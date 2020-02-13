Issues
Tackling Global Warming Effects On Nigeria
Former United States Vice-President, Al Gore, once said that people around the world ought to take an urgent action on global warming.
Gore, who is also founder of the Climate Reality Project, believes that climate change is something that is man-made and man can play a significant role to check or eliminate it in the future.
According to scientists, climate change is a change in average weather conditions, or in the time variation of weather around longer-term average conditions.
They agree that to limit the impacts of climate change, people need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions globally.
In addition to this, Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, says there is need for government and stakeholders to tackle climate change by using renewable energy sources.
“I wish to acknowledge that we have been doing some things pertaining greening the environment and stimulating economic growth like introduction and adoption of renewable energy and re-forestation project.
“The objective is to bring to the fore, its relevance, considering the global impact of climate change with its attendant environment degradation.
“The current development in the country is no longer sustainable environmentally like gradual shrinking/drying up of Lake Chad Basin and increase in desert encroachment.
“Others are loss of our ecosystems, reduced agricultural yields and sorts, rising sea levels and floods in southern part of the country, marine erosion and landslides in south-eastern part of the country,’’ he says.
The minister explains further that there ought to be high desire to preserve the environment because urbanisation and industrialisation have come so stay.
Similarly, Mr Bitrus Bako, the permanent secretary, Ministry of Science and Technology, observes that environment should be sustainably managed for present and future generations.
“I am confident that when this transition was fully understood and implemented, it would help to place the nation on proper perspective to mitigate and adapt to the scourge of climate change.
“It will also re-enforce the place of science, technology and innovation as veritable tools for the economic development of the country.
“It is a business of making paradigm shift from resource-based economy to knowledge-based economy, stimulating skills to transit environment to path of greatness and sustainability through Green Growth Technology.
In his view, Prof. Chukwumerije Okereke from University of Reading, UK, explains that the Governing Inclusive Green Growth in Africa (GIGGA) project is focused on Nigeria, Kenya and Ethiopia.
“GIGGA Network is to support interdisciplinary collaboration among UK and international African researchers, as well as non-academic stakeholders to Green Growth in Africa.
“Kenya’s Vision 2030 provides vision and policy framework for sustainable development, Ethiopia’s Climate Resilient Green Economy aims to put the country’s green economy on front runner.
“But Nigeria has no stand-alone green growth plan but incorporates Green Growth in its Economic Recovery and Growth Plan”.
However, the Federal Government says it will reclaim all land lost to gully erosion and assist flood-prone communities in the country, according to Mr AbdulGaniyu Aminu, the Head of Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Science and Technology.
Aminu quoted Onu as saying that the recent inauguration of gully erosion control works at Okwohia, Obowo/Ihitte Uboma Local Government, Imo State would bring relief to the Okwohia community which had for long been devastated by ecological challenges.
“The approval of the project is a clear testimony to the present administration’s resolve to ensure that no part of the country will be allowed to suffer any neglect due to geographical location”, he quoted the minister as saying.
Also, the Permanent Secretary, Ecological Fund Office, Dr Habiba Lawal, said that the project was initiated through a request for an urgent intervention forwarded to the Ecological Fund Office.
She explained that the request was forwarded by Sen. Benjamin Uwajumobi, representing the Imo North District in the Senate.
Lawal said that the inauguration and hand-over of the project to the benefiting community would enable the people to take over and ensure maintenance and sustainability.
Further to government’s intervention such as this, a public health officer in Osun, Mrs Adenike Aluko, stressed the need for more appropriate and effective waste management system to reduce pollution to check climate change.
According to her, relevant stakeholders ought to be proactive towards sustaining system capable to reduce emission from waste generation.
She suggested the use of clean technologies in production system, pointing out that pollution emission worsened the impact of climate change.
She further called on relevant stakeholders to genuinely invest more in development of renewable energy technology to reduce the effect of climate change.
“Using alternative energy, such as wind, solar and geothermal energy was healthier than fossil fuels because of the emission of carbon monoxide to the environment.
“Investing in renewable energy technology would be the right step in achieving Sustainable Development Goals.
“Scientific knowledge allows people to develop new technologies, solve practical problems and make informed decisions,’’ she observed.
Aluko also urged Nigerians to partner with government in ensuring steady funding of research on new measures to mitigate the impact of climate change.
According to her, science and technology sector cannot progress without proper funding and such funding will ultimately come from the society that will reap the benefits.
Agbeja writes for News Agency of Nigeria.
By: Gabriel Agbeja
Issues
HYPREP And Ogoni Clean-Up: The Glory, The Story
Ogoni, an oil-rich oppressed indigenous ethnic minority in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria, received green-light when in 2006, the Federal Government of Nigeria commissioned the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) to conduct an environmental assessment on the level of environmental degradation and ecological devastation emanating from decades of oil exploration and production in Ogoniland by Shell Petroleum Development Company Nigeria Limited Joint Venture (SPDC JV) since the 1950s till the 1990s. SPDC JV in 2012, later transfered its operatorship to National Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), the production and exploration arm of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) . In August 2011, report of theassessment popularly known as UNEP Report was submitted to the Federal Government of Nigeria. Wide jubilation and loud cheers greeted the news across Ogoniland when accelerating implementation of the report’s recommendations was identified as one of the cardinal priorities by the PresidentMuhammadu Buhari-led government in 2015.
Buhari made good his promise in August 2016 by inaugurating the Governing Council and Board of Trustees of the Ogoni Trust Fund (OTF) as part of the governance process for UNEP report implementation in Ogoniland.
As an effort to speed implementation of the report, the Ministry of Environment and the Governing Council of Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) announced the appointment of Dr. Marvin Dekil, an environmental expert of international repute who himself is an Ogoni son, as the Project Coordinator. Since then, hope has been heightened, especially as the report highlights the creation of a One Billion U.S Dollar Ogoni Trust Fund (OTF), convertibly N315.25 billion Naira as at the time of the report, to be co-funded by the Federal Government of Nigeria, the SPDC JV and other operators in the area. Ten Million U.S Dollars (N3.03 billion Naira) and One Hundred and Seventy Million U.S Dollars (N51.52 Billion Naira ) was reportedly contributed by the SPDC JV at various times. All of these put the hope of an average Ogoni man at an impressive height in earnest expectation of what will become of Ogoni in terms of empowerment and development when the fund would be put to use.
At present, some Ogonis who still remember the resonating pitch of One Billion Dollars on campaign podiums are aggrieved that almost half a decade is gone and yet nothing much significant is on the ground. There are speculations that HYPREP is a scam and an agent of another institutionalized genocide against the Ogoni people. Considerably, HYPREP in its thinking may have done so much to the Ogoni people but little since no one can justifiably credit HYPREP with nothing.
The Ogonis had expected to see rural electrification, road construction and other structural projects executed by HYPREP across Ogoni land. Since they have seen little or none, they have resorted to media onslaught on HYPREP, painting it black. Most Ogonis lampoon HYPREP for taking so much delight in an uncivilised habit of self-glorification of its achievements which are only visible on social and electronic media platforms. The news making the rounds has it that development by HYPREP does not conform or align with measures of development of its sister organisations the world over.
Some other Ogonis contend that the multimillion naira wasted for rentage of HYPREP office space in Port Harcourt would have acquired acres of land on Ogoni soil, built magnificent edifice for the office and even provided jobs for Ogoni youth. The rest agree that HYPREP is working, but only fault the process of selecting beneficiaries, thus arguing that it is misdirected.
In all of these, HYPREP has maintained that work is in progress at all the impacted sites. HYPREP, during one of its Tuesday’s Rhythm 93.7 programmes said it had carried out human capital development and entrepreneurship training (home and abroad) of hundreds of Ogoni youths. It has also anchored its position on the fact that cognizance was only taken of the impacted sites during assessment but promise was made to partner with other agencies, governmental and non-governmental, to ensure delivery on other important areas which were not provided for in the report but require attention.
With the position of the report, it becomes an issue of serious concern to note that concentration was, perhaps, only on the 15 sites operated by the SPDC JV without consideration that when oil spills, it permeates the soil to the under-water from where it circulates through the water channels and flows to other areas that were not directly impacted.When clean-up is carried out on the impacted sites, what happens to these areas that were not impacted directly but were affected through the circulation process beneath? Should we call for another UNEP assessment?
HYPREP should not limit public sensitisation of its policies and programmes to a select class as it did in November 2019 when it organised a summit for few stakeholders of Ogoni origin. Responses from these select Ogoni leaders during and after the forum showed that they were not informed of its programmes until after the summit. Surprisingly, it also reflected in the speech of one of the leaders who is a member of HYPREP Governing Board that she was not in the know of its programmes. It is expedient that HYPREP should, as a matter of serious concern, brace up by taking its sensitization to the grassroots groups in Ogoni, including but not limited to the market women, the commercial motorbike operators and churches, as no Ogoni man is a better Ogoni man than any other. HYPREP should gain its glory by painstakingly striking a balance in addressing these compendious issues. This will change the story.
Nnaane wrote from Port Harcourt.
Ken Nnaane
Issues
Ogoni Clean-Up: An Insider’s View
The Ogoniland clean-up means different things to different people and depending on one’s perspective and motive is one’s interpretation and appreciation or vilification of the entire exercise. There are those who see it as a scam, a political ploy to garner votes, a means to oil resumption in Ogoniland, an enterprise to siphon public funds, a deviation from the recommendations of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Report, a snail pace implementation of the UNEP Report, etc. The last opinion is the category that most people fall into; and even people who on their own do not have an opinion have decided to latch unto this view that the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) is working but at a slow pace and yet there is another group that sees the remediation of Ogoniland as what it is, the implementation of the UNEP Report on the environmental assessment of Ogoniland.
The wrong perception of the Ogoniland clean-up stems mainly from the unscientific approach remediation work has over the years been carried out in Nigeria. Opinion leaders who are untrained in the field of environmental remediation had from observation of hitherto poorly executed remediation projects come to think that clean-up of oil spill means mobilizing bulldozers to sites to dig up or maybe cover up impacted soils. This wrong perception of the art, science and practice of remediation has largely informed the upsurge in public opinion that the environmental remediation of oil impacted sites in Ogoniland being carried out by HYPREP is slow but the truth remains that for the first time in the history of the Nigerian oil and gas industry, environmental remediation is being done according to the provisions of the statute book and regulatory documents of the land and international standard practice.
HYPREP came and luckily too under the leadership of Dr. Marvin Dekil, a seasoned environmental remediation expert who deployed his wealth of experience to nurture HYPREP from the ground to a project of giant leap into international visibility. All the while between 2017 and 2018 after the Project Coordination Office (PCO) was set up and it seemed there was no visible activity in the field, the PCO was putting structures in place and also updating the data on the status of those sites earlier studied by UNEP but which due to the delay in the implementation of the UNEP Report submitted in 2011 was left unimplemented by the previous regime for over a period of seven years until President Muhammadu Buhari came to the rescue.
Due to the several public complaints of slowness against the Project, diplomatic missions in Nigeria had to come to the Project Office to see things for themselves and some of them were taken on field visits to the different sites in Ogoni. One of such diplomats was the Norwegian Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Jens-Peter Kjemprud who visited the HYPREP office in February 2018. His Excellency was shown the preparatory works the PCO was doing at the time. The pace of work picked up thereafter and by February 2019 twenty-one remediation contractors were mobilized to twenty-one lots spread across the four Local Government Areas of Ogoniland.
If His Excellency were to visit the twenty-one sites today, he will appreciate the level of work done so far, that despite the initial challenges of inter and intra community land disputes that denied HYPREP access to remediation sites, chieftaincy tussles that hindered its engagement with some of the communities and the heavy rains that hampered remediation activities, it has made remarkable progress. Most of the remediation companies are at the stage of soil treatment preparatory to back filling of treated soil.
In all fairness to those who think HYPREP is slow, is the recognition of their understanding of remediation to mean a product that has no process and time lag while as the fact remains that to proceed to the next stage of remediation you will need the end result of the previous as input for the next and to disregard that sequence is a recipe for sub-standard job which is against the spirit and letter of the UNEP Report. Fastness without observance of the rules will be the reverse side of the slowness bad coin and that will be counterproductive. How fast can HYPREP go then? To the extent that it does not run foul of procurement laws and statutory regulations. To the extent that when it finally tells the Ogoni people and indeed the rest of the world that it is done, it would not have to come back for a repeat performance as William Shakespeare would say in Macbeth, “if it were done when ‘tis done, then ‘twere well.”
In the meantime, the PCO is about to award the contract for the remediation of the second batch of thirty-six lots to remediation companies. While as the UNEP Report recommends provision of potable water for only impacted communities, the PCO is collaborating with the Rivers State Ministry of Water Resources and Rural Development to ensure that more communities have access to potable water. Perhaps this extra step of kindness is what may have emboldened observers to think that HYPREP is not forthcoming with potable water for the people of Ogoniland. HYPREP indeed appreciates their patience for an essential resource as water especially in an environment that is devasted by oil spills. Implementing the UNEP recommendation on the provision of potable water is now at the stage where taps will soon be running in Ogoniland.
The plan for the launch of the HYPREP livelihood training for the first batch of four hundred Ogoni women has been finalized. In the coming days the women being nominated by the leadership of their communities would be called to camp where they will be trained in poultry, fishery, feed production and cropping for a period of six months and there after organized into Co-operative Societies to enable them access funds and put into use the skills so acquired for their benefit and that of their dependents. In addition to the economic empowerment that comes with the alternative livelihood training is the remuneration for the other youths who are already working as community nominees on the twenty-one lots and earning salaries.
HYPREP’s task of remediating Ogoniland and restoring livelihoods is a partnership the project has with the Ogoni people and what that means is that it needs their cooperation and understanding to enable it deliver on its mandate to them. The PCO will implore the people of Ogoni to limit their expectation of HYPREP to only those deliverables that are contained in the UNEP Report. This is so because the Management of the project has observed that some persons either for misinformation or outright mischief are demanding from HYPREP what is not part of its mandate, meanwhile the project is constrained by resources and scope of work to do only those things that it is set for.
Another area that the PCO expects the people of Ogoni to assist it to deliver on its mandate is the issue of re-pollution. HYPREP’s effort to clean Ogoniland will amount to nothing if after investing so much resources and time to remediate the land it is again re-polluted by the activities of illegal bunkering and refining. Thus, the traditional and political leadership of Ogoniland should dissuade the youths from these very poisonous activities to health, environment and the economy, so that whence Ogoniland is cleaned it will remain clean for the present and future generations.
The year 2020 will see an increase in project activities since everything that is contained in the UNEP Report is now an emergency and must be delivered as recommended and also to the specified standards.
The Ogoniland clean-up project is not slow, it is on course and going at a pace that standard remediation practice allows.
Nafo is a Communication Officer of HYPREP and writes in from Port Harcourt.
By: Joseph Nafo
Issues
Mental Illness: A Taboo?
Illnesses is a broad term used to define the poor state of mind or body. It-is the state of feeling or being unwell, which can be due to an underlying factor. Illnesses varies depending on what part of the body it affects or the underlying factors, it is not always due to a disease. For example, a person suffering from emotional turmoil due to stress may have an illness, but that doesn’t mean they are suffering from a disease.
Mental health is the £ nation for emotions, thinking, communication, resilience, and self-esteem. It is also the key to relationships, personal and emotional well-being and contributing to community and society. Whilst mental illness are health conditions involving changes in emotion, thinking or behaviour a combination of all these), which affect your ability to get through dayto-day life. The American Psychiatric Association (AP A) redefined mental disorders in the DSM- 5( Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental disorder) as “a syndrome characterized by clinically significant disturbance in an individual’s cognition, emotion regulation, or behavior reflects a dysfunction in the psychological, biological, or developmental processes underlying mental functioning. The term mental translates to “the mind”.
One in four Nigerians – some 50 million people – are suffering from some sort of mental illness, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The seventh-largest country in the world, Nigeria, has Africa’s highest rate of depression, and ranks fifth in the world in the frequency of suicide, according to WHO. There are also less than 150 psychiatrists in this country of 200 million, and WHO estimates that fewer than 10 percent of mentally ill Nigerians have ·access to the care they need.
Many Nigerians have misconceptions and misbeliefs about mental illness, hence stigmatize people with mental illness. A mental health condition isn’t the result of one event. Research suggests multiple overlapping causes; genetics, environment and lifestyle influence whether someone develops a mental health condition. A stressful job or home life makes some people more susceptible, as do traumatic life events like being the victim of a crime or abuse. Biochemical processes and circuits and basic brain structure may playa role, too. Some common ones include:
*Anxiety disorders, including panic disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and phobias
*Depression, bipolar disorder, and other mood disorders
*Eating disorders
*Personality disorders
*Post-traumatic stress disorder
*Psychotic disorders, including schizophrenia.
You might experience notice some of these signs & symptoms. If several of the following are occurring, it may be useful to follow up with a mental health professional.
*Sleep or appetite changes- Dramatic sleep and appetite changes or decline in personal care
*Mood changes – Rapid or dramatic shifts in emotions or depressed feelings
*Withdrawal – Recent social withdrawal and loss of interest in activities previously enjoyed
*Drop in functioning – An unusual drop in functioning, at school, work or social activities, such as quitting sports, failing in school or difficulty performing familiar tasks
*Problems thinking – Problems with concentration, memory or logical thought and speech that are hard to explain
*Increased sensitivity – Heightened sensitivity to sights, sounds, smells or touch; avoidance of over-stimulating situations
*Apathy – Loss of initiative or desire to participate in any activity
*Feeling disconnected – A vague feeling of being disconnected from oneself or one’s surroundings; a sense of unreality
*Illogical thinking – Unusual or exaggerated beliefs about personal powers to understand meanings or influence events; illogical or “magical” thinking typical of childhood in an adult
*Nervousness – Fear or suspiciousness of others or a strong nervous feeling
*Unusual behaviour – Odd, uncharacteristic, peculiar behaviour
*Suicidal thoughts
One or two of these symptoms alone can’t predict a mental illness but may indicate a need for further evaluation. If a person is experiencing several at one time and the symptoms are causing serious problems in the ability to study, work or relate to others, he/she should be seen by a physician or mental health professional. People with suicidal thoughts or intent, or thoughts of harming others, need immediate attention.
Mental disorders can be diagnosed. The steps to getting a diagnosis include
*A medical history
*A physical exam and possibly lab tests, if your provider thinks that other medical conditions could be causing your symptoms
*A psychological evaluation. You will answer questions about your thinking, feelings, and behaviour
Most families are not prepared to cope with learning their loved one has a mental illness. It can be physically and emotionally trying, and can make us feel vulnerable to the opinions and judgments of others. However, they need your love and support.
There are also other methods that are helpful. Choosing the right treatment plan should be based on a person’s individual needs and medical situation, and under a mental health professional’s care. Therapy can be beneficial for both the individual with mental illness and other family members. A mental health professional can suggest ways to cope and better understand your loved one’s illness.
When looking for a therapist, be patient and talk to a few professionals so you can choose the person that is right for you and your family. It may take time until you are comfortable, but in the long run you will be glad you sought help.
Stop the stigma. Stigma can lead to discrimination. Discrimination may be obvious and direct, such as someone making a negative remark about your mental illness or your treatment. Or it may be unintentional or subtle, such as someone avoiding you because the person assumes you could be unstable, violent or dangerous due to your mental illness. You may even judge yourself.
Some of the harmful effects of stigma can include:
* Reluctance to seek help or treatment
*Lack of understanding by family, friends, co-workers or others
*Fewer opportunities for work, school or social activities or trouble finding housing
*Bullying, physical violence or harassment
*The belief that you’ll never succeed at certain challenges or that you can’t improve your situation.
Here are some ways you call deal with stigma:
* Get treatment
*Don’t let stigma create self-doubt and shame
*Don’t equate yourself with your illness
*Don’t isolate yourself
*Join a support group that helps educate people and end the stigma.
Others’ judgments almost always stem from a lack of understanding rather than information based on facts. Learning to accept your condition and recognize what you need to do to treat it, seeking support, and helping educate others can make a big difference.
Dr Daniel, a pharmacist, is also a volunteer with Mentally Aware Nigeria Initiative.
Rina Daniel
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Police To Release Late Mechanic’s Corpse For Autopsy, Today …As CP Breaks Silence At Media Briefing
-
Featured3 days ago
S’East Govs Meet, Write FG To Form Security Outfit …As Group Threatens To Secede From Nigeria Over Insecurity …Miyetti Allah Explains Fears Against Amotekun
-
Politics3 days ago
CRSHA Passes Bill For Establishment Of UNICROSS
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
Anglican Church Laments Level Of Insecurity
-
Education3 days ago
UNICAL Matriculates 12, 240 Students In Calabar
-
Politics3 days ago
Amaechi, Manipulating Rivers apc For Selfish Ends – Aguma
-
Opinion3 days ago
Agriculture, Alternate Economic Hub
-
News3 days ago
FG To Begin Mechanised Farming In 632 LGAs