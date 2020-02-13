Against FUNAM’s Provocative Utterances 

In a manner that depicts a descent into barbarism, a relatively known Fulani group that calls itself the Fulani Nationality Movement (FUNAM) recently stoked the ember of ethnic nationalism with its claims of Fulani ownership of Nigeria.

Apparently contemptuous of other ethnic groups that make up the country, the group claimed that Plateau-Benue and the rest of Nigeria is an indigenous territory of the Fulani people and gave a notice of a planned conquest of the entire country from Sokoto down to the Atlantic Ocean.

While FUNAM’s statement could be taken to be an empty boast by a faceless ethnic group routing for relevance, its claim of the existence of a Fulani Strike Force that coordinated what it called a retaliatory attack against Birom people in Barkin Ladi in Plateau State, in which 15 persons were killed by armed Fulani herdsmen, is provocative and senseless.

More nauseating is the fact that the president of the infamous group, Badu Salisu Ahmadu, was unapologetic about the killings. He said that the killings were justifiable as the Fulani had been attacked before the counter attack.

“For the avoidance of doubt, our heritage is that any attack on a single Fulani is an attack on all. Any of such attacks must be countered with triple measure”, Ahmadu said.

We consider this statement as highly provocative and reckless, and capable of igniting an arms race by Nigeria’s various ethnic groups.

The group, in its violent, crude and barbaric merchandise, went further to lay a warped operating philosophy of its dominance on other ethnic nationalities in the country.

It boasted, “We are the first to settle in Plateau-Benue axis thousands of years ago. We shall take and possess every inch of this land; a conscious attempt to rewrite history and distort, manipulate or destroy our past will be resisted with all the might at our disposal.

“We have said it over and over that Nigeria is the only inheritance we have in Africa and anywhere in the world. This land belongs to us, from Sokoto to the banks of the Atlantic Ocean. This was the destiny bestowed on Uthman Dan Fodio which would have been fulfilled since 1816 if not for the obstruction of this great assignment by the British.

“It is no longer time to play the ostrich (sic). Our men are waiting. We are eager to fight. We are boiling with the zeal to actualise our dream; enough of double dealing and ambivalence by Fulani political leaders who unfortunately think the Fulani can only take back what belongs to us through appeasement and elections destined to reflect cultural values antithetical to the preaching of Uthman Dan Fodio”.

Claiming that there is an agenda to divide Nigeria and exterminate its people, FUNAM again threatened: “We are aware of this plot. We call on Fulani all over Africa to prepare for the inevitable war and set our people on an offensive path rather than being weaklings that choose a defensive strategy in warfare”.

We recall that the irritant Fulani group made similar provocative statements in 2018, while defending the Benue massacre by Fulani herdsmen. Now, it has returned to its infamous familiar territory with a statement that further exposes it as a bunch of ethnic bigots who have lost touch with the present reality in the country.

Ordinarily, The Tide would not have dignified the irascible group and its incongruous conquest theories with a response, given its historical knack for seeking relevance, but the undignified silence of the Federal Government in the height of these provocative statements by FUNAM is discomforting, hence, the inevitability of our views.

We consider FUNAM’s statements as not only insensitive but also highly provocative, and we expect the Federal Government to take proactive measures against the group.

Besides the fallacy and pure distortion of facts and history which its claims of Fulani ownership of Nigeria tend to represent, FUNAM’s deliberate attempt to stoke the ember of ethnic nationalism and set various ethnic groups in the country on a war path is treacherous and treasonable.

It is sad that in a nation of diverse ethnic nationalities as Nigeria, an ethnic group would be so bold and daring as to make reckless statements that threaten the unity of the country without the government batting an eyelid. This smacks of double standard by the government that was roused and irked by similar provocative statements from the Nnamdi Kanu-led Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) which it proscribed.

We believe that this over indulgence of Northern ethnic groups by the Federal Government led by a Northerner and whose security apparatchiks are also dominated by Northerners fuel ethnic cleavages and high insecurity in the country.

We, therefore, call on the security agencies in the country to, without further delay, fish out the leaders and sponsors of FUNAM and any other groups with similar sinister motives for immediate interrogation and possible prosecution.

We warn that no section of the country has the monopoly of violence. Therefore, any attempt by any section of the country to lord it over other ethnic nationalities or try to annex their lands would be counter-productive.

We, therefore, urge the Federal Government to rein in on all ethnic bigots under the aegis of ethnic nationality to stop making further provocative statements capable of igniting war and disunity in the country. And the earlier this is done, the better.