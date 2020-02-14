School Sports Boss Hails Wike, Sirawoo

The Lagos Rugby team yesterday lamented lack of training kits ahead of the coming National Sports Festival billed for March 20 in Benin.

Ayo Johnson, coach of the team told newsmen during their training session at the National Stadium, Lagos that some of the players had been injured due to bad pitch and lack of kits for the game.

He said that the team’s challenge had been facilities for training, adding that the few substandard facilities provided for the team were returned to those who brought them.

The coach said in spite of the setback the team was prepared for all oppositions at the games as it had been training hard with a view to challenge any state for the gold.

“We are ready for the games. We are going to give every challenger a run for their money.

“We have 35 players in camp, both male and female, but we will select the best 25 out of the number to represent the state,” he said.

According to Tidesports, one of the players, Stephen Kiki said they were training under a hash condition without the necessary facilities such as balls, tackle bags, cones, headgear, body armour, teeth guard and supplements.

“We need standard gym and proper medical care for our injuries,” he said.

David Oyekanmi, captain for the male team said if all the items mentioned were provided, especially good pitch for training, their preparation would have been much easier.

Onyekanmi said that in spite of this, they were training hard for gold.

“We are still training to get gold. The Lagos State Government promised us during qualifying stages that all we needed would be provided if we qualify.

“We want the government to keep to its promises because we have qualified for the games.

“All logistics needed should be provided. We have about 10 players with injuries due to no right facilities to train with.

“The game of rugby is a dangerous one. One could sustain a fatal injury if care is not taking,” he said.

The Captain of the female team, Halimat Tiamiyu said the camp was not easy for the ladies due to no protective facilities to train with.

She called on the state government to provide the logistics it promised the team because the players were committed to winning gold for the state.

Tidesports source reports that Ogun and Lagos States qualified in the rugby game to represent the Southwest at the 2020 National Sports Festival in Edo.