Amnesty Int’l Tasks FG On Publisher’s Trial

The deplorable condition of the Chokota Ikwerrengwo/Umuebule road is posing a big threat to the peace and security of the community and the entire Igbo Kingdom in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The Paramount Ruler of Chokota Community, Eze Ishmael Nweke, who made the observation during the inauguration of the new executive of Chokota Youth Development Association (CYDA) at his palace said security agencies found it difficult to get to the scene of crime during distress calls because of the poor condition of the road.

He stressed the need for the state government to liaise with the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to award contract for the construction of the road.

Meanwhile, the Chokota monarch has tasked the youth body to see the entire community as its constituency.

He said this had become necessary in order to ensure peace and stability in every part of Chokota and environs.

According to Eze Nweke, time had come for youths of the area to defend the territorial integrity of Chokota by ensuring that no strange element strayed into the area to cause trouble.

He also charged them to use their position to attract government attention to the community and commended both the outgone executive and the electoral committee for ensuring peaceful youth election in the area.

Nweke also pledged the support of his palace to the youth body.

Responding the new president of Chokota Youth Development Association (CYDA), Comrade Felix Kemakolom Nwankwo, said his administration would work for the peace, unity and development of Chokota community.

Nwankwo said his administration would work with the security agencies to ensure that kidnappers, armed robbers and other social miscreants had no place within the territory of Chokota.

