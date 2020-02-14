Politics
Imo Assembly Seeks Prosecution Of REC, RO …As More Members Decamp To APC
Twenty one members of the Imo State House of Assembly including the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Chiji Collins, have asked that the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Chukwuemeka Ezeonu and the Returning Officer of the 2019 Imo governorship election, Prof. Francis Otunta be prosecuted for violating the electoral act by illegally declaring Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party winner of Imo governorship election.
This call was contained in a motion moved by the member representing Obowo state constituency, Kennedy Ibeh and cosponsored by twenty other members.
Leading debate, Kennedy Ibeh stated that the country’s constitution has made it clear that the Supreme Court is and remains the highest arbiter of the judiciary hence, its pronouncements are final.
He cited the electoral requirements, which will satisfactorily qualify one to be declared winner of an election. That, he insisted were not met by the PDP candidate, Emeka Ihedioha, querying the audacity of the presiding REC and RO to have declared him (Ihedioha) winner.
According to the motion, the one-fourth constitutional spread as enshrined in the electoral act was not considered by the electoral umpire.
In the same vein, he asked that a vote of confidence be passed on the Apex Court for rekindling the hope of the people by restoring senator Hope Uzodinma as the true winner of the election.
Frank Ugboma of Oguta state constituency spoke in contrary, reminding members of the sacrosanct nature of the law which does not permit the legislative arm of government to pass a vote of confidence on the executive.
He spoke when over twelve members had supported the motion and the speaker, Chiji Collins put the debate to vote, the I’s had.
Meanwhile, among other members who decamped to the ruling APC are Samuel Otuibe of Ahiazu-Mbaise state constituency from the PDP and his Orlu counterpart, Pascal Okolie as well as Uju Onwudiwe of Njaba who defected from the Action Alliance.
The lawmakers entrance to the APC yesterday increased the number of defectors so far to twenty one.
Politics
CDC Chairman Lauds Wike Over Road Projects
A chieftain of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and chairman, Community Development Committee (CDC) of Rumuagholu, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Comrade Henry Amadi has lauded Governor Nyesom Wike for the construction of the roads in the community.
Amadi who made the commendation during an exclusive chat with The Tide at Rumuagholu said the Governor came to their rescue when the road in the area was in a very deplorable state.
According to him, “I have to be grateful to Governor Wike’s led administration; he actually came to our rescue when Rumuagholu Community road was in total disarray.
“People were pulling out their businesses because of bad road, and when he came on board during his electioneering campaign he promised constructing the road for us and after the election, Rumuagholu road was the first he attended to within six months in the office”.
Comrade Amadi further thanked the Governor for constructing the road leading to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), even as he solicited the intervention of the State Government and security agencies to check security issues in the area.
While promising to offer good leadership and accountability during his two years of service, he called on the State Government and security agencies to intervene so as to check some security challenges in the area.
He said: “Some of the legacies I want to leave behind to be remembered for at the end of my tenure is good leadership. Good leadership in the sense of been upright as a leader, look at things that are happening around you, speak out and follow the right step irrespective of who is involved, I give my judgment based on facts and not sentiments, because these are some of the things that kill leadership system.
“Another legacy is accountability. I would want to be accountable to my people, that in every six months in office, I will like to gather my youths and elders and give them break down of what I have been able to do in this community at the end of every six months,” he stated.
While noting that he has a lot to do after he emerged as the CDC Chairman of Rumuagholu Community, assuring that he will carry everybody along; just as he disclosed plans to assist indigent children to access quality education.
According to him, “I am equally looking out how to help some children in the community. That is the less privileged ones in terms of education. If you look around the community, you will find out that there are a lot of private schools in the community.
“We want to liaise or talk with owners of the schools to see if they can give scholarship even if it is two or three chances to enroll our children there, especially those parents that cannot fund their children primary and post primary education in this community,” the CDC chairman said.
By: Azenye Nworgu
Politics
Bayelsa: Shock, Disappointment Envelop APC National Secretariat
Shock and disappointment were the expressions on the faces of officials and members of staff of the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress following the Supreme Court Judgement which annulled the victory of the party’s Bayelsa State Governor-elect, David Lyon.
When correspondent visited the party headquarters after the judgment, yesterday, staffers of the secretariat were sighted standing in groups discussing the issue.
National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, who arrived the party secretariat, went up to his office with some members of the party’s National Working Committee.
National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mallam Lanre Isa- Onilu, in a telephone interview with our correspondent said, “The party will soon make its position (on the judgement) known.”
Politics
Senate Scrutinises NDDC ‘ s N346bn 2020 Budget
The Niger Delta Development Commission’s (NDDC) Interim Management Committee (IMC) led by Dr Joy Nunieh has finally got the Senate’s formal recognition as the senate committee sat for the commission’s 2020 budget.
The IMC members in response to the Senate’s invitation for the defence of the commission’s N346billion 2020 budget proposal, appeared before the committee, last Wednesday.
The senate committee also threw its weight behind ongoing forensic auditing being carried out on accounts of the agency by the Executive which stopped the 15-member board of the commission screened and approved by the Senate in November last year.
Senate Nwaoboshi, in his remarks at the budget defence session said: ”We are here to consider and approve the agency’s budget proposals for 2019 as forwarded to the Senate by President Muhamnadu Buhari in December, last year.
“However, in doing that we shall be guided by policy thrust of the government on budget proposals, implementation and performance”, he said.
According to him, in line with submissions made by the President on the 8th of October, 2019 during presentation of the 2020 budget estimates, performance status of projects in previous years will be strictly considered in giving appropriation to any proposal.
The agency, however, ran into troubled waters when the committee demanded for documents on all its emergency projects which could not be provided by the acting managing director.
The committee consequently directed Nunieh to make the documents available unfailingly by next Tuesday, failure of which will lead to organisation of public hearing on them.
By: Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi, Abuja
