Niger Delta
Poor Condition Of Chokota, Ikwerrengwo Road Threatens Peace In Etche – Monarch
The deplorable condition of the Chokota Ikwerrengwo/Umuebule road is posing a big threat to the peace and security of the community and the entire Igbo Kingdom in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State.
The Paramount Ruler of Chokota Community, Eze Ishmael Nweke, who made the observation during the inauguration of the new executive of Chokota Youth Development Association (CYDA) at his palace said security agencies found it difficult to get to the scene of crime during distress calls because of the poor condition of the road.
He stressed the need for the state government to liaise with the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to award contract for the construction of the road.
Meanwhile, the Chokota monarch has tasked the youth body to see the entire community as its constituency.
He said this had become necessary in order to ensure peace and stability in every part of Chokota and environs.
According to Eze Nweke, time had come for youths of the area to defend the territorial integrity of Chokota by ensuring that no strange element strayed into the area to cause trouble.
He also charged them to use their position to attract government attention to the community and commended both the outgone executive and the electoral committee for ensuring peaceful youth election in the area.
Nweke also pledged the support of his palace to the youth body.
Responding the new president of Chokota Youth Development Association (CYDA), Comrade Felix Kemakolom Nwankwo, said his administration would work for the peace, unity and development of Chokota community.
Nwankwo said his administration would work with the security agencies to ensure that kidnappers, armed robbers and other social miscreants had no place within the territory of Chokota.
By: John Bibor & Josephine Nsirim
Niger Delta
RIVSWAAG Donates To Less-Privileged Women
A non-governmental organisation, the Rivers State Women Association of America says it is intensifying efforts aimed at improving the condition of less-privileged women in Rivers State.
The President of the Georgia Chapter of RIVSWAAG, Betty Hall, who gave the indication while addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt said the association in conjunction with the Elpis Sapphire had in the past three years donated dictionaries and notebooks worth $5,000 to some girls secondary schools in Port Harcourt.
She said the association in conjunction with the Elpis Sapphire foundation had also assisted with the treatment of breast cancer and its awareness and intended to continue in future.
According to her, RIVSWAAG which is made up of Rivers Daughters resident in America had in December 2019 donated N335,000.00 to fight breast cancer for the less-privileged in Rivers State.
Hall said RIVSWAAG would in the coming years assist the needy in Rivers State with emphasis on the growth of women and the girl child.
Niger Delta
Journalists’ Contributions To Democracy Excite PDP Chair
A renowned administrator in Rivers State and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) in Eleme LGA, Hon Godwin Owaate , has expressed excitement over the huge contributions and sacrifices of journalists towards the growth of democracy in Nigeria, some twenty-one years back.
Speaking with The Tide yesterday at Nehia, Owaate commended journalists for their lofty contributions to the furtherance of democracy and good governance in Nigeria, stressing that the media is a strong instrument in agenda setting and implementation.
He eulogised journalists for their doggedness in discharging their duties as the fourth estate of leadership realm.
The party boss maintained that since the inception of democracy in Nigeria, some years back, the media was found putting the system to work for the growth of the nation, adding that by this singular act, “they have done marvellously well.
I commend their dexterity by holding to the ethics of the profession.”
On standard, Owaate admonished journalists to always maintain the standard of the profession, by ensuring pragmatic and proactive reportage that would further move the nation to a higher pedestal, developmentally.
He said that Rivers State which was the hub of journalists practice, second only to Lagos needed to be supported by government at all levels, especially on well packaged wages, allowances, training and retraining, among others.
By: Bethel Toby & Gift Tasie
Niger Delta
Amnesty Int’l Tasks FG On Publisher’s Trial
The Amnesty International Nigeria has charged President Mohammadu Buhari to prevail on Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State to with no further delay unconditionally release Mr. Agba Jalingo, who had been behind bars since August 2019.
Jalingo, a publisher of an online medium known as Crossriverwatch was whisked by the security agents from his house in Lagos and brought to Calabar where he was subsequently detained at the Nigeria Correctional services Facility at Afokang in Calabar Cross Rivers State capital and still cooling his feet.
Briefing journalists in Calabar on the titled, Prisoner of Conscience, Agba Jalingo, Amnesty International’s Media Manager, Isa Sanusi, frowned at the continued detention of Mr Jalingo, stressing that Agba’s detention remains as a stain on Nigeria’s image.
“His case shows just how far authorities can go to silence critics,” he stated.
Sanusi, who spoke in company of the organisation’s research officer, Damian Ugwu and the Growth Officer, Mr Ayoola Emmanuel, stated that it was unfair to keep the online journalist behind bars without letting him off the hook.
The organisation expressed shock over what it tagged as unnecessary incarceration of an innocent journalist, detained for exercising his right to freedom of expression.
“Jalingo was arrested at his home in Lagos on August 22, 2019 and driven more than 776 kilometers by road to Calabar, after writing series of articles and social media post critical of the Cross River State Government, Agba’s home State.
“For this he was charged with treason, terrorism and publishing of false information,” amnesty media manager maintained.
The organisation wondered why the authority concerned had failed to grant bail to Mr Jalingo, stressing that it was unfortunate and called on authorities concerned to grant bail to Mr Jalingo without any delay.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
