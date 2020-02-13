Politics
Expert Urges Synergy In Governance
A seasoned political leader in Rivers State, Hon Gabriel Okere, has called for collaboration with ministries, agencies, commissions, and corporate institutions to fill communication gap between the government and the Governed.
Speaking with The Tide in Adam, traditional headquarters of Oyigbo LGA yesterday, Okere said government should carry out the function of disseminating information on its policies, programmes and activities with the aim of creating awareness and understanding among the citizens through relevant regretting that most chief executives have not shown sufficient commitment to issues of public value at the grassroots.
According to him, “the chief executives have the shallow belief that such agency of government is a mere puppet on information dissemination that has nothing to do with the betterment of Nigerians .”
Okere identified inadequate funding, stigma and partnership, high level of poverty in the country, quest for political leadership and resource control arising from ethnic, religious and cultural diversity, in the life style of the leaders and poor implementation of the law as major challenges confronting the government and urged all to see the issue of orientation as everyone’s responsibilities.
“ To meet the challenges, “ Okere said all agencies saddled with the responsibilities often lightning the people, such as the National Orientation Agency (NOA) and the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations should build capacity through training and retraining of staff, and appealed for collaboration.
By: Bethel Toby & Gift Tasie
Politics
We’re Continuing With Ihedioha’s TSA – Uzodinma
Contrary to insinuations that the Imo State government has suspended the Treassury Single Account (TSA) adopted by the administration of Emeka Ihedioha, Governor Hope Uzodinma has assured that there was no controversy over the adoption as he noted that the policy still stands.
The governor had on assumption of office warned that all funds meant for the state must be domiciled in TSA.
A statement by his media aide, Oguwike Nwachukwu, said Governor Uzodinma’s directive was being complied with by all heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government.
“The explanation has become necessary following insinuation in some quarters as orchestrated by a few ragtag local publications and social media loafers that the state government has abandoned the TSA.
“Governor Uzodinma’s administration is not only committed to due process and accountable governance, but determined to use all resources meant for Imo people to work for them,” the statement said.
Governor Uzodinma assured that he would not be party to any attitude that promotes financial malfeasance in the state under his watch.
Meanwhile, an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Imo, Chuks Ololo, has predicted that the new alliance between erstwhile governor, Rochas Okorocha, governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Ifeanyi Araraume, and candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Uche Nwosu, with Governor Hope Uzodinma, will solidify APC in the state.
Although Araraume is yet to renounce his membership of APGA, it has been alleged that he was waiting for the right time to unite with Okorocha and Nwosu who have already declared unofficially for the APC.
“Okorocha, Araraume and Nwosu forming an alliance is the best thing that has ever happened to this party. If they had disagreed initially and are now coming together, it shows how peaceful the party would be,” he said.
Politics
Rivers PDP Welcomes INEC’S De-Registration Of Political Parties
The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State has said it is pleased with the deregistration of 74 political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The State PDP spokesman, Darlington Orji who stated this to The Tide in Port Harcourt said the decision would ensure that only strong parties participate in future elections.
While noting that most of the parties merely exist on the social media, Orji said the constitution is clear on the conditions to meet to become a political party.
According to him, “Some of this political parties only exist in the social media. The constitution is very clear on the conditions to meet before you can be called a political party.
“For me people should be serious in building a political party, rather than making a caricature of the whole thing.
“Take for instance what happened in the 2019 general elections in Rivers State where a political party that did not exist, didn’t even have one ward chairman in Rivers state and their candidate almost emerged as the Governor of the State.
“You see that this people are just there to cause confusion,” the State spokesman of the PDP stated.
Meanwhile, INEC has said the de-registration of 74 parties was not a punitive measure but aimed at sanitising the nation’s electoral system.
Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Onyekanmi, stated this while speaking to newsmen and urged anyone unhappy with the decision to seek legal redress.
“The commission did not take the decision as a punitive measure against political parties. We were just implementing section 225A of the Constitution, the fourth alteration made by the National Assembly.
“And the alteration set some criteria that political parties must now fulfil moving forward, after every four years,” the media aide explained.
Politics
Osinbajo Presides Over FEC, As Council Honours Victims Of Boko Haram Attack
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday presided over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for the 33rd Ordinary Session of Presidents and Governments of the African Union.
The President was, however, expected back in the country yesterday.
The meeting was heralded by the National Anthem, the Christian and Muslim prayers.
Afterwards, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, with the permission of the vice president, called for a minute of silence in honour of those killed in the latest Boko Haram attack in Borno State.
The minute silence was also observed in honour of late Vice Admiral Patrick Koshoni, who died on January 25, aged 77, after a brief illness.
“ Koshoni served in cabinet first as Minister of Health from January 19 to Oct. 14, 1988; he later became the Minister of Transport and Aviation from 1984 to 1985 and later Minister of Labour and Productivity from September 1985 to October 1986.
“And thereafter, at the later part of his career, he became the Chief of Naval Staff from October 7, 1986 to December 29, 1989.
