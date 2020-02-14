NDDC Denies Award Of 300 Contracts To Serving Senator

The Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) will no longer condone the activities of Cart pushers in the State which constitute a nuisance and run counter to the efforts of the Agency to keep the state clean and healthy for residents.

Consequently, the Sole Administrator, Bro Felix Obuah on Wednesday, inaugurated a 25 member Task Force to ensure that the State capital, Port Harcourt, and its environs do not continue to be messed up by cart pushers in whatever disguise.

The Task Force to be known as OPERATION ARREST CART PUSHERS AND DESTROY CARTS, OACPDC among others is authorized to arrest such cart pushers anywhere sighted across the State, confiscate their carts and prosecute the offenders under the extant sanitation laws of the state.

The 25 member Task Force known as Operation Arrest Cart Pushers and Destroy Carts, OACPDC will have Aguma Ikechi as chairman, while the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Sanitation Police post will coordinate security officers to be attached to the Task Force.

While inaugurating the Task Force, the Sole Administrator, Bro Felix Obuah decried the way and manner cart pushers indiscriminately dump wastes at unauthorized receptacles and outside government approved dumping hours and also scatter wastes at designated receptacles and dumpsites in search of scraps and discarded materials for sale which impinge on the right of residents to enjoy the pleasure of healthy breathing all over including residential areas.

The Sole Administrator said the Agency and by extension, the State government had endured the menace for too long and will no longer remain silent over the issue which has become more compelling to address once and for all in the light of incessant outbreak of killer diseases around the globe.

“Rivers State has to take proactive measures against the possible health hazards that are likely to arise from the activities of these cart pushers”, Bro Obuah remarked.

The Task Force which will mount a 24 hour surveillance of all the streets and roads in Port Harcourt and its environs will commence operations on Monday, February 17, 2020.

All cart pushers and any other person(s) involved in this illegal and wanton act are warned to henceforth, refrain or face the full wrath of the Task Force, RIWAMA Sole Administrator appealed.