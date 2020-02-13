Entertainment
Valentine’s Day: PH Bubbles With Fun, Excitement
St Valentine’s day also known as lover’s day is observed on February 14 of every year. In many countries around the world including Nigeria even as Port Harcourt residents troop out to mark the annual event with love, fun and excitement.
Valentine day is a season when couples and aspiring ones express their love for each other, it provides opportunity to pamper loved ones, embrace the flower and the cupid as well as put extra efforts to show their spouses that they are not taken for granted.
This period is marked with exchanged of gifts, eating together at the eateries and restaurants, visiting exotic locations and spending quality time together. There is no better time to show loved ones how much you love them than on a valentine day and there is no way of enjoying this moment without being together.
Being physically together excites lovers calms the nerves and looking at each others smile adds pleasures that will remain forever, it is also the most beautiful thing to say I love you to a loved one. No matter how much you love and care, without saying I love you, it is as if you are forgetting something this season.
Sharing of gifts is also important, it is not just only the content of the gift that matters but also the heart and the thought put into giving it and the joy and smile in the face of the receiver.
To ensure a fun filled Valentine celebration in Port Harcourt, fun lovers, jolly good fellows and other classes of celebrants have lots of amazing and exciting places to visit and enjoy unadulterated fun. The enviable status of Rivers State as the hub of oil and gas activities in Nigeria and the treasure base of the nation has transformed the garden city into a haven of entertainment and tourism .
Some of the popular places to visit are the hotels like Hotel Presidential and other world class hotels and eateries like Pepperoni, Genesis, Kilimanjaro, Blue elephant at Perekule road for your best sandwiches, Asian town Old GRA for delicious Chinese Cousince, Bole King Woji town as well as Charcoal and Spice among other hospitality outlets within the state capital and its environs.
For the movie buffs, there are special Valentine movies in popular film houses like Film House, Port Harcourt Mall, Azikiwe road, Port Harcourt Pleasure Park Cinemas at the Rumuola axis of the Port Harcourt Aba expressway as well as Genesis Deluxe Cinemas, Tombia Street GRA Port Harcourt.
Other places for relaxation, sight seeing and amusement include, The Garden City Amusement park, Port Harcourt Pleasure park, Bori Camp axis, Isaac Boro Garden Park and the Port Harcourt Zoological Garden Trans Amadi as well as beaches, such as Ifoko beach known for its seafood and natural ambience, Port Harcourt tourist beach and the Port Harcourt shopping mall as well as the night clubs.
Entertainment
Brain Drain Rocks Rivers AGN
The survival of the Rivers State chapter of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), one of the leading chapters in Nollywood is being threatened by the brain drain syndrome as most members have left the state to seek for greener pastures in other states.
The out going chairman of the guild in the state, Mr Bartholomew Gerald Aguogo who stated this in an interview with The Tide Entertainment on Tuesday lamented the negative effect of the trend, adding that it might lead to the extinction of the chapter and by extension the film industry in Rivers State.
He disclosed that one of the founding fathers of the chapter and one of the best actors in Nollywood, Dr Sam Dede is currently the highest paid actor in Asaba Delta State while the former chairperson of the guild in the state and later president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) Ibinabo Fibresima is also based outside the state.
According to the Rivers State AGN boss, actor and director. The state also parades other veterans in the Nollywood industry namely Columbus Irosoanga, Walter Anger, Alaso Wariboko, Gentle Jack, Tonto Dike, Monalisa Chinda, Hilda Dokubo, Amb. Millisent Jack, Mauren Ihua and a host of others most of whom operate outside the state where they hold sway, while Nollywood in the state is left in the limbo.
He also identified tribalism as another virus killing Nollywood in the state. He reiterated that entertainment is a universal language which preaches unity through entertainment which is the motto of the association.
Mr Aguogo highlighted other factors militating against the growth of the guild in the state such as lack of enabling environment, poor funding and absence of government and other stakeholder’s participation in the industry. He said despite the big names the chapter has produced over the years, it is not yet Uhuru for Nollywood in Rivers State.
The outgoing chairman however, noted that despite the daunting challenges the chapter is still moving ahead with some laudable milestones recorded under his tenure. According to him, his executive has succeeded in repositioning the guild as the chapter under his watch has severally been named the best chapter since 2015 when he assumed office as the chairman of the actors body in the state.
Enumerating his achievements as the chairman of the guild since 2015, Aguogo said during his tenure, the chapter became the first to embark on capacity building of its members with the university of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) which later certified some of the members as trained actors.
The chapter also procured an 18 seater bus for the guild’s task force to assist the police and the Copy Right Commission in the state in their efforts to eliminate quacks in the industry and to curb the menace of piracy in the state.
The guild also created a platform called ‘Agents Night in 2016/2017 to address the issue of tribalism and disunity among members and to reintegrate them under one umbrella.
Other landmark achievements according to him include recognition of past leaders and members who contributed to the establishment of the industry in the state by dividing the guild into four tents namely: King Jaja tent, Ken Saro-Wiwa tenth Obi Wali tent and King Amakiri tent.
Resource persons were also invited to educate members on the essence of unity, professionalism and the importance of training and retraining of members. The chapter also entered into partnership with media houses in the state.
The Port Harcourt born actor, director and former President of Rivers State Students drama union said the chapter has come to a stage where government and other stakeholders could come in and partner with the guild to move it to the next level of development as he appealed for a state secretariat and a bus for the guild.
Aguogo commended Governor Nyesom Wike for appointing Yibo Koko as the Director General of the Rivers State Tourism Development Agency (RSTADA) and described his appointment as well deserved as Yibo is one of the best actors in the state who has contributed to the growth of entertainment in the state.
Entertainment
Burna Boy Emerges 2019 Most Influencial Young Nigeria
Nigeria’s grammy award nominees Burna boy has been named 2019 most influential young Nigerian according to a ranking poll collated by leading PR and rating firm, Avance Media.
Burna boy defeated his co-entertainer and musician Teni who also earned for herself, a mark of being the most influential female on the list out lining her accomplishments in 2019.
The rating which was launched by Avance Media had been won by Actress Funke Akindele (W016), Victor Moses (2017) and Davido (2018) who were voted as the most influential young Nigerians in their respective years.
Entertainment
Davido’s Latest Album, A Good Time Gets Platinum
DMW ‘Record Label boss Davido has been presented with a plague by song music for his latest album, ‘A good time’ which sales hit platinum and his single “Blow my mind” featuring American singer Chris Brown which hit double platinum as well.
Davido and his team were in song music headquarters in Johanesburg, South Africa to pick up the award.
Presenting the plague, the Managing Director (MD) Song Music Entertainment Africa, Sean Watson said: “I know we have one thing in common, all of us love African music and all of us are working as hard as we can to make sure we move the needle so the world knows who we are, why we are here and what we stand for.
“But to night I’m standing next to a pioneer, a man who has gone ahead of all of us, I want to say thank you and I want to give you something which is yours been use you earned it and what that is again is that we have come around full circle to say not have something else to give you tonight.
In Platinum album and a double platinum single. This is from us, we love you, we are proud of you and you are special to us”.
Davido dropped ‘A Good Time’ album last November and since then has topped music charts across the world. Earlier Davido received plagues when his songs ‘fall’ and ‘if’ were certified Diamond and platinum.
