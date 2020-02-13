Sports
13 Brigade Emerges 2nd In Army Officers’ Competition
13 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Calabar, has emerged second in the army officers’ combat proficiency competition which ended recently at the 82 Division of Nigerian Army, Enugu.
Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Brutai, disclosed this while delivering a speech at the West African Social Activities (WASA) ceremony which held in Calabar.
Brutai charged officers and personnel of the Nigerian army to be combat ready at all times by deploying the tactics learned during the counter terrorist/counter insurgency training exercise organised by military high command where they were equipped with skills on how to put terrorists/insurgents at bay when need be.
Brutai, who was being represented at the ceremony by Commander 13 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brig. Gen. Oluyemi Thomas Olatoye, said,”The training activities were conducted based on 13 Brigade trainers circle as well as 82 division trainers circle and the Nigerian army trainers circle and doctrine focus event of 2019 leading to 13 Brigade emerging second in the competition”.
The army boss enumerated achievement of the brigade in the last six months to include conducting welfare activities for the troops, changing. roofing sheets of 18 blocks including corporal below quarters and sinking of 36 new suck-away in below quarters.
“We raised perimeter fence of the Akim Barracks, 4 damaged submergible pumping machines were also replaced”. The Brigade commander maintained.
Other projects executed at the command to motivate the troops include, establishment of a water point with 6 dispensing taps, with two other points with 3 taps each.
Olatoye maintained that 13 command under his watch has successfully reactivated waterboard reticulation within Akim Akim Barracks as well as equipped the 13 Brigade figment centre.
In a bid to strengthen civil military/civil relations, “We also conducted 3 medical outreach in Ekpri Ikang in Bakassi, Okpoma in Yala, Danare in Boki and Afi community of Ikom LGAs during exercise Crocodile Smile 4.
“Some other activities conducted by 13 Brigade in the year 2019 include construction of 13 Brigade dragon which you see down there spiting fire’ He said, (pointing his fingers at a carved dragon monument).
“One of our major feats is the provision of conducive socioeconomic environment as well as conducive for the 2019 elections, he said.
The army boss maintained that the headquarters of 13 Brigade will in line with the vision of the army chief of Staff Lt Gen. Tukur Brutai’s wish to have a professionally responsible army in the discharge of their duties.
Olatoye, who gave a brief synopsis of WASA stated that West African Social Activities popularly called WASA was an annual event in the Nigerian Army first celebrated in January 1946 after the Second World War by the British Colonial Officials.
Sports
NFF Appoints Joseph Yobo As Super Eagles’ Assistant Coach
The Nigeria Football Federation has appointed former Super Eagles’ defender and captain, Joseph Yobo, as assistant coach of the team. He replaces Imama Amapakabo in the three, time African champions’ technical crew.
Yobo, who played for the Nigeria U20 boys, Flying Eagles, during the FIFA World Youth Championship (now known as FIFA U20 World Cup) in 1999, won his first cap for the senior team in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match away to Zambia in Chingola in April 2001, and played in three FIFA World Cup finals in 2002, 2010 and 2014.
The attack-minded defender also played in six Africa Cup of Nations finals in 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2013, capping it with leading the Super Eagles to their third continental title in South Africa in 2013. He played a total of 100 matches for Nigeria at the senior level.
A thoroughbred and dedicated professional, who played his club football in five countries, including sterling appearances for Olympique Marseille in the French top flight, Fenerbahce in Turkey and Everton FC in the English Premiership, Joseph Yobo scored several crucial goals for the Super Eagles in important qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations. He was also among the scorers when the Eagles thrashed South Africa’s Bafana Bafana 4-0 in a group phase match in Tunisia 16 years ago.
Born Joseph Michael Yobo on 6th September 1980, the flamboyant stopper also played club football in Belgium with Standard Liege, Tenerife in Spain and Norwich City in England, having started out with Michellin-Harcourt in Rivers State in 1996.
Sports
Karate Federation Rolls Out 26 Events For 2020
No fewer than 26 programmes have been rolled out by the Karate Federation of Nigeria (KFN) to be carried out in 2020.
The events calendar signed by the Secretary General of the federation, Libata Abdullahi, was made available to newsmen in Lagos, yesterday.
According to the calendar, the Federation will have about 16 events under national programmes which include National Open Technical/Officiating Course for Coaches/Referees at the National Sports Festival in Edo from February 19 to February 21.
Other events are the National Sports Festival in Edo between March 20 and April 3; and KFN National School Junior Karate Championship (Cadet, Junior and U-21 Categories taking place in Lagos on July 7).
Tidesports source reports that, in August, the Federation plans to have Nigeria University Games Association (NUGA) Karate Championship at yet to be mentioned venue, while having the Armed Forces/Paramilitary Inter-Service Karate Championship in Kaduna on October 1 to October 3.
It plans to have the 24th Nigerian Karate Association (NKA) National Black Belt College Workshop/Championship in Asaba, Delta and 7th Hajia Zainab Saleh International Female Championship in November in Lagos.
Menawhile, the 3rd Rivers National Open Karate Championship in Port Harcourt comes up 2 to 5 December, while its last National event would be KFN full Council Meeting (General Congress) in Abuja on December 12.
The calendar also revealed the regional African programmes, which include 1st and 2nd UFAK West African Zonal Karate Championship in Bamako, Mali from January. 7 to January 12, and Lagos May 12 to May 19, respectively.
On the continental programmes, UFAK African Junior/Senior Karate Championships held in Morocco from February 4 to February 10 while Commonwealth Karate Championship in Birmingham UK holds from September 1 to September 7.
According to the calendar, World programme include, Premier League at Rabat, Morocco, March 13 to March 15; Tokyo 2020 Qualification Tournament in Paris May 6 to May 11; and Karate 1, Series A at Istanbul Turkey June 8 to June 21.
It said the World Karate Federation (WKF) would have its Youth Camp/League in Croatia from June 28 to July 5; and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games (Karate Championship) from August 6 to August11.
The Federation added that WKF Senior World Championship will hold in Dubai from November 17 to November 22.
A Board Member of the KFN, Zainab Saleh, said in Lagos that the Federation needed the assistance of individuals and organisations to be able to carry out the events planned for the year.
“We will continue to call on well-meaning Nigerians and corporate organisations to support the Karate Federation of Nigeria.
“The lack of funding to execute our national programmes, to attend continental and world championships is a huge hindrance to our development in karate,” she said.
Sports
EPL Top Four: Mourinho Writes Off Man Utd
Jose Mourinho has omitted Manchester United from his list of candidates for a top-four Premier League finish, while including Sheffield United and Wolves in the final running.
Chelsea sit fourth in the top-flight standings at the moment, two points clear of Chris Wilder’s Sheffield side with a game in hand.
Tottenham are now only four points adrift of the final Champions League spot, having recovered from a poor start to the season since Mourinho’s appointment as manager back in November.
Everton are a point further back in seventh, with Manchester United and Wolves both remaining six behind Chelsea after playing out a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford just before the winter break.
Arsenal look most likely to miss out on fourth, having slipped to 10th in the table after 25 fixtures, but Mourinho is refusing to rule them out of the race completely.
The Portuguese tactician – who was relieved of his managerial duties at Old Trafford in December 2018 – neglected to mention United when listing the teams he considers to be in contention for fourth, but reserved plenty of praise for Sheffield United and Wolves.
“Wolves and Sheffield United are fighting for the top four, [the managers] they can say no, and I understand if they say no but the reality is that they are. Not just because of the position that they are in the table, but because of the power and quality,” the Spurs boss told Tidesports source.
“They arrive in this situation where, in the eyes of everybody, they should be more than happy, but they are not more than happy. Wolves bought an important player [Daniel Podence for £17m] to try to improve their situation.
“Sheffield bought an important player [Sander Berge for £22m], they beat their record in the market to try to improve their team”.
