FG Approves New Uniform For Correctional Service

The Supreme Court, yesterday, sacked the governor-elect of Bayelsa State, David Lyon and his Deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo.

The apex court, in a unanimous decision by a five-man panel of Justices led by Justice Mary Odili, held that Degi-Eremieoyo presented a forged certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It held that the Form CF 001 Degi-Eremieoyo submitted to INEC for the purpose of the November 16, 2019, governorship election in the state, contained false information of fundamental nature.

Justice Ejembi Eko, who delivered the lead judgement, reinstated the November 12, 2019, judgement of the Federal High Court in Abuja that disqualified Degi-Eremieoyo from participating in the governorship poll.

The apex court held that since Degi-Eremieoyo shared a joint ticket with the governor-elect, his disqualification invalidated their nomination by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Consequently, it ordered INEC to immediately withdraw the Certificate of Return that was issued to them, and issue a fresh one to the party that secured the second highest number of votes and got the required constitutional spread in the election.

The judgment followed an appeal that was filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), its governorship and deputy governorship candidates in Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri and Lawrence Ewhruojakpo.

Reacting to the Supreme Court ruling which nullified the election of Bayelsa State Governor-Elect, David Lyon and his Deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, congratulated the party over the ruling, and described the verdict as victory of democracy and rule of law over impunity and tyranny.

Ologbondiyan, in a tweet, wrote: “Congratulations to the PDP family.”

Reacting to the judgement, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Diran Odeyemi, said the development is a confirmation of the truism that indeed, the judiciary remains the last hope of the common man.

According to him, judges sitting in other election disputes have a lot to learn from the Justice Mary Odili-led panel which directed the issuance of a certificate of return to the PDP governorship candidate, Senator Duoye Diri, adding that courage is what distinguishes a great judge in the pack.

“We want to salute the Justices for upholding the rule of law. They have demonstrated that there are still good judges in our country. We won the election and the learned justices have now proven that.

“I heard that some people are saying we should forget Imo now that we have gotten Bayelsa but that is not the way to go. What we are asking for in the case of Imo is a review of the apex court’s judgment and we know there is a window of hope that the right thing will be done.

“We congratulate our governor-elect and we are looking forward to working with him in his quest to further consolidate on the legacies of the outgoing governor,” he said.

Similarly, following the sack of Bayelsa governor-elect, David Lyon and his Deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo by the apex court, the presidential candidate of the PDP in the last general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said that Nigerians are solidly behind Supreme Court in their verdicts.

Atiku, who congratulated Senator Douye Diri, the newly declared winner of Bayelsa gubernatorial election, advised the apex court to show consistency in its judgments.

Atiku opined: “I received the verdict of the Supreme Court, declaring the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Bayelsa state gubernatorial elections, Senator Douye Diri, as the duly elected Governor of the state, with gladness.

“Senator Douye Diri had cause to visit with me before the elections and received my blessings and counsel. I am fully satisfied that he has what it takes to make Bayelsa the ‘glory of all lands’. His intellect, personality and character, are a credit to Bayelsa and the PDP.

“I congratulate Senator Douye Diri and his running mate, Mr. Lawrence Ewhrujakpor. I also felicitate with the Peoples Democratic Party. The Lords Justices have given us another opportunity to show Nigerians that power belongs to the people, and we must make good use of this opportunity.

“I call on all the people of Bayelsa to make peace with the recent past and embrace the future together, united in the mission to transform the state into a haven of peace and prosperity.

“Finally, I urge the Supreme Court to show consistency in its judgments and find the resolve to always deliver just-judgments no matter whose ox is gored. The people of Nigeria are behind the apex court in whatever they do to free themselves from the dominance of dictatorial forces.”

In his reaction, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike called on the Federal Government to warn the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to stop making inflammatory remarks capable of destabilising the country.

Wike also berated the APC national chairman for saying that there will be no swearing-in of the PDP candidate in Bayelsa State, saying he has no such powers.

He said: “The Federal Government should warn Oshiomhole to stop making remarks that will destabilise Nigeria.

“What he is doing in Edo State is not proper, and he should not bring it to the rest of the Niger Delta.”

He said that Oshiomhole lacks the power to make pronouncements after the Supreme Court has ruled on the Bayelsa matter.

“Who is Oshiomhole to determine who has spread in a state? Supreme Court has made a ruling. It is unfortunate for Oshiomhole to come forward to say that nobody will be sworn in”, he said.

He said that Oshiomhole was making unguarded statements because he has lost the support of APC governors; hence he wants to curry favour through careless talks.

He said: “It is most unfortunate what Oshiomhole is doing because he wants to retain his position as national chairman. APC governors have rejected him, that is why he is struggling to prove that he is fighting for the party.

“He is making statements as if he owns the country. This is the same way he is carrying on in Edo State fighting the governor.

“He believes that he has the forces to cause crisis. He is arrogating powers to himself, which is not good”, he said.

Wike described Oshiomhole as a man who preaches one thing, then goes ahead to practise a different thing.

He said the situation in Edo State has exposed Adams Oshiomhole as a godfather who once preached against godfathers.

He said Oshiomhole would not be allowed to destroy the Niger Delta, adding that the rule of law must continue to prevail at all times.

Also, the Delta State Governor, Sen Ifeanyi Okowa, congratulated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the Supreme Court ruling sacking Bayelsa governor-elect, Mr David Lyon and his running mate, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa described the ruling as a welcomed development for the PDP and its candidates in the governorship race, Senator Douye Diri and Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpor.

He stated that his confidence in the Judiciary had been rekindled by the didactic ruling of the apex court.

He urged PDP and the governor-elect to take steps to reconcile all stakeholders in Bayelsa in order to strengthen the party for future elections.

“The news of the Supreme Court ruling on the Bayelsa governorship election came to me with joy, because we have been writhing in pain on the loss of Bayelsa to the APC in the last governorship election in the state.

“We are happy because the Supreme Court has once again restored the confidence of the people in the judiciary.

“This victory is a clarion call on the party and the governor-elect to take steps to reconcile all aggrieved party members who defected or worked against the party in the November16, 2019 Governorship Election in the state.

“This is very important, because there is need to rebuild the confidence of the people in our party, going forward,’’ the governor said.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate our great party, the PDP, on the victory at the Supreme Court.

“It is my prayer that God will usher in a new lease of life for Bayelsans as a new administration takes over in the state.

“I also congratulate my brother Governor, Hon Seriake Dickson, for a successful tenure in office”, he added.

Nonetheless, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared its readiness to act on the Supreme Court judgement sacking Bayelsa State Governor-elect, David Lyon, and his deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo but cannot do so now.

Reason: It is yet to get the court order sacking the APC candidates, who would have been sworn-in today.

The INEC said it would act on the judgment of the Supreme Court directing it to withdraw the Certificate of Return it issued the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC in Bayelsa State, Chief David Lyon.

INEC, however, said it was yet to be served with a copy of the judgment as at Thursday afternoon.

“I am not sure the commission has been served with the judgment of the Supreme Court yet. I will keep you posted”, Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi said.

Also, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Barrister Festus Okoye said the commission would check its record to see which party came second in the election with a view to issuing its candidate a Certificate of Return.

He said INEC would carry out the judgement of the Supreme Court.

“We would do that when we get the judgement of the Supreme Court so that we would know clearly what the Supreme Court want us to do and we would carry it out”, he said.

Lyon polled 352,552 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Duoye Diri, who scored 143,172 votes.

Few days to the election, the PDP and its candidate secured a court order disqualifying Degi-Eremieoyo but the appeal court cleared the APC candidate to run.

However, the Supreme Court, Thursday, held that the Form CF 001 Degi-Eremieoyo submitted to INEC for the purpose of November 16, 2019, governorship election contained false information of fundamental nature.

Justice Ejembi Eko, who delivered the lead judgement reinstated November 12, 2019, Judgement of the Federal High Court in Abuja that disqualified Degi-Eremieoyo from participating in the governorship poll.

The apex court held that since Degi-Eremieoyo shared a joint ticket with the governor-elect, his disqualification invalidated their nomination by the APC.

Consequently, it ordered INEC to immediately withdraw the Certificate of Return that was issued to them and issue a fresh one to the party that secured the second-highest number of votes and got the required constitutional spread.

By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa & Albert Ograka, Asaba