Burna Boy Emerges 2019 Most Influencial Young Nigeria

The survival of the Rivers State chapter of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), one of the leading chapters in Nollywood is being threatened by the brain drain syndrome as most members have left the state to seek for greener pastures in other states.

The out going chairman of the guild in the state, Mr Bartholomew Gerald Aguogo who stated this in an interview with The Tide Entertainment on Tuesday lamented the negative effect of the trend, adding that it might lead to the extinction of the chapter and by extension the film industry in Rivers State.

He disclosed that one of the founding fathers of the chapter and one of the best actors in Nollywood, Dr Sam Dede is currently the highest paid actor in Asaba Delta State while the former chairperson of the guild in the state and later president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) Ibinabo Fibresima is also based outside the state.

According to the Rivers State AGN boss, actor and director. The state also parades other veterans in the Nollywood industry namely Columbus Irosoanga, Walter Anger, Alaso Wariboko, Gentle Jack, Tonto Dike, Monalisa Chinda, Hilda Dokubo, Amb. Millisent Jack, Mauren Ihua and a host of others most of whom operate outside the state where they hold sway, while Nollywood in the state is left in the limbo.

He also identified tribalism as another virus killing Nollywood in the state. He reiterated that entertainment is a universal language which preaches unity through entertainment which is the motto of the association.

Mr Aguogo highlighted other factors militating against the growth of the guild in the state such as lack of enabling environment, poor funding and absence of government and other stakeholder’s participation in the industry. He said despite the big names the chapter has produced over the years, it is not yet Uhuru for Nollywood in Rivers State.

The outgoing chairman however, noted that despite the daunting challenges the chapter is still moving ahead with some laudable milestones recorded under his tenure. According to him, his executive has succeeded in repositioning the guild as the chapter under his watch has severally been named the best chapter since 2015 when he assumed office as the chairman of the actors body in the state.

Enumerating his achievements as the chairman of the guild since 2015, Aguogo said during his tenure, the chapter became the first to embark on capacity building of its members with the university of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) which later certified some of the members as trained actors.

The chapter also procured an 18 seater bus for the guild’s task force to assist the police and the Copy Right Commission in the state in their efforts to eliminate quacks in the industry and to curb the menace of piracy in the state.

The guild also created a platform called ‘Agents Night in 2016/2017 to address the issue of tribalism and disunity among members and to reintegrate them under one umbrella.

Other landmark achievements according to him include recognition of past leaders and members who contributed to the establishment of the industry in the state by dividing the guild into four tents namely: King Jaja tent, Ken Saro-Wiwa tenth Obi Wali tent and King Amakiri tent.

Resource persons were also invited to educate members on the essence of unity, professionalism and the importance of training and retraining of members. The chapter also entered into partnership with media houses in the state.

The Port Harcourt born actor, director and former President of Rivers State Students drama union said the chapter has come to a stage where government and other stakeholders could come in and partner with the guild to move it to the next level of development as he appealed for a state secretariat and a bus for the guild.

Aguogo commended Governor Nyesom Wike for appointing Yibo Koko as the Director General of the Rivers State Tourism Development Agency (RSTADA) and described his appointment as well deserved as Yibo is one of the best actors in the state who has contributed to the growth of entertainment in the state.