice of government, to compete with CNN. No doubt, in terms of reach, NTA is an attraction compared to many other private TV stations, particularly in Nigeria. But the same cannot be said about its content. The theory of a piper dictating the tune continues to be the bane of NTA just like other government-owned media organisations. If that continues to be the case, how then can the station compete with CNN, a privately owned medium with a great freedom? A very tall dream, if you ask me.
In terms of raising the $500 million, the minister should get private investors to invest in the station instead of seeking government loan. Through PPP arrangement, people will invest and insist that the right thing be done and follow it through. That way, the money will be realized and the station will be more attractive.
By: Janet Brown, Opobo Town, Rivers State.
Focus
Sustain Science And Tech Dev
Nigeria is a sovereign state. The wealth of material and human resources would be in zillions if the Federal Government of Nigeria takes time to harness them. Science and technology cannot improve if the standard of education is degenerating in value in the country.
Nigeria imports most of her scientific equipment from other countries of the world. Indeed, scientifically, Nigeria is not seen as a science and technology oriented nation. But there are millions of Nigerians who are gifted and also trained in science and technology both at home and abroad.
Even with high population, Nigeria stands the chance of breaking new grounds in science and technology in the modern world. But the reverse is the case. Recently, twenty Southern African youths flew their own-made aeroplane. It is a good development in science and technology on the continent of Africa.
North Korea, Iran, China, Russia and others are threat to the United States of Africa because of science and technology and not population. It also has economic value. It is high time the Ministry in charge of science and technology called together scientists and technologists for the way forward in that area. There is need for budgetary provision for development of science and technology in Nigeria. And there is need for the National Assembly to enact laws that will support the improvement and sustenance of science and technology in Nigeria.
Nigeria, as a nation, has the raw materials that would enhance the development of science and technology. It is shocking to see that pencils and metre rules are still imported into Nigeria for decades. This is sad! Nigerian government should look into these simple classroom materials. It is a known fact that Nigeria can produce world-class products and export them at ease to other parts of the world.
Frank Ogwuonuonu,
Port Harcourt.
