Niger Delta
Youth Leader Tasks Bayelsa Oil Communities On
The Youth President of Agbidiama Community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, Mr Torke Ekpetun, has advocated peace amongst oil communities to attract development and improve standard of living.
He told Newsmen, yesterday that the greatest problems facing oil communities were disunity and selfish community leadership agenda which has made development elude oil rich communities across the state.
Ekpetun, who was recently inaugurated in office, said he would pursue a policy of unity amongst the people and ensure that International Oil Companies (IOCs) in the area would work with community leadership for common good.
He noted that disunity amongst the oil communities was an ‘ill wind’ that does no good to anyone and provides opportunity for selfless leaders to emerge and usurp the commonwealth of the people for selfish ends.
He assured oil firms operating in Ekeremor area of Bayelsa State that under his leadership, youth restiveness would be tackled as efforts were underway to re-orientate the youths and get them to learn new skills to make them competitive.
The youth leader expressed displeasure over the divisive activities of the former youth president and the outgone Community Development Chairman of Egbemo-Angalabiri Community.
He regretted the decision of the past youth leadership of Egbemo-Angalabiri to ignore the leadership of Agbidiama Community in the signing of an agreement with an oil services firm for a building project in Clough Creek Flow Station in 2019.
He observed that such action was capable of threatening the peaceful co-existence of Agbidiama and Egbemo-Angalabiri communities and creating crises between the communities and the oil companies.
Niger Delta
Group Vows To Unite Egbema People
The people of Egbema Ethnic Nationality under the aegis of Ogbako Egbema Aliuso, recently converged at Mmahu Egbema and resolved that the 16 communities in the clan are one, united and indivisible entity despite their political balkanisation into Rivers and Imo States.
Rising from an extra-ordinary meeting attended by the 16 communities, leaders and stakeholders, Egbema people lamented that despite their abundant human and the natural resources, successive administrations in Nigeria had continued to relegate them to the background, not minding their immense contributions to national development and the economy.
The President of Ogbako, Francis Igwebuike in his opening remarks recalled efforts in the past to bring the people together under one political umbrella or state, but regretted that such moves were frustrated due to partisan interest by the powers-that-be.
“As a socio-cultural and non-political organisation, the Ogbako will strive to unite Egbema people at home and in diaspora with a view to taking the ethnic nationality to the next level of development”, he said, adding that already branches will sprout out in Lagos, Abuja, Owerri and overseas.
According to him, “our slogan is: Proudly Egbema” aimed at fostering peace, unity, development in all spheres of human endeavour”.
He denounced the stock-in-trade mentality propagated by some individuals which he said was to divide the people due to their selfish aggrandisement, and charged Egbema people to be wary of such personalities. “They are indeed the real enemies of our people,” he declared.
In his keynote address, the former Inspector General of Police (IGP) and an indigene of Egbema, Sir Mike Mbaama Okiro chronicled the history and evolution of Egbema ethnic nationality, and came to the inevitable conclusion that Egbema as unique as nature had made it, must endeavour to transit from one level to the other as other ethnic groups in the country.
Represented by a university teacher, Jason Osai, another Egbema son, he advocated for peaceful and united people with a common ancestry, history and geography.
Osai, Head of Department, Rivers State University said sons and daughters of Egbema must put their acts together and never to make mistakes of their forefathers by ensuring that Egbema develops economically, politically and culturally.
Other speakers and stakeholders who spoke included Chiefs Wilfred Ike, Christopher Ihedike, Rev Joseph Omaegbu, Engr. Wilson Nwaufa, among other prominent Egbema leaders who stressed the need for Egbema to be more relevant in the Nigerian project.
Egbema History Committee presented its report while a youth mobilisation committee was inaugurated by the Ogbako.
Highlights of the occasion were launching of Ogbako Egbema sticker, goodwill messages from critical stakeholders, free medical programme and exhibition by Kedi Healthcare Industries 178, Port Harcourt.
Goodluck Ukwe
Niger Delta
Edo, Facebook Offer 2,000 Teachers Online Training
Facebook yesterday said it had partnered with the Edo State Government to provide more access to online training for over 2,000 teachers and schools through its communication platform called ‘Workplace for Good’.
Facebook’s Head of Public Policy for Anglophone West Africa, Adaora Ikenze, who made this known in a statement said the company partnered with Edo as part of its ongoing commitment to building community and improving connectivity.
She said that Workplace was Facebook’s communication platform, which transformed teams and organisations into connected, empowered and purposeful communities.
Ikenze said the platform used familiar features like Live video calling, chat, feeds and Safety check to connect everyone and turn ideas into action.
“In order to build on its Infrastructure and Connectivity projects for schools within the area, Facebook has also partnered with MainOne and Tizeti to provide fast, affordable, and reliable Internet through Facebook’s Express Wi-Fi programme.
“The programme which started early 2019, now provides free connectivity for teachers in four schools within Edo,’’ she said.
She noted that to further support the tech ecosystem, Facebook also invested in a meeting space in the South-South Innovation Hub for teacher training and local developer meet ups.
Ikenze said the company was delighted to be pioneering such projects in Nigeria and across Africa.
She noted that the partnership with Edo government was a perfect example of how technology could positively impact education not only for students but teachers alike.
“According to the Edo Basic Education Transformation Sector (Edo-BEST), one in five teachers do not receive relevant training to improve learning outcomes in their classrooms and that is why partnerships like this are critical in impacting positive change in classrooms,” she said.
Director of Education Partnerships, at Facebook Adam Seldow, added that they were impressed to see that a number of partners had come together to help drive impact in the Edo programme including the Edo government.
Niger Delta
Okowa Condoles Wike Over Uncle’s Death
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has condoled with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on the demise of his uncle, Chief Charles Wike.
Okowa’s condolence was conveyed on Monday in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika in Asaba.
In the statement, Okowa joined the Wike family and people of Rivers State to mourn the departed historian and community leader.
He noted that late Wike lived a life of impact and urged the family to be consoled by the legacies left behind by their late patriarch.
Okowa also paid glowing tribute to the deceased for being a good uncle and father.
The governor urged the family to take solace in the fact that he lived to witness the outstanding successes achieved by his children, including the emergence of his nephew, Nyesom Wike as governor of Rivers.
“We received the news of the demise of your beloved uncle with shock, but we are consoled by the fact that he lived a life of dedicated service to God and humanity.
“We share in your sorrow and pains at this period and we pray that God will grant you the courage to bear the loss, as we pray for the repose of the soul of the departed chief.
“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I mourn with my brother governor, Nyesom Wike on the unfortunate demise of his beloved uncle.
“It is my prayer that God will comfort Gov. Wike and his entire family and Rivers people and give them the fortitude to bear the loss,” Okowa said.
