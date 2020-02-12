You Can’t Stop Us From Protesting, PDP Tells Uzodinma

Contrary to insinuations that the Imo State government has suspended the Treassury Single Account (TSA) adopted by the administration of Emeka Ihedioha, Governor Hope Uzodinma has assured that there was no controversy over the adoption as he noted that the policy still stands.

The governor had on assumption of office warned that all funds meant for the state must be domiciled in TSA.

A statement by his media aide, Oguwike Nwachukwu, said Governor Uzodinma’s directive was being complied with by all heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government.

“The explanation has become necessary following insinuation in some quarters as orchestrated by a few ragtag local publications and social media loafers that the state government has abandoned the TSA.

“Governor Uzodinma’s administration is not only committed to due process and accountable governance, but determined to use all resources meant for Imo people to work for them,” the statement said.

Governor Uzodinma assured that he would not be party to any attitude that promotes financial malfeasance in the state under his watch.

Meanwhile, an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Imo, Chuks Ololo, has predicted that the new alliance between erstwhile governor, Rochas Okorocha, governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Ifeanyi Araraume, and candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Uche Nwosu, with Governor Hope Uzodinma, will solidify APC in the state.

Although Araraume is yet to renounce his membership of APGA, it has been alleged that he was waiting for the right time to unite with Okorocha and Nwosu who have already declared unofficially for the APC.

“Okorocha, Araraume and Nwosu forming an alliance is the best thing that has ever happened to this party. If they had disagreed initially and are now coming together, it shows how peaceful the party would be,” he said.