News
Police Ban Use Of Sirens, Revolving Lights In Rivers
The Rivers State Police Command says it has banned the use of sirens, revolving lights and spy covering plate numbers in the state.
A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, yesterday, said the ban was sequel to the directive of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, on the abuse and indiscriminate use of sirens, revolving lights, spy and covered plate numbers, without appropriate approvals.
According to the statement, “The state Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Police Command, Mr Mustapha Dandaura has, with immediate effect, banned the use of these facilities without appropriate approval and subsequently has set up a task force to drive the directive given by the IGP to ensure full compliance in the state”.
According to him, Dandaura has appointed officer in-charge of CP Monitoring Unit, CSP Grace Wonwu, as the head of the task force in the state, and enjoined members of the public and particularly those with these aforementioned facilities to dismantle same, as no efforts would be spared in dealing with the violators of the clear and unambiguous directive.
The statement appealed to residents of the state, particularly banks, companies, private individuals and security personnel, except those on covert operations, to show understanding by complying with the above directive, and immediately remove the unauthorized and prohibited facilities, warning that anybody who violates the directive would face prosecution.
News
S’West Govs Approve Amotekun Bill
The approval for the South-West security outfit code-named “Operation Amotekun” was, yesterday, approved by the Ogun State Government.
The approval took effect at the State Executive Council meeting held at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s office, Oke Mosan secretariat, Abeokuta.
Also, the Ondo State Government has given a nod for the Draft Bill as regards the legislative backing and the module operandi of ‘Operation Amorekun’.
The approval of the Draft Bill was given by the Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, yesterday, during the State Executive Council meeting.
According to the Draft Bill, the outfit will be known as the Ondo State Security Network Agency, while the operatives will be known as Amotekun Corps.
It was gathered that the Bill will transmitted to the State House of Assembly for legislative scrutiny after which it would be passed into Law.
Speaking on the approval of the Draft Bill, the state Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, said that, “In an exhaustive session of deliberations, council took time to peruse every detail contained in the Bill that was was presented by the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Kola Olawoye, SAN and now ready to be transmitted to the state House of Assembly for passage.
“The Draft Bill has 6 Parts and 44 sections. It is also gratifying to disclose that every apprehension or fears expressed have been adequately looked into. This is even as traditional rulers will now have roles to play in the operations of the security outfit pursuant to its passage into Law by the State Assembly.
“Government finds it pertinent to reiterate that this laudable initiative is aimed at complimenting the efforts of the Nation’s security agencies. It is also necessary to encourage the good people of Ondo State to take maximum advantage of this opportunity.”
As part of recommendations for sanctions for offenders and violators of extant legislation, the governors of the South-West geopolitical zone of the country have insisted that anybody who assaults an Amotekun officer will pay a fine of N250,000 or enjoy prison term of one month or both, on conviction.
However, the legal document also says that an Amotekun officer cannot be sued for whatever he does in the course of duty but only what he does in his personal capacity.
News
Bandits Kill 21 In Kaduna Village, Nine Missing Burn 11-Member Family Alive
No fewer than 21 persons have been feared killed by bandits, in Bakali village in Fatika District, Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
Our correspondent learnt the victims include 11 members of a family, who were locked and burnt inside their house.
A member of the community, Malam Sani Bakali, who lost 11 members of his family in the attack, told newsmen the bandits stormed the community around 4pm on Tuesday and operated for two hours.
According to him, “The bandits stormed our village on Tuesday around 4pm on several motorbikes brandishing AK-47 riffles.
“Immediately they came, they started moving round the village, shooting sporadically. In the process, they came to our house, set the house ablaze, with 11 people inside.
“All the 11 people are members of my family. They include three women and eight children, who are wives and children of my three younger brothers.
“They also killed two of my uncles. While on the bush path, we discovered four other corpses burnt to death.
“They equally killed two imams, one of my neighbours and a close friend of mine.
“We just performed the funeral prayer for the 21 this afternoon (Wednesday). Initially, it was 20 corpses we buried first before we later discovered one more corpse inside the bush we buried him too.
“Right now, people have fled the village. I am the only one left in the village now because I have come to pick something. I just took my brother and his two wives to Zaria. I am about leaving now myself.
“Apart from the people killed, there are nine people we are yet to see since after the incident. As it is now, we don’t know whether they have been killed or not.”
When contacted, Kaduna State Police Command’s PPRO, ASP Muhamnad Jalige, confirmed the attack, though he could not confirm the casualty figures.
According to Jalige, “Yes, there was an attack in Giwa, Bakali village to precise and we have sent a team of police officers and men there to ascertain the situation of things. We are going to get across to you as soon as we have the details.”
A community leader in the village, Alhaji Sani Bakali, told journalists, yesterday, that over 100 bandits raided the village, throwing the entire natives into pandemonium.
The bandits, according to reports, stormed Bakali village in Fatika District, Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State on motorbikes, wielding dangerous weapons.
According to another source, “they invaded our village on Tuesday around 4pm and burnt down many bags of maize, cars, buses and motorcycles. They looked so dangerous.
“It was so tragic when the bandits gathered 16 members of a family in one room, locked them up and burnt them”.
News
RSU Matriculates 7,840 Fresh Students For 2020 Academic Session
A total of 7,840 fresh students have been offered admission into the Rivers State University (RSU) to study various courses and disciplines for the 2019/2020 academic session.
The Acting Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Opuenebo Owei, disclosed this while addressing the students during the 38th matriculation ceremony of the institution at the Convocation Arena, yesterday
Owei while giving the breakdown of the admitted students, said that Faculty of Sciences has the highest students admitted with 1,525; Engineering 1,489; Management Sciences 1, 288, Education 759; Law 565; Social Sciences 691; Humanities 701; Agriculture 315; while Basic Medical Sciences had 315 students.
The acting vice chancellor stated that matriculation was a ceremony to formally welcome and induct students newly admitted as bona-fide members of the university community, adding that this year’s matriculation was unique due to the approval of the National Universities Commission (NUC) for the university to admit students into MBBS and B.NSc programmes.
According to her, matriculation changes the status of students, who hitherto were applicants to the undergraduate degree programmes of the prestigious institution, and urged the admitted students to count themselves lucky for being the most privileged few that were able to meet the respective faculty and departmental requirements for admission.
“The Rivers State University is a citadel of learning and our motto is ‘Excellence and Creativity’. The two go together; part of the vision of the university is to produce graduates that can compete with graduates from other universities within the country and in any part of the world.
“The university is poised to achieve this vision and has many outstanding achievements by staff and students to show resolve”, she stated.
Owei averred that efforts were being made to provide conducive learning environment for students, and urged them to shun any anti-social activities such as cultism, examination malpractices, among others, as the institution, she said, has zero tolerance for such activities.
“The university has also made provision for relaxation; sports and religious activities, there are enough legitimate and decent activities that a student in the university can participate in.
“You should avail yourselves of such activities and refuse to be dragged or manipulated into joining clandestine, nocturnal groups, start now to take your studies seriously, and avoid excessive use of social media”, she added.
The acting VC used the opportunity to express the university’s gratitude to the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for his support and commitment to the growth of the institution through robust financial support, even as she commended the host communities for their cordial relationship and cooperation to the university.
Trending
