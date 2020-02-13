Bandits Kill 21 In Kaduna Village, Nine Missing Burn 11-Member Family Alive

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), yesterday, warned the police against attacking mourners during the burial ceremony of the parents of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, Eze Israel Okwu Kanu and his wife in Afaraukwu, Abia State.

IPOB warned that the police would be setting up a chain reaction that Nigeria may never recover from if mourners were attacked during the burial ceremony.

The traditional ruler of Afaraukwu community and his wife, who died, last year, would be buried, tomorrow.

Ahead of the burial, the Police Commissioner in Abia State, Ene Okon, had warned members of IPOB to stay away from the ceremony.

Okon had threatened that the police would disperse mourners who may turn up for the burial ceremony.

But Kanu vowed to hunt down family members of the police commissioner and his officers should they carry out their threats.

However, IPOB’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful, reiterated the group’s call that security operatives should stay away from the burial event.

A statement he signed, yesterday, reads: “We the global family of the Indigenous of People of Biafra (IPOB) wish to reiterate in clear and unambiguous terms that what Nigerian Police and Army are planning to do in Afaraukwu during the burial of Eze Israel Okwu Kanu and his wife on Friday, 14th of February, 2020, will set-off a chain reaction that Nigeria will never recover from.

“Common arbitrary arrest of any mourner this week Friday is capable of inciting a disproportionate reaction from angry mourners. IPOB is warning all agents of the Nigerian government in Biafraland, traitors and caliphate slaves alike that what will befall CP Okon will also be their portion should shot be fired in Afaraukwu. The era of Nigerian Army and police shooting innocent mourners in Biafraland has come to an end.

“What is happening in Umuahia with the provocative presence of Nigerian Army and police is an insult to the people of Biafra and the Igbo race in particular. All those that have in various ways supported the unprovoked murderous clampdown on IPOB will pay dearly for it.”

Meanwhile, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has ordered the installation of a Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) camera in his family compound in Afaraukwu, Abia State, ahead of his parents’ burial.

Kanu explained that the installation of the CCTV cameras would monitor the activities of the Nigerian Army during the burial ceremony of his parents, tomorrow.