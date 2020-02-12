City Crime
Plateau Speaker Eulogises Late Sen Longjan
The Speaker, Plateau House of Assembly, Mr Abok Ayuba, has described late Sen. Ignatius Longjan who died on Monday as a strong political pillar and an embodiment of selflessness.
Longjan was the serving Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District at the National Assembly.
Ayuba stated this in a condolence message issued by his Press Secretary, Bulus Atang, and made available to newsmen yesterday in Jos.
He expressed sadness over the demise of Longjan, who was also a former deputy governor of Plateau State.
“I am deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the death of this respected elder statesman, who made valuable contribution toward political stability both at the state and at the national levels.
“Late Ignatius Longjang was indeed an exceptional man and illustrious son who contributed tremendously to the development of Plateau and left an indelible mark on the annals of same,” he said.
The speaker said Sen. Longjan was humble throughout the good life he lived, and that he had touched the lives of everyone he came across.
He said the deceased would be remembered for his kindness and uprightness.
He commiserated with the family of the late front line politician and administrator and prayed God to grant him eternal rest.
‘Nigeria Requires $5.7m To Achieve Water Sanitation Services’
As Nigeria moves towards the attainment of an Open Defecation Free (ODF) status by 2025, the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) says, the country requires an average 5.7 million dollars to achieve water and sanitation services in a local government area.
UNICEF Chief of Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Mr. Zaid Jurji who disclosed this when the organised private sector on water, sanitation and hygiene (OPS-WASH) met with the Minister of Water Resources, Mr. Suleiman Adamu in Abuja.
Jurji who appreciated the current effort by the government towards ending open defecation in the country however said current efforts must tally with increasing population.
We are close to 200 million people and with the increasing population, if every year, there is an increase of service for five million people. It is barely enough as we are competing with natural population increase. So if we do five million people, we have done nothing. We are just breaking even, so anything to be measured toward the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) must be done beyond that, this is to give you the scale of the problem.
With our unit of intervention, we have been working for so many years now with the Ministry of Water Resources and at the state level, every local government area requireS an average of $5.7 million to achieve water and sanitation services.
He added that UNICEF would continue to support organisations and communities to promote Sustainable Development Goals such as ending open defecation practice and overall hygiene promotion in the country.
He also urged organisations to coordinate their activities to halt duplication of efforts, promotion of effective implementation and monitoring for the programme success.
Earlier, the minister; while welcoming the team, pledged government’s commitment to partner with the organised private sector in financing and improving corporate social responsibilities in the fight against open defecation practice in the country.
Adamu said the role of the private sector in the revitalisation of the WASH sector cannot be overlooked, being the engine room for economic growth.
The minister said the federal government had targeted a zero open defecation goal by 2025. Saying with commitment from all stakeholders, this would be achieved. According to him, the lack of synergy among development partners’ interventions has led to groundwater depletion largely from unregulated activities.
There is urgent need for sanity in the water resoruces sector.
We need to measure all social impact of current interventions, is not just about figures and monies, we need to synergise all efforts for the benefit of all Nigerias” Adamu said.
Meanwhile, Guinness Nigeria, a subsidiary of Diageo Plc, has announced a long-term water intervention project across five states in Nigeria.
In addition to providing clean, potable water in these state the multinational orgnaisationis also supporting the federal government to intensify hand washing culture in public places to halt lassa fever.
The beneficiaries of the project are Edo, Kano, Kebbi, Nasarawa States and F.C.T.
Titilola Alabi, society manager at Guinness, Nigeria, disclosed this during the meeting with Suleiman Adamu, in Abuja.
Alabi said: currently in this financial year, we are committed to establishing five new water schemes in Abuja, Edo, Kano Kebbi and Nasarawa states.
We have chosen the communities in these states carefully following a needs assessment and for the benefit of a larger population.”
Currently our water of life project, created to provide water to under-served communities by solar powered water systems in providing water to over one million Nigerians. We have 33 of such water schemes across, 22 states.
Also speaking Dr Nicholas Igwe, national coordinator, organised private sector of wash, noted that the role of private sector in scaling up water and sanitation in the country could not be over-emphasised.
By: Amina Ngoma
Christmas Holidays: Schools Resume In Rivers, Today
The Rivers State Ministry of Education has announced the resumption of both public and private schools in the state for the second term 2019/2020 academic session with effect from today.
A statement from the State Ministry of Education available to The Tide, said ahead of the resumption of schools, the State Ministry of Education has reinstated its stand that unapproved schools in state remain banned and should not open for resumption.
It will be recalled that the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom, had in last year set up a committee for accreditation and approval of private schools; a move designed to improve quality education in the state.
The committee, led by professor Ozo Mekuri Ndimele, in its report denied accreditation/approval to 437 schools which did not meet set requirements for the operations of private schools.
“Subsequently, the state government directed that all schools denied approval should discontinue operations forthwith”.
The statement quoted the state Commissioner for Education, Professor Kaniye Ebeku, while speaking on the resumption of schools over the weekend said the directive on the ban of unapproved schools still subsists.
Professor Ebeku, however, advised parents and guardians of pupils and students not to patronize unapproved schools, adding that such schools are illegal and should not resume.
He warned that any of the unapproved schools found operating will be made to face appropriate sanctions in accordance with the relevant state laws..
The Education Commissioner further disclosed that the Rivers State Government has made adequate provisions for the maintenance and functioning of public schools in the state, and cautioned Heads of public primary and secondary schools in the state not to collect any fee from pupils and students.
”Any Principal or Head teacher that violates the directive will face appropriate disciplinary measures” the statement stated
School Feeding: FG Pays Food Suppliers In 33 States
The Federal Government yesterday said it had paid suppliers of foodstuff and cooks in 33 participating states under the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme.
Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, said the payment, which was for January 2020, would ensure that the feeding of the 9.9 million pupils in the 33 states and the Federal Capital Territory starts immediately schools resume in two weeks time.
She explained that the payment covered the cost of feeding the school pupils in the participating states, adding that the funds were released in December to give the suppliers and cooks adequate time to procure and stock foodstuff.
Farouq said, “We believe that paying these funds early is critical to the success of the programme. We do not want any hitches and we want to ensure that the school children are fed on time and without any excuses.”
The minister warned that the Federal Government would not accept any drop in the nutritional quality of the meals given to the children.
She said the Federal Government had gladly received reports of improved attendance in the schools and improved hygiene among the pupils.
These outcomes, according to Farouq, were some of the reasons for setting up the school feeding programme.
She noted that under the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme, a total of 9,963,726 pupils were fed in 54,942 schools across the country and were served by 107,862 suppliers and cooks.
The programme is one of the components of the National Social Investment Programme of the federal government.
The NSIP, which was previously under the Presidency, was recently moved to the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.
