News
Bandits Kill 21 In Kaduna Village, Nine Missing Burn 11-Member Family Alive
No fewer than 21 persons have been feared killed by bandits, in Bakali village in Fatika District, Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
Our correspondent learnt the victims include 11 members of a family, who were locked and burnt inside their house.
A member of the community, Malam Sani Bakali, who lost 11 members of his family in the attack, told newsmen the bandits stormed the community around 4pm on Tuesday and operated for two hours.
According to him, “The bandits stormed our village on Tuesday around 4pm on several motorbikes brandishing AK-47 riffles.
“Immediately they came, they started moving round the village, shooting sporadically. In the process, they came to our house, set the house ablaze, with 11 people inside.
“All the 11 people are members of my family. They include three women and eight children, who are wives and children of my three younger brothers.
“They also killed two of my uncles. While on the bush path, we discovered four other corpses burnt to death.
“They equally killed two imams, one of my neighbours and a close friend of mine.
“We just performed the funeral prayer for the 21 this afternoon (Wednesday). Initially, it was 20 corpses we buried first before we later discovered one more corpse inside the bush we buried him too.
“Right now, people have fled the village. I am the only one left in the village now because I have come to pick something. I just took my brother and his two wives to Zaria. I am about leaving now myself.
“Apart from the people killed, there are nine people we are yet to see since after the incident. As it is now, we don’t know whether they have been killed or not.”
When contacted, Kaduna State Police Command’s PPRO, ASP Muhamnad Jalige, confirmed the attack, though he could not confirm the casualty figures.
According to Jalige, “Yes, there was an attack in Giwa, Bakali village to precise and we have sent a team of police officers and men there to ascertain the situation of things. We are going to get across to you as soon as we have the details.”
A community leader in the village, Alhaji Sani Bakali, told journalists, yesterday, that over 100 bandits raided the village, throwing the entire natives into pandemonium.
The bandits, according to reports, stormed Bakali village in Fatika District, Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State on motorbikes, wielding dangerous weapons.
According to another source, “they invaded our village on Tuesday around 4pm and burnt down many bags of maize, cars, buses and motorcycles. They looked so dangerous.
“It was so tragic when the bandits gathered 16 members of a family in one room, locked them up and burnt them”.
News
RSU Matriculates 7,840 Fresh Students For 2020 Academic Session
A total of 7,840 fresh students have been offered admission into the Rivers State University (RSU) to study various courses and disciplines for the 2019/2020 academic session.
The Acting Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Opuenebo Owei, disclosed this while addressing the students during the 38th matriculation ceremony of the institution at the Convocation Arena, yesterday
Owei while giving the breakdown of the admitted students, said that Faculty of Sciences has the highest students admitted with 1,525; Engineering 1,489; Management Sciences 1, 288, Education 759; Law 565; Social Sciences 691; Humanities 701; Agriculture 315; while Basic Medical Sciences had 315 students.
The acting vice chancellor stated that matriculation was a ceremony to formally welcome and induct students newly admitted as bona-fide members of the university community, adding that this year’s matriculation was unique due to the approval of the National Universities Commission (NUC) for the university to admit students into MBBS and B.NSc programmes.
According to her, matriculation changes the status of students, who hitherto were applicants to the undergraduate degree programmes of the prestigious institution, and urged the admitted students to count themselves lucky for being the most privileged few that were able to meet the respective faculty and departmental requirements for admission.
“The Rivers State University is a citadel of learning and our motto is ‘Excellence and Creativity’. The two go together; part of the vision of the university is to produce graduates that can compete with graduates from other universities within the country and in any part of the world.
“The university is poised to achieve this vision and has many outstanding achievements by staff and students to show resolve”, she stated.
Owei averred that efforts were being made to provide conducive learning environment for students, and urged them to shun any anti-social activities such as cultism, examination malpractices, among others, as the institution, she said, has zero tolerance for such activities.
“The university has also made provision for relaxation; sports and religious activities, there are enough legitimate and decent activities that a student in the university can participate in.
“You should avail yourselves of such activities and refuse to be dragged or manipulated into joining clandestine, nocturnal groups, start now to take your studies seriously, and avoid excessive use of social media”, she added.
The acting VC used the opportunity to express the university’s gratitude to the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for his support and commitment to the growth of the institution through robust financial support, even as she commended the host communities for their cordial relationship and cooperation to the university.
News
Insecurity: We Want Ogbunigwe, Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, S’East Tells IGP
The South-East region, yesterday, demanded the establishment of Ogbunigwe security outfit.
This came as the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu unveiled his community policing model to the people of the zone.
The event was at the South-East Security Summit, organized by the Nigeria Police in Enugu.
At the summit were Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, David Umahi, Winnie Obiano and Okezie Ikpeazu of Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra and Ania, respectively.
Imo State Governor, Placid Njoku was also at the event.
Also in attendance was the Commissioner of Police in Enugu, Mr Abdulrahaman Ahmad.
President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo and the Anglican Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province, Most Rev. Dr Emmanuel Chukwuma took the event by storm, lamenting the level of neglect and injustice the zone was suffering.
Nwodo said any community policing that was not under the command and control of elected leaders was dead on arrival.
“Inside our mind, what our people want is to own our security architecture. The law should find a way of allowing us to have our own Ogbunigwe. So far, the system has failed,” the Ohanaeze President said.
On his part, Archbishop Chukwuma, who spoke on behalf of religious leaders, said the people of South-East would no longer condone activities of marauding Fulani herdsmen.
He said, “We have had enough of killings and kidnappings; our people can no longer go to farm. The killer Fulani herdsmen should be declared terrorists now; the Federal Government should stop pampering them.
“If nothing is done about them, we have a mechanism to defend ourselves, both spiritually and otherwise,” he declared.
It was further learnt that the closed door meeting between the IGP and the governors lasted for almost five hours while invited guests, including royal fathers, members of the clergy, Ohaneze Ndigbo and security agencies were left at the venue of the event.
News
Kanu’s Parents’ Burial: Police’ll Cause Problem Nigeria Won’t Recover From -IPOB
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), yesterday, warned the police against attacking mourners during the burial ceremony of the parents of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, Eze Israel Okwu Kanu and his wife in Afaraukwu, Abia State.
IPOB warned that the police would be setting up a chain reaction that Nigeria may never recover from if mourners were attacked during the burial ceremony.
The traditional ruler of Afaraukwu community and his wife, who died, last year, would be buried, tomorrow.
Ahead of the burial, the Police Commissioner in Abia State, Ene Okon, had warned members of IPOB to stay away from the ceremony.
Okon had threatened that the police would disperse mourners who may turn up for the burial ceremony.
But Kanu vowed to hunt down family members of the police commissioner and his officers should they carry out their threats.
However, IPOB’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful, reiterated the group’s call that security operatives should stay away from the burial event.
A statement he signed, yesterday, reads: “We the global family of the Indigenous of People of Biafra (IPOB) wish to reiterate in clear and unambiguous terms that what Nigerian Police and Army are planning to do in Afaraukwu during the burial of Eze Israel Okwu Kanu and his wife on Friday, 14th of February, 2020, will set-off a chain reaction that Nigeria will never recover from.
“Common arbitrary arrest of any mourner this week Friday is capable of inciting a disproportionate reaction from angry mourners. IPOB is warning all agents of the Nigerian government in Biafraland, traitors and caliphate slaves alike that what will befall CP Okon will also be their portion should shot be fired in Afaraukwu. The era of Nigerian Army and police shooting innocent mourners in Biafraland has come to an end.
“What is happening in Umuahia with the provocative presence of Nigerian Army and police is an insult to the people of Biafra and the Igbo race in particular. All those that have in various ways supported the unprovoked murderous clampdown on IPOB will pay dearly for it.”
Meanwhile, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has ordered the installation of a Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) camera in his family compound in Afaraukwu, Abia State, ahead of his parents’ burial.
Kanu explained that the installation of the CCTV cameras would monitor the activities of the Nigerian Army during the burial ceremony of his parents, tomorrow.
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Police To Release Late Mechanic’s Corpse For Autopsy, Today …As CP Breaks Silence At Media Briefing
-
Featured3 days ago
S’East Govs Meet, Write FG To Form Security Outfit …As Group Threatens To Secede From Nigeria Over Insecurity …Miyetti Allah Explains Fears Against Amotekun
-
Politics3 days ago
CRSHA Passes Bill For Establishment Of UNICROSS
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
Anglican Church Laments Level Of Insecurity
-
Education3 days ago
UNICAL Matriculates 12, 240 Students In Calabar
-
Politics3 days ago
Amaechi, Manipulating Rivers apc For Selfish Ends – Aguma
-
Opinion3 days ago
Agriculture, Alternate Economic Hub
-
News3 days ago
FG To Begin Mechanised Farming In 632 LGAs