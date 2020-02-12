Business
Truck Drivers Accuse Task Force Of Harassment
The Chairman of the South-South chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Heavy Duty Trucks Unit, Mohammed Uwarigiwa, has raised an alarm over what he described as strange task force that operate and harass truck drivers in the night at the major entry and exit routes in Rivers State.
The NURTW officials made the complaint in Port Harcourt during a stakeholders’ meeting organised by the Rivers State Commissioner for Transport, Sam Soni Ejekwu, recently.
He alleged that the task force operatives used to ambush truck drivers on the road, demanding various permits and documents for which they make huge cash demands, up to N10,000 to N20,000.
He added that those who refused were sometimes brutally assaulted and their vehicles damaged.
According to him, “we are ready to cooperate with the state government to achieve its objective in the transport sector. But we have some challenges. From Eleme junction to Oyigbo Imo River, something is happening there; our drivers are everyday complaining, some drivers, their truck windscreen are broken. They beat and kill our drivers in that Imo River.
They are collecting monthly subvention which the state government ought to look into. So, before our drivers will cross the Imo River bridge at Oyigbo, they will spend as much as N35,000. Different types of illegal levies are going on there. So, all these receipts we have here, we want to know if Rivers State government is aware of it, some will collect N6,000, N7,000, N10,000 by force without any receipt, just by force. We brought this to the notice of the Hon Commissioner because we believe he can solve the problem”, the chairman said.
In his response, Hon Ejekwu said he was aware of the illegality going on at Oyigbo Imo Bridges, assuring that the ministry would investigate and come out with a better solution to the matter within one week.
According to him, “we will find out those that are issuing the receipts, we will interface with them and we will ensure that proper things are done so that your members will go about their business without further molestation”.
Business
LPG Dealer Hails Move To Flush Out Unlicensed Marketers
A Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) also known as cooking gas dealer, Mr Tobi Makinde, has applauded the move by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to sanction all roadside dealers and marketers of the product at the expiration of the 2 months ultimatum given to the illegal marketers to clear off the streets.
Makinde who gave the commendation in a chat with The Tide, noted that although the task to rid the roadsides and streets of illegal cooking gas dealers rests on the shoulders of LPG dealers associations the would do everything in their powers and within the ambit of the law to comply.
He said the unregistered and unlicensed cooking gas dealers were the bad eggs in the trade, adding that they were also the group that cause hoarding and create artificial scarcity.
According to him, “We, the LPG Retailing Association of NUPENG, have agreed to help flush out the illegal dealers in collaboration with security agencies across the country.
Makinde, who is the Manager of Sungas Plant in Port Harcourt, also noted that, “we would use the two months deadlines to sensitise our members on the dangers of plying their trade within green areas, along residential streets and other unapproved location’’.
Further more, he stressed that illegal dealers in LPG would be compiled to regularise their operations and obtain the necessary documents and licenses that would enable them to freely carry out their trade.
Makinde warned that any unregistered dealer found at the expiration of the two months deadline stand the risk of being sanctioned and prosecuted.
Recall that the Zonal Operations Controller, DPR, Engr. Buba Abubakar, had at a meeting of stakeholders in Abuja, given the LPG Retaining Association of NUPENG, a two months deadline to flush out unregistered and unlicensed dealers in cooking gas.
Tonye Nria-Dappa
Business
Oil, Gas Production: Don Wants N’Delta Energy Corridor
A Professor of Geodesy and former Dean of the Faculty of Environmental Sciences in the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, Prof. Dagogo Fubara, has made a case for the establishment of Niger Delta Energy Corridor.
He said that the establishment of such corridor zone became necessary, stretching from Cross River State to Ondo State, since all the oil and gas are produced in the Niger Delta region.
Prof. Fubara, who disclosed this while speaking to Aviation correspondents at the weekend, said such energy corridor in the region would create room for the establishment of industries that will create jobs for the idle youths.
“Some years ago, precisely in 2012, we proposed to the government that we in the Niger Delta should have Niger Delta Energy Corridor, stretching from Calabar to Ondo State, since all the oil and gas are produced in the Niger Delta.
“If you build five or more refineries, petrochemical, and all the ancillary industries and companies that have to process the oil and gas, then we could create about 5,000,000(five million) jobs in the Niger Delta.
“At the same time, we will process the crude oil and gas and get the part we need. Instead of importing the finished products from outside, we export crude oil and import finished petroleum products from outside.
“Those countries we import from who refined them are developing their own economy. No nation develops by depending on exporting of raw materials alone. You must add value and focus on processing your raw materials and then add value.
“You will make more money up to five times when materials are processed than when it was not processed.
“When five million jobs are created in Niger Delta, first of all, it will remove insecurity. All the youths will be employed, and will no more have time for criminal activities. Some of them go into criminality because they are idle, but when they are gainfully employed and happy, they won’t think of criminality”, Fubara said.
The university don also called on the Niger Delta governors and leaders to think well on how to promote industrialisation, fishing and agriculture in the region, regretting that food consumed in the region are produced outside the region.
He also called on prominent citizens In the region to invest like Dangote, rather than taking their resources to other countries of the world.
Corlins Walter
Business
‘Why Agric Records Low Patronage’
The Agricultural Supervisor, Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Mines and Agriculture (PHACCIMA), Chief Mike Elechi, has attributed the low enthusiasm in the Agriculture Sector to its capital intensive and risky nature.
Elechi said this when he spoke in an exclusive chat with The Tide at his Vintage Farm at the weekend at Elele, , Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.
According to him, no farmer can boast of more than 60 per cent sales of his products after production due to lack of storage facilities.
Elechi, who also is the Chief Executive Officer/ Managing Director of Vintage Farm and Products, reasoned that most people would not be encouraged to venture into agriculture after experiencing 40 per cent business loss which was no fault of theirs.
“Agriculture is capital intensive and risky, that is why few people are in it. Not everyone would have the zeal or enthusiasm to venture into the same business he encountered loss on the mere lack of storage facilities”, he said.
He reiterated that the agricultural sector remains a huge revenue spinner, capable of turning the fortunes of any nation if there is proper usage and maintenance.
Using the palm tree as a case study, he said it has up to 33 different products which could go for both export and other local usage and benefits.
According to him, the waste product of the kernel shell could be used as asphalts, if properly researched.
He described the move by the state governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, to revive the agricultural sector in the state, as an excellent idea, capable of employment generation.
“I think that the governor is right in his plans to better the agricultural sector. It will not only create employment opportunities, but will move the boys from the bush, I think they are tired of staying in the bush,” he added.
As a way forward, he was of the view that the comatose state owned rubber plantation at Okomoko in Etche could be changed to other products that would meet up with the present economic demands of the state.
He also urged governments at all levels to move into the field and fish out core farmers and not to sit at their comfort zones and grant loan to those he described as portfolio farmers.
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Why INEC De-Registered 74 Political Parties, Left 18 …Fixes Dates For Edo, Ondo Gov Polls …To Create More 30, 027 Polling Units
-
News5 days ago
Imo Guber Poll: Ihedioha Lists Grounds Of Appeal At S’Court
-
News5 days ago
The List of De-Registered Political Parties
-
News5 days ago
Senate Names 56-Member Constitution Review C’ttee
-
News5 days ago
Reps Pass LG Autonomy Bill For 2nd Reading
-
News5 days ago
Four Feared Dead As Robbers Attack Banks In Ondo
-
News5 days ago
Don’t Be Cowed By Other Arms Of Govt, Wike Tells Judiciary
-
Editorial5 days ago
That Rivers Gas Task Force