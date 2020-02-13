Politics
Ogoni Must Benefit From Hyprep Clean-Up Exercise – Abe
Former representative of the Rivers South-East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has said that Ogoni must benefit from the on-going clean-up exercise of oil impacted sites in the area.
Abe, who disclosed this in a statement he personally signed and posted on his Facebook account, and made available to The Tide, with the title; “Hyprep: Ogoni People Deserve Clearer Explanation”, by his spokeperson, Parry Saroh Benson said it would amount to wasted efforts if the exercise had no lasting impact on the lives of the Ogoni people.
The Senator, who was reacting to a television interview granted by the Coordinator of HYPREP, Dr. Marvin Dekil said: “A few days ago, I listened to the HYPREP Coordinator Dr. Marvin Dekil talking about the Ogoni clean-up and the benefits to the Ogoni community on a National Television. I was a bit worried and would like to request Dr. Dekil to give us some more information”.
“My greatest fear has always been that the one billion Dollars Ogoni Trust Fund will fall victim to the Nigerian factor. The money will be spent in the name of Ogoni with no lasting impact on the lives of the Ogoni people.
“That was why we came up with the idea of converting the Centre of Excellence to a university that will become a lasting legacy from the Trust Fund that will endure the passage of time.”
However, according to the former lawmaker, Dekil’s explanation during the program that each contract will provide a minimum of thirty-five local job opportunities raises more questions than answers.
“What is the nature of these thirty-five jobs Dr. Dekil talked about? Are they permanent placements? What level of employees are we talking about, and how long will they last, Abe questioned.
“While we must thank HYPREP for these opportunities, I think the most important question for the Ogoni people should be who are these contractors and what number of these contractors are local?
“If the contracts require skills that are not locally available what deliberate policy is HYPREP adopting to grow local participation and expand lasting opportunities for the Ogoni people and businesses in the land?
“To argue the way Dr. Dekil did that HYPREP has no obligation to develop Ogoni because the development of Ogoni is not part of its core mandate is to accept the unacceptable.
“It is unacceptable that HYPREP can superintend over the disbursement of one billion Dollars named OGONI TRUST FUND and it will not matter if the Ogoni people benefit from it, as long as there is remediation of impacted sites, because that is not the purpose of HYPREP. I reject that argument however sound the logic behind it”.
The former chairman, Senate Committee on FERMA at the 8th National Assembly stated that he is worried by the comments of Dr. Dekil’s position on the clean-up exercise because it means that the Ogoni people were prepared to accept the unacceptable.
The Ogoni, he said, because of its unique history in the Niger Delta is the first oil-producing and polluted community to benefit from this once in a lifetime opportunity, and there must be a lasting impact for the Ogoni people.
“If the HYPREP mandate does not provide for that then we must find creative ways to make it happen and we have the opportunity to do so now.
“President BuhariI has gone over and beyond the call of duty to make HYPREP real and ensure that it is funded, and our input and participation in the fund is respected. If we fail to serve our people the best we can with this opportunity, we will have no one to blame but ourselves.
“We must also remember that poverty and insecurity are the underlying foundation behind the continued pollution of Ogoni land. In trying to clean-up without addressing these critical issues, HYPREP will merely be wasting the clean-up funds because if illegal bunkering activities continue in the area during or after the clean-up we will be back to square one, (i.e. stuck in a polluted environment full of poverty and human suffering).
Abe called on Ogoni people to be aware that if they should end up in the same spot after spending a billion Dollars history will be most unkind to them.
“I had stated from the beginning that I will not get involved in HYPREP so I can see clearly what goes on. I think the Ogoni people deserve a clearer explanation than the one we are getting thus far”, he added.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
We’re Continuing With Ihedioha’s TSA – Uzodinma
Contrary to insinuations that the Imo State government has suspended the Treassury Single Account (TSA) adopted by the administration of Emeka Ihedioha, Governor Hope Uzodinma has assured that there was no controversy over the adoption as he noted that the policy still stands.
The governor had on assumption of office warned that all funds meant for the state must be domiciled in TSA.
A statement by his media aide, Oguwike Nwachukwu, said Governor Uzodinma’s directive was being complied with by all heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government.
“The explanation has become necessary following insinuation in some quarters as orchestrated by a few ragtag local publications and social media loafers that the state government has abandoned the TSA.
“Governor Uzodinma’s administration is not only committed to due process and accountable governance, but determined to use all resources meant for Imo people to work for them,” the statement said.
Governor Uzodinma assured that he would not be party to any attitude that promotes financial malfeasance in the state under his watch.
Meanwhile, an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Imo, Chuks Ololo, has predicted that the new alliance between erstwhile governor, Rochas Okorocha, governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Ifeanyi Araraume, and candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Uche Nwosu, with Governor Hope Uzodinma, will solidify APC in the state.
Although Araraume is yet to renounce his membership of APGA, it has been alleged that he was waiting for the right time to unite with Okorocha and Nwosu who have already declared unofficially for the APC.
“Okorocha, Araraume and Nwosu forming an alliance is the best thing that has ever happened to this party. If they had disagreed initially and are now coming together, it shows how peaceful the party would be,” he said.
Rivers PDP Welcomes INEC’S De-Registration Of Political Parties
The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State has said it is pleased with the deregistration of 74 political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The State PDP spokesman, Darlington Orji who stated this to The Tide in Port Harcourt said the decision would ensure that only strong parties participate in future elections.
While noting that most of the parties merely exist on the social media, Orji said the constitution is clear on the conditions to meet to become a political party.
According to him, “Some of this political parties only exist in the social media. The constitution is very clear on the conditions to meet before you can be called a political party.
“For me people should be serious in building a political party, rather than making a caricature of the whole thing.
“Take for instance what happened in the 2019 general elections in Rivers State where a political party that did not exist, didn’t even have one ward chairman in Rivers state and their candidate almost emerged as the Governor of the State.
“You see that this people are just there to cause confusion,” the State spokesman of the PDP stated.
Meanwhile, INEC has said the de-registration of 74 parties was not a punitive measure but aimed at sanitising the nation’s electoral system.
Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Onyekanmi, stated this while speaking to newsmen and urged anyone unhappy with the decision to seek legal redress.
“The commission did not take the decision as a punitive measure against political parties. We were just implementing section 225A of the Constitution, the fourth alteration made by the National Assembly.
“And the alteration set some criteria that political parties must now fulfil moving forward, after every four years,” the media aide explained.
Osinbajo Presides Over FEC, As Council Honours Victims Of Boko Haram Attack
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday presided over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for the 33rd Ordinary Session of Presidents and Governments of the African Union.
The President was, however, expected back in the country yesterday.
The meeting was heralded by the National Anthem, the Christian and Muslim prayers.
Afterwards, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, with the permission of the vice president, called for a minute of silence in honour of those killed in the latest Boko Haram attack in Borno State.
The minute silence was also observed in honour of late Vice Admiral Patrick Koshoni, who died on January 25, aged 77, after a brief illness.
“ Koshoni served in cabinet first as Minister of Health from January 19 to Oct. 14, 1988; he later became the Minister of Transport and Aviation from 1984 to 1985 and later Minister of Labour and Productivity from September 1985 to October 1986.
“And thereafter, at the later part of his career, he became the Chief of Naval Staff from October 7, 1986 to December 29, 1989.
