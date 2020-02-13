Focus
Sustain Science And Tech Dev
Nigeria is a sovereign state. The wealth of material and human resources would be in zillions if the Federal Government of Nigeria takes time to harness them. Science and technology cannot improve if the standard of education is degenerating in value in the country.
Nigeria imports most of her scientific equipment from other countries of the world. Indeed, scientifically, Nigeria is not seen as a science and technology oriented nation. But there are millions of Nigerians who are gifted and also trained in science and technology both at home and abroad.
Even with high population, Nigeria stands the chance of breaking new grounds in science and technology in the modern world. But the reverse is the case. Recently, twenty Southern African youths flew their own-made aeroplane. It is a good development in science and technology on the continent of Africa.
North Korea, Iran, China, Russia and others are threat to the United States of Africa because of science and technology and not population. It also has economic value. It is high time the Ministry in charge of science and technology called together scientists and technologists for the way forward in that area. There is need for budgetary provision for development of science and technology in Nigeria. And there is need for the National Assembly to enact laws that will support the improvement and sustenance of science and technology in Nigeria.
Nigeria, as a nation, has the raw materials that would enhance the development of science and technology. It is shocking to see that pencils and metre rules are still imported into Nigeria for decades. This is sad! Nigerian government should look into these simple classroom materials. It is a known fact that Nigeria can produce world-class products and export them at ease to other parts of the world.
Frank Ogwuonuonu,
Port Harcourt.
Check Bad Police Officers
I want to join other well-meaning Nigerians in condemning the nonsensical attitude of police officers. It is a well known fact that there is hardly any profession, department or organization without bad eggs.
Unfortunately, in the case of the Police, the bad eggs far outnumber the good ones and the honest ones are almost unknown.
For instance, the Police whose responsibility is to ensure that lives and property of citizens are protected as well as ensure compliance to traffic regulations, use their position to extort money from innocent citizens who seek their help and exploit motorists. Some of the others have little or no feeling for others. They enjoy inflicting pains on citizens without cause.
I, therefore, call on the Inspector General of Police to look into this problem and educate his men to be transparent and polite to members of the public and also collecting of bribe and being hard to citizens without any cause should be a great offence.
Roseline Miekpainma,
Rivers State University.
Eradicate Cultism
Cultism is perhaps one of the greatest problems confronting our tertiary institutions and society in recent years. This plague has assumed a frightening and deadly dimension. Its spread to secondary schools in the state is enough to give every caring parent a cause to lose sleep.
The term “cult” has been defined as a group of people engaged in a form of ritual usually under oath binding the members to a common cause. Such group of individuals operates covertly in furtherance of their objective which is usually detrimental to the interest of others.
Infact, a cult is a group of people which places a secondary need in the position of a primary need. In other words, any group of people that places emphasis on secret initiation or visuals for the purpose of group help, group protection but whose activities are clandestine in nature is a cult.
Cultists are constantly damaging, cold-blooded, headstrong and mischievous, so a very much mannered person that enjoys cultism will consequently change his great conduct to a callous individual. Most cultists have no respects for good and values.
I hate the activities of the cultist but have since discovered that it. May be difficult, if not impossible to eradicate it in Nigeria. Nevertheless, it can be reduced to the barest minimum. If the following are done: Make it a law to be criminal for any lecturer to be a cultist. Any known cultist lecturer should be sacked. Eradicate or curtail the activities of all cults like Ogboni fraternity and AMORC. This is necessary because we cannot tell the children to stop it, when their parents indulge in it. There should be a law banning all of them.
There should be a very serious awareness programme on the ills of cultism and punishment for it. A high-powered espionage should be carried out on all campuses, society and government offices to flush out cultistS. They should all be fished out and made to face the law.
Peter Fortune Deedum,
Rivers State University.
Wike Is A Good Leader
One cannot thank Governor Wike enough for his developmental stride in the state which cuts across all sections. Seeing the flyovers being constructed at different places in Port Harcourt and the quality of work being done, one cannot help but consider Rivers State lucky to have such a leader with foresight and great vision. In the area of sports, he is making the state an envy of other states.
In a current edition of the widely read newspaper, The Tide, the talk and do governor said that the state government was perfecting the Real Madrid Football Academy as a fundamental development tool that would serve as a catalyst for uniting kids from all backgrounds under the auspices of football.
Speaking at a sports event in Hungary, he said: “In Rivers State, more than 50% of the population falls within the age brackets where talents can be discovered, skills can be sharpened, and dreams can be fulfilled through pragmatic nurturing, training and motivation. And football, among other sports, presents itself as one of the best possible ways to raising generations of young people with character and determination to achieve outstanding results and prosperity.
“We are therefore promoting the Real Madrid Football Academy, Port Harcourt, as a fundamental development tool with its entire foundation anchored on the combination of quality education and excellent soccer, which you know, is a catalyst for bringing together kids from all backgrounds with a common passion for football”. This is a mark of a great leader who is passionate about the development of his people.
We salute you sir. Keep doing the good work.
By: Ibiso Bob-Manuel
