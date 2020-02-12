Northern Elders Expose Buhari’s Role In Ganduje, Sanusi Rift

As the country’s security situation continues to get worse, the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari, to as a matter of urgency, overhaul the nation’s security architecture in order to curtail the blood shade occasioned by insecurity.

The association has also advised the Federal Government to make it compulsory for vice-chancellors and other principal officers of the universities to publicly declare their assets at the time they were appointed and when leaving office.

Speaking at the 4th NAAT Delegates Conference, yesterday, with the theme, “The Role of Technologists in the Economic Diversification Policy of Government: A Look at the Agricultural Sector”, the National President of NAAT, Comrade Sani Suleiman said that the security situation in the country has become worrisome.

According to him, “There is no part of Nigeria where citizens can travel on our deplorable roads safely. It is either robbery, banditry, kidnapping for ransom, militancy or Boko Haram attacks.

“This cannot continue in our country. The authorities must rise up to the occasion by changing their tactics of handling security situation in the country.

“The service chiefs have done a great job for this country and we thank them for the service they have rendered to their fatherland. It is time they give way to vibrant young officers with fresh ideas. The government must as a matter of urgency, completely overhaul the security architecture of the country for a better result within a short time. “

On the appointment of vice-chancellors and other principal officers of the universities, Suleiman said that such an appointment must be made more transparent and be based on merit.

According to him, “Ability of VC candidates to attract funds for research and infrastructural developments should constitute a qualification requirement.

“A situation where a VC who was appointed and could not get resources to run the university but keep pushing to increase school fees through the back doors by introducing all sorts of charges on already impoverished students is not acceptable.

“VCs on appointment must be made to declare their assets and make them public to the university community and do same at the end of his or her tenure in office.”

The NAAT president called for the resuscitation of government technical colleges, alleging that so many of the government technical colleges have become moribund with dilapidated infrastructures.

He also said that everything must be done as quickly as possible to conclude the process of renegotiation of the 2009 Federal Government agreement with the association.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration was fully determined to combat and defeat all acts of criminality, banditry and terrorism in the country.

In a statement in Abuja, yesterday, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said the president was speaking at a meeting with the Executive Committee members of the Nigerian Community in Ethiopia (NICE), in Addis Ababa.

The President appealed to all Nigerians to support and cooperate with security agencies who were ready to defend and preserve the unity of the country.

The meeting, moderated by Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, had observed a minute silence in honour of Nigerians brutally killed by Boko Haram terrorists on Monday in Borno.

Buhari also assured Nigerians, at home and abroad, that their protection would continue to remain a key priority of his administration, in addition to the war against corruption and economic growth.

On economic matters and doing business in Ethiopia, the Nigerian leader said he had been briefed on the challenges faced by some Nigerian companies with investments in the country, especially the Dangote Group and Lubcon.

“I have directed the relevant ministries to take up these issues with a view to resolving all complaints amicably with the Ethiopian authorities,” he said.

On the issue of Diaspora voting, the President while responding to a request by the leader of NICE, David Omozuafoh, said he was in support of it, but legislation was required to make it a reality.

“I have said it severally that I am not against it. However, you will need to convince National Assembly to amend the relevant laws to make Diaspora voting a reality,” he said.

On the conduct of Nigerians living in the Diaspora, the President expressed concern that some of their actions had not projected the country in good light, urging them to change their ways and obey the laws of their countries of residence.

He, however, commended Nigerians in Ethiopia, noting that they had the highest concentration of professionals working in international organisations such as the African Union, United Nations agencies.

“This is a correct representation of the Nigerian spirit of excellence and high achievement,” he stressed.

Buhari told the meeting that his government was committed to supporting and protecting all law-abiding Nigerians, at home and abroad, to prosper, urging all in the Diaspora to help achieve this by being good citizens and worthy ambassadors of Nigeria.

The President also encouraged them to be the best in all their legitimate engagements in their host country, saying that, “while you are out in the Diaspora, do not forget home as you represent some of the best human assets that Nigeria possesses.”

He, therefore, urged them to use their resources, skills and talents to help the development of Nigeria.

In his remarks at the meeting, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the AU, Bankole Adeoye, extolled the huge investments of the Federal Government of Nigeria in Ethiopia since independence through the Embassy.

He described the Nigerian Embassy in Addis Ababa as one of the Nigerian missions in the whole of Africa with the largest diplomatic and residential premises.

“Nigeria has continued to live the saying that Africa is the centre-piece of her foreign policy especially with the many impacts in the AU, the United Nations Economic Community for Africa (UNECA) and Ethiopia as whole,” he said.

The Ambassador commended Buhari for reciprocating the visit to Abuja of the former Prime Minister of Ethiopia given the country’s zeal to develop stronger ties with Nigeria.

He further extolled the President as one who has appointed the highest number of career ambassadors and attributed it to his flair for professionalism.

Also speaking, the President of NICE commended the President for the establishment of NiDCOM and his continuous leadership and contributions which have cemented Nigeria’s role as a central player in strengthening the AU.

Omozuafoh appealed to the Nigerian government to fast-track the implementation of the MoU with the United Nations on the Junior Professionals Programme allowing young Nigerians access to opportunities in international organisations.

“Similar opportunities should be explored with the UN Volunteers Programme, the AU Volunteers Corps as well as the ECOWAS Youth Volunteer Programme, “ he said.