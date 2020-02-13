PDP Calls On NASS To Legalise Card Reader In Elections

A chieftain of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and chairman, Community Development Committee (CDC) of Rumuagholu, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Comrade Henry Amadi has lauded Governor Nyesom Wike for the construction of the roads in the community.

Amadi who made the commendation during an exclusive chat with The Tide at Rumuagholu said the Governor came to their rescue when the road in the area was in a very deplorable state.

According to him, “I have to be grateful to Governor Wike’s led administration; he actually came to our rescue when Rumuagholu Community road was in total disarray.

“People were pulling out their businesses because of bad road, and when he came on board during his electioneering campaign he promised constructing the road for us and after the election, Rumuagholu road was the first he attended to within six months in the office”.

Comrade Amadi further thanked the Governor for constructing the road leading to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), even as he solicited the intervention of the State Government and security agencies to check security issues in the area.

While promising to offer good leadership and accountability during his two years of service, he called on the State Government and security agencies to intervene so as to check some security challenges in the area.

He said: “Some of the legacies I want to leave behind to be remembered for at the end of my tenure is good leadership. Good leadership in the sense of been upright as a leader, look at things that are happening around you, speak out and follow the right step irrespective of who is involved, I give my judgment based on facts and not sentiments, because these are some of the things that kill leadership system.

“Another legacy is accountability. I would want to be accountable to my people, that in every six months in office, I will like to gather my youths and elders and give them break down of what I have been able to do in this community at the end of every six months,” he stated.

While noting that he has a lot to do after he emerged as the CDC Chairman of Rumuagholu Community, assuring that he will carry everybody along; just as he disclosed plans to assist indigent children to access quality education.

According to him, “I am equally looking out how to help some children in the community. That is the less privileged ones in terms of education. If you look around the community, you will find out that there are a lot of private schools in the community.

“We want to liaise or talk with owners of the schools to see if they can give scholarship even if it is two or three chances to enroll our children there, especially those parents that cannot fund their children primary and post primary education in this community,” the CDC chairman said.

By: Azenye Nworgu