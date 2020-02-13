Politics
Assembly Refers Ayade’s N20bn Loan Request To C’ttee For Scrutiny
The Cross River State House of Assembly has again turned down Governor Ben Ayade’s request to source for N20b loan and committed the request to Finance and Appropriation Committee for in-depth scrutiny.
Governor Ayade made a request to the House for approval to obtain credit facilities of Ten Billion Naira each from First Bank and Zenith Bank.
The House, according to a press release made available to news men by the Information officer attached to the State Assembly, Mrs Itam Offor, said the House deliberated on the requests which were contained in two separate letters sent in from the office of the secretary to the State Government.
According to the letters, the State Executive Council at its 3rd meeting of Friday 24th January 2020 resolved to get loan facilities of Ten Billion Naira from Zenith Bank PLC for developmental projects and another ten billion naira from First Bank PLC for execution of capital projects.
Both facilities are offered for 48 Months at an interest rate of 15% per annum. Members who commended the governor’s Industrialization drive however observed that there was a need for the House to be furnished with more details including, the type of projects being considered, their cost, location as well as the total facilities already accepted by the State Government.
CDC Chairman Lauds Wike Over Road Projects
A chieftain of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and chairman, Community Development Committee (CDC) of Rumuagholu, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Comrade Henry Amadi has lauded Governor Nyesom Wike for the construction of the roads in the community.
Amadi who made the commendation during an exclusive chat with The Tide at Rumuagholu said the Governor came to their rescue when the road in the area was in a very deplorable state.
According to him, “I have to be grateful to Governor Wike’s led administration; he actually came to our rescue when Rumuagholu Community road was in total disarray.
“People were pulling out their businesses because of bad road, and when he came on board during his electioneering campaign he promised constructing the road for us and after the election, Rumuagholu road was the first he attended to within six months in the office”.
Comrade Amadi further thanked the Governor for constructing the road leading to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), even as he solicited the intervention of the State Government and security agencies to check security issues in the area.
While promising to offer good leadership and accountability during his two years of service, he called on the State Government and security agencies to intervene so as to check some security challenges in the area.
He said: “Some of the legacies I want to leave behind to be remembered for at the end of my tenure is good leadership. Good leadership in the sense of been upright as a leader, look at things that are happening around you, speak out and follow the right step irrespective of who is involved, I give my judgment based on facts and not sentiments, because these are some of the things that kill leadership system.
“Another legacy is accountability. I would want to be accountable to my people, that in every six months in office, I will like to gather my youths and elders and give them break down of what I have been able to do in this community at the end of every six months,” he stated.
While noting that he has a lot to do after he emerged as the CDC Chairman of Rumuagholu Community, assuring that he will carry everybody along; just as he disclosed plans to assist indigent children to access quality education.
According to him, “I am equally looking out how to help some children in the community. That is the less privileged ones in terms of education. If you look around the community, you will find out that there are a lot of private schools in the community.
“We want to liaise or talk with owners of the schools to see if they can give scholarship even if it is two or three chances to enroll our children there, especially those parents that cannot fund their children primary and post primary education in this community,” the CDC chairman said.
By: Azenye Nworgu
Bayelsa: Shock, Disappointment Envelop APC National Secretariat
Shock and disappointment were the expressions on the faces of officials and members of staff of the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress following the Supreme Court Judgement which annulled the victory of the party’s Bayelsa State Governor-elect, David Lyon.
When correspondent visited the party headquarters after the judgment, yesterday, staffers of the secretariat were sighted standing in groups discussing the issue.
National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, who arrived the party secretariat, went up to his office with some members of the party’s National Working Committee.
National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mallam Lanre Isa- Onilu, in a telephone interview with our correspondent said, “The party will soon make its position (on the judgement) known.”
Senate Scrutinises NDDC ‘ s N346bn 2020 Budget
The Niger Delta Development Commission’s (NDDC) Interim Management Committee (IMC) led by Dr Joy Nunieh has finally got the Senate’s formal recognition as the senate committee sat for the commission’s 2020 budget.
The IMC members in response to the Senate’s invitation for the defence of the commission’s N346billion 2020 budget proposal, appeared before the committee, last Wednesday.
The senate committee also threw its weight behind ongoing forensic auditing being carried out on accounts of the agency by the Executive which stopped the 15-member board of the commission screened and approved by the Senate in November last year.
Senate Nwaoboshi, in his remarks at the budget defence session said: ”We are here to consider and approve the agency’s budget proposals for 2019 as forwarded to the Senate by President Muhamnadu Buhari in December, last year.
“However, in doing that we shall be guided by policy thrust of the government on budget proposals, implementation and performance”, he said.
According to him, in line with submissions made by the President on the 8th of October, 2019 during presentation of the 2020 budget estimates, performance status of projects in previous years will be strictly considered in giving appropriation to any proposal.
The agency, however, ran into troubled waters when the committee demanded for documents on all its emergency projects which could not be provided by the acting managing director.
The committee consequently directed Nunieh to make the documents available unfailingly by next Tuesday, failure of which will lead to organisation of public hearing on them.
By: Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi, Abuja
