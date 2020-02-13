Sustain Science And Tech Dev

Cultism is perhaps one of the greatest problems confronting our tertiary institutions and society in recent years. This plague has assumed a frightening and deadly dimension. Its spread to secondary schools in the state is enough to give every caring parent a cause to lose sleep.

The term “cult” has been defined as a group of people engaged in a form of ritual usually under oath binding the members to a common cause. Such group of individuals operates covertly in furtherance of their objective which is usually detrimental to the interest of others.

Infact, a cult is a group of people which places a secondary need in the position of a primary need. In other words, any group of people that places emphasis on secret initiation or visuals for the purpose of group help, group protection but whose activities are clandestine in nature is a cult.

Cultists are constantly damaging, cold-blooded, headstrong and mischievous, so a very much mannered person that enjoys cultism will consequently change his great conduct to a callous individual. Most cultists have no respects for good and values.

I hate the activities of the cultist but have since discovered that it. May be difficult, if not impossible to eradicate it in Nigeria. Nevertheless, it can be reduced to the barest minimum. If the following are done: Make it a law to be criminal for any lecturer to be a cultist. Any known cultist lecturer should be sacked. Eradicate or curtail the activities of all cults like Ogboni fraternity and AMORC. This is necessary because we cannot tell the children to stop it, when their parents indulge in it. There should be a law banning all of them.

There should be a very serious awareness programme on the ills of cultism and punishment for it. A high-powered espionage should be carried out on all campuses, society and government offices to flush out cultistS. They should all be fished out and made to face the law.

Peter Fortune Deedum,

Rivers State University.