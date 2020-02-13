News
Constitution Review: Senate To Consider 2014 Confab Report …As Devolution Of Power, LG, Judiciary Autonomy, Others Top Agenda
The Senate said, yesterday, that as it begins another process of review of the 1999 Constitution, the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference would be seriously considered as the report would form a working document.
The Senate has also said that in the course of its assignment, the 58-member Constitution Committee will also consider the recommendations of Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai-led Committee on restructuring.
Speaking, yesterday, shortly after the inauguration of the Constitution Review Committee, Deputy President of the Senate and Chairman of the Committee, Senator Ovie Omo Agege, All Progressives Congress (APC, Delta Central) said that the committee would also liaise with members of the House of Representatives, the State Houses of Assembly as well as collaborate and build consensus with all stakeholders to ensure synergy.
It would be recalled that former President Jonathan appointed 492 delegates to the National Conference which held for 151 days at the National Judicial Institute (NJI), on March 17, 2014.
The conference was chaired by late former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Idris Kutigi, with Prof Bolaji Akinyemi as vice chairman and Valerie Azinge as secretary with 492 delegates drawn from all sections of the society, just as it came up with 600 resolutions that were passed, with the adoption of true Federalism for Nigeria, State Police, fiscal autonomy, Mayoral status for Abuja, among others as major issues that were adopted.
Speaking further, Senator Omo-Agege said that the committee would also brainstorm with development partners where they would play pivotal roles through counsel, workshops, conferences and interactions, adding that the partnership roles of the Executive and Judiciary and their invaluable contributions cannot be overlooked as it will enhance efficient and successful outcomes.
Omo-Agege said, “this committee will consider the recommendations of the 2014 Constitutional Conference and the Governor Nasir el-Rufai-led committee on restructuring. We would also liaise with our counterparts in the House of Representatives, the State Houses of Assembly and collaborate and build consensus with all stakeholders to ensure synergy. Development partners will also play pivotal roles through counsel, workshops, conferences and interactions. The partnership roles of the Executive and Judiciary and their invaluable contributions cannot be overlooked as it will enhance efficient and successful outcomes.”
The chairman of the Constitution Review Committee said that the senators will also consider the alteration of the Sixth Schedule to make provision for new items, the establishment of National and State Houses of Assembly, Pre-election Matters Tribunal, Governorship Pre-election Matters Tribunals and Presidential Pre-election Matters Tribunal, including time limits for the disposal of all pre-election matters before the conduct of the general election.
He said that the committee will also consider the need for devolution of power, full local government fiscal autonomy, full autonomy of the judiciary in the area of administration of justice, youth inclusiveness in governance, gender parity or affirmative action, adding that it would also consider inputs from stakeholders and different interest groups across the country.
Omo-Agege said, “Accept my congratulations, Distinguished Colleagues for appointments well deserved as members of this very important committee saddled with the responsibility of amending the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in this 9th Senate. This calls for dedication, patriotism and selfless sacrifice to our fatherland.
“The need for Constitutional amendment lies at the heart of Constitutional theory and practice. Constitutionalism implies that the fundamental rules for the effective exercise of state power and protection of individual rights should be stable and predictable and not subject to easy change or the whims of individuals. This is most central in our noble and continual pursuit of the General Will.
“It is for this reason that the drafters of our Constitution deliberately made the process of Constitutional Amendment very pains-taking. Yet, the greater need to improve democratic governance or adjust to the ever-changing political, economic and social realities has made it necessary for our Nation to embark on this journey again.
“These changing times have brought new challenges and today in our country, we are faced with increased insecurity, slow economic growth, rising poverty, and poor political culture, amongst others. These challenges that will define the way Nigerians will live in the 21st century have continued to agitate the minds of our people. It is against this background that the need for constitutional reforms has once again become necessary.
“It is worthy of note that because of the need to incorporate the interests, wishes and aspirations of the people from various ethnic-social and ethno-religious backgrounds, we shall embark on far-reaching consultations with Nigerians across the six geo-political zones to, aggregate their positions on current issues that require legislative action by way of Constitutional Reforms.
“Over the years our people appear to have been polarised along different fault lines which often make it impossible to reach the much-needed consensus in some critical areas where fundamental changes are required. We must guide against this if we are to succeed. There is thus the need for a constitutional amendment that will be consistent with the agitations and aspirations of our people. This again is the whole essence of the General Will.
“Our task would be to find a consensus through compromise in order to meet the ever-changing needs of our people. We must understand that the fact that behind our diversity are people united by common challenges of insecurity, unemployment, and good hope for a better future provides us with the opportunity to focus on those issues that unite us. It is only by so doing that we can guarantee success and leave for our children a better, fairer and more just Nigeria than the one we met.
“As we set out to perform this all-important role that we are called upon to play at this critical stage of our nation’s development, let me appreciate the effort of the President of the Senate is putting together the membership of this committee. The diligence, hard-work and foresight that were brought to bear are commendable.
“Mr President, we appreciate the importance and level of responsibility you attached to the work of this committee. We will not disappoint you. I also have no doubt in my mind that this committee will meet the desires and expectations of the Nigerian people. This is because at the end, what unites us is far greater than what divides us.
By: Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi, Abuja
Police Ban Use Of Sirens, Revolving Lights In Rivers
The Rivers State Police Command says it has banned the use of sirens, revolving lights and spy covering plate numbers in the state.
A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, yesterday, said the ban was sequel to the directive of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, on the abuse and indiscriminate use of sirens, revolving lights, spy and covered plate numbers, without appropriate approvals.
According to the statement, “The state Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Police Command, Mr Mustapha Dandaura has, with immediate effect, banned the use of these facilities without appropriate approval and subsequently has set up a task force to drive the directive given by the IGP to ensure full compliance in the state”.
According to him, Dandaura has appointed officer in-charge of CP Monitoring Unit, CSP Grace Wonwu, as the head of the task force in the state, and enjoined members of the public and particularly those with these aforementioned facilities to dismantle same, as no efforts would be spared in dealing with the violators of the clear and unambiguous directive.
The statement appealed to residents of the state, particularly banks, companies, private individuals and security personnel, except those on covert operations, to show understanding by complying with the above directive, and immediately remove the unauthorized and prohibited facilities, warning that anybody who violates the directive would face prosecution.
S’West Govs Approve Amotekun Bill
The approval for the South-West security outfit code-named “Operation Amotekun” was, yesterday, approved by the Ogun State Government.
The approval took effect at the State Executive Council meeting held at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s office, Oke Mosan secretariat, Abeokuta.
Also, the Ondo State Government has given a nod for the Draft Bill as regards the legislative backing and the module operandi of ‘Operation Amorekun’.
The approval of the Draft Bill was given by the Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, yesterday, during the State Executive Council meeting.
According to the Draft Bill, the outfit will be known as the Ondo State Security Network Agency, while the operatives will be known as Amotekun Corps.
It was gathered that the Bill will transmitted to the State House of Assembly for legislative scrutiny after which it would be passed into Law.
Speaking on the approval of the Draft Bill, the state Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, said that, “In an exhaustive session of deliberations, council took time to peruse every detail contained in the Bill that was was presented by the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Kola Olawoye, SAN and now ready to be transmitted to the state House of Assembly for passage.
“The Draft Bill has 6 Parts and 44 sections. It is also gratifying to disclose that every apprehension or fears expressed have been adequately looked into. This is even as traditional rulers will now have roles to play in the operations of the security outfit pursuant to its passage into Law by the State Assembly.
“Government finds it pertinent to reiterate that this laudable initiative is aimed at complimenting the efforts of the Nation’s security agencies. It is also necessary to encourage the good people of Ondo State to take maximum advantage of this opportunity.”
As part of recommendations for sanctions for offenders and violators of extant legislation, the governors of the South-West geopolitical zone of the country have insisted that anybody who assaults an Amotekun officer will pay a fine of N250,000 or enjoy prison term of one month or both, on conviction.
However, the legal document also says that an Amotekun officer cannot be sued for whatever he does in the course of duty but only what he does in his personal capacity.
Bandits Kill 21 In Kaduna Village, Nine Missing Burn 11-Member Family Alive
No fewer than 21 persons have been feared killed by bandits, in Bakali village in Fatika District, Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
Our correspondent learnt the victims include 11 members of a family, who were locked and burnt inside their house.
A member of the community, Malam Sani Bakali, who lost 11 members of his family in the attack, told newsmen the bandits stormed the community around 4pm on Tuesday and operated for two hours.
According to him, “The bandits stormed our village on Tuesday around 4pm on several motorbikes brandishing AK-47 riffles.
“Immediately they came, they started moving round the village, shooting sporadically. In the process, they came to our house, set the house ablaze, with 11 people inside.
“All the 11 people are members of my family. They include three women and eight children, who are wives and children of my three younger brothers.
“They also killed two of my uncles. While on the bush path, we discovered four other corpses burnt to death.
“They equally killed two imams, one of my neighbours and a close friend of mine.
“We just performed the funeral prayer for the 21 this afternoon (Wednesday). Initially, it was 20 corpses we buried first before we later discovered one more corpse inside the bush we buried him too.
“Right now, people have fled the village. I am the only one left in the village now because I have come to pick something. I just took my brother and his two wives to Zaria. I am about leaving now myself.
“Apart from the people killed, there are nine people we are yet to see since after the incident. As it is now, we don’t know whether they have been killed or not.”
When contacted, Kaduna State Police Command’s PPRO, ASP Muhamnad Jalige, confirmed the attack, though he could not confirm the casualty figures.
According to Jalige, “Yes, there was an attack in Giwa, Bakali village to precise and we have sent a team of police officers and men there to ascertain the situation of things. We are going to get across to you as soon as we have the details.”
A community leader in the village, Alhaji Sani Bakali, told journalists, yesterday, that over 100 bandits raided the village, throwing the entire natives into pandemonium.
The bandits, according to reports, stormed Bakali village in Fatika District, Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State on motorbikes, wielding dangerous weapons.
According to another source, “they invaded our village on Tuesday around 4pm and burnt down many bags of maize, cars, buses and motorcycles. They looked so dangerous.
“It was so tragic when the bandits gathered 16 members of a family in one room, locked them up and burnt them”.
