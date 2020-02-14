Niger Delta
APC Crisis: Obaseki Blames Oshiomhole, Iyamu For Violence In Edo
The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has given reasons why Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, governorship aspirant of the party are allegedly sponsoring violence in the state arm of the party. Obaseki alleged that both Oshiomhole and Obaseki were sponsoring violence within the party because they lost out of the political power play in the state.
The governor stated that both APC chieftains had failed repeatedly in their inordinate quest to seize power from him through undemocratic means, hence resorted to violence.
In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, the governor insisted that he was not responsible for the violence witnessed within the party in Edo State.
Obaseki maintained that the state had been peaceful until the emergence of Oshiomhole’s backed group, EPM in the state.
The statement reads: “We are quite flustered that Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has not been able to rein in his people in the face of the reconstitution of All Progressives Congress, APC, National Reconciliation Committee, tasked to restore lasting peace in the party both in the state and across the country.
“We are committed to peace and would do right by the people of Edo State by continually supporting all credible means to arrive at lasting peace in the state.
“It is rather curious that with Ize-Iyamu coming back into the political space in the last three months, extreme political violence has resurfaced with bombs going off in parts of the state and gunmen attacking politically-exposed persons.
Niger Delta
NDDC Denies Award Of 300 Contracts To Serving Senator
The Acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Joi Nunieh has denied awarding 300 different contracts to serving senator.
She spoke at a budget defence of the agency in Abuja, yesterday.
The NDDC boss’s reaction followed reports in the media to the effect that such contracts were awarded with 150 out of 300 fully paid without execution.
“Let me make clarification before the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC); there was nothing like that.
“I am not denying because I am here for the defence of the agency’s budget for 2020. I have no knowledge of such contracts.”
A statement credited to the Executive Director, Projects of NDDC, Dr Cairo Ojuogboh, had accused a serving senator of being the beneficiary of 300 contracts from NDDC, with 150 of them completely paid for without executing any.
Responding to further questions from lawmakers, the acting managing director said the statement was baseless and unfounded.
In his reaction, Senator James Manager, representing Delta South, expressed satisfaction at the NDDC, but cautioned strongly against the wilful attempts to tarnish the reputation of senators.
Niger Delta
RIWAMA Names Taskforce Against Cart Pushers
The Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) will no longer condone the activities of Cart pushers in the State which constitute a nuisance and run counter to the efforts of the Agency to keep the state clean and healthy for residents.
Consequently, the Sole Administrator, Bro Felix Obuah on Wednesday, inaugurated a 25 member Task Force to ensure that the State capital, Port Harcourt, and its environs do not continue to be messed up by cart pushers in whatever disguise.
The Task Force to be known as OPERATION ARREST CART PUSHERS AND DESTROY CARTS, OACPDC among others is authorized to arrest such cart pushers anywhere sighted across the State, confiscate their carts and prosecute the offenders under the extant sanitation laws of the state.
The 25 member Task Force known as Operation Arrest Cart Pushers and Destroy Carts, OACPDC will have Aguma Ikechi as chairman, while the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Sanitation Police post will coordinate security officers to be attached to the Task Force.
While inaugurating the Task Force, the Sole Administrator, Bro Felix Obuah decried the way and manner cart pushers indiscriminately dump wastes at unauthorized receptacles and outside government approved dumping hours and also scatter wastes at designated receptacles and dumpsites in search of scraps and discarded materials for sale which impinge on the right of residents to enjoy the pleasure of healthy breathing all over including residential areas.
The Sole Administrator said the Agency and by extension, the State government had endured the menace for too long and will no longer remain silent over the issue which has become more compelling to address once and for all in the light of incessant outbreak of killer diseases around the globe.
“Rivers State has to take proactive measures against the possible health hazards that are likely to arise from the activities of these cart pushers”, Bro Obuah remarked.
The Task Force which will mount a 24 hour surveillance of all the streets and roads in Port Harcourt and its environs will commence operations on Monday, February 17, 2020.
All cart pushers and any other person(s) involved in this illegal and wanton act are warned to henceforth, refrain or face the full wrath of the Task Force, RIWAMA Sole Administrator appealed.
Niger Delta
Lassa Fever: Delta Directs Screening Of Health Workers
The Delta government has directed health workers in the state who had come in contact with suspected Lassa fever cases to as a matter of urgency undergo proper screening to contain the spread of the disease.
The Commissioner of Health Dr Mordi Ononye, gave the directive during a meeting of the state’s Emergency Operations Committee on Lassa fever yesterday in Asaba.
The Tide’s source reports that the health commissioner had on Feb. 2, during a Pidgin English public enlightenment programme “How Una See Am” revealed that the state had recorded eight cases with one death while 120 persons were placed under surveillance for the ailment.
Ononye said the state government would not allow the health of residents to be compromised because of the unprofessional attitude of some health workers to adhere to procedures.
He called on owners of health facilities and their workers handling Lassa fever cases to report to the Disease Surveillance and Notification Offices (DSNOs) in their domain and submit themselves for proper screening.
The commissioner said that any medical facility that had treated a confirmed Lassa fever case would be shut down for 48 hours and the premises decontaminated before such a facility would be reopened.
According to the commissioner, failure to do this will put such facility at a risk of spreading the disease.
He decried the situation where action(s) of a health worker would impede the efforts of the committee to contain the spread of the disease by refusing to adhere to instructions.
