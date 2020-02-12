News
Northern Elders Expose Buhari’s Role In Ganduje, Sanusi Rift
Elders from the North have disagreed with President Muhammadu Buhari on the raging feud between the Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje and the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi.
The elders said Buhari was complacent over the misunderstanding between the governor and the emir, while the president’s alleged remarks that his interference in such disagreement had a constitutional limitation, was not reliable.
The elders under the aegis of Northern Elders Forum (NEF) were in Kano, yesterday, in an attempt to resolve the dispute.
Speaking in an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Hausa Service monitored in Kaduna, yesterday, spokesperson of NEF, Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed observed that there were several ways of resolving the dispute but for Mr. President to be aloof over the matter, was most unfortunate.
“We as elders from the North were the first to be in Kano so as to find ways of resolving the matter. While we were there, we suddenly heard that the president had set up his committee on the matter. We had gone far in this matter, but to our knowledge, the president’s committee had not started work”.
Asked whether they had tried to advise the president over the crisis, Ahmed said it was not possible because even the committee set up by the president was, allegedly snubbed by Buhari.
“He said he would not talk over the matter citing the Constitution “, the spokesman alleged.
However, the President’s aide, Malam Garba Shehu told the BBC Hausa Service in an interview that, “his boss knew and respect the constitutional limitations between his office and that of a governor, the reason why he did not interfere.”
But Ahmed insisted that there were many issues such as the raging Ganduje – Sanusi feud which Mr President could settle amicably without necessarily referring to the Constitution.
Outrage Over Identification, Autopsy Of Late Mechanic …Chima Was Butchered, Family, CSOs Insist
Strange findings and outrage greeted the release of the remains of late mechanic, Chima Ikwunado by the police for identification and autopsy, last Monday, even as family of the deceased and a cluster of civil society organizations (CSOs) said he was butchered.
The pathologist engaged by the Rivers State Police Command, Musa Stevens had stunned Chima’s family, members of the civil society, the media and other stakeholders when he disclosed that no previous autopsy was conducted on the late mechanic’s corpse, contrary to earlier claims by the police.
The Tide recalls that spokesman of the State Police Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, at the wake of Chima Ikwunado’s death, had claimed he died of high blood sugar following an autopsy conducted on him by the police.
But the Pathologist of the Rivers State Police Command, Musa Stevens debunked that claim when he said that no incision or cut was seen on late Chima Ikwunado to show that a previous autopsy was done on the body.
Stevens disclosed this after the conclusion of a five-hour autopsy on the corpse of the mechanic at the mortuary of the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), just as he assured the family and stakeholders that global best practices were followed, insisting that the autopsy result would reflect the true cause of Chima’s death.
According to him, “We have done both internal and external examination, and we have seen our pathological evidence that will help us to conclude the cause of death, which will be communicated through the right channel.
“We took some due samples that will be analyzed to confirm the findings under microscopic examination. The pictures taken during the autopsy and the autopsy report with the death certificate will be communicated through the right channel.
“We are hopeful that in less than 10 days, this report will be handed over,” the police pathologist stated.
However, the late Chima’s family expressed shock over the condition of his body when they went into the morgue to identify it, even as tempers flared as some stakeholders who were outside said there was no need for an autopsy because the cause of death was already known due to the multiple cuts and injuries on his corpse.
Father of the late mechanic, Kelvin Ikwunado, alleged that his son was murdered because his body was visibly mutilated.
Mr Ikwunado, who broke down in tears after seeing his son’s remains, said in Pidgin English, “See as them butcher Chima as them they take butcher meat. Inside Chima. see black blood whey they for him body just congest.
“The blood congest as them they torture him, no way for the blood to rush out unless like knife when them they take butcher him leg and hand,” he stated.
Similarly, a coalition of the civil society organizations (CSOs) in Rivers State said that an inspection of the corpse confirmed that he was tortured by the personnel of the E-Crack Team.
The Chairman of the Coalition of CSOs in Rivers State, Enefaa Georgewill, who was part of those that inspected the corpse of late Chima, described the alleged treatment meted out to late mechanic as inhuman, noting that the multiple injuries on his body shows that what happened to him was beyond torture.
“The kind of injuries we saw on Chima body show that what happened to him was not just torture. This is butchering. We can confirm that Chima was butchered to death. In fact, our opinion on this matter is that there is even no need for autopsy because we have already seen the cause of death.
“Let us put on record that when we identified Chima, there was no mark of any kind. What I mean by mark is in terms of any knife cut showing that there was previous autopsy.
“There was nothing, because if there was an autopsy, there would have been incisions, there would have been marks from a pathologist. So, we can say for free that there was no previous autopsy”, Georgewill stated.
Reacting, the family of late Chima Ikwunado said they were determined to fight for justice after seeing his corpse.
The cousin to late Chima, Mr. Obinna Ezirim, who spoke on behalf of other family members, said the late mechanic’s body was bent over with machete wounds, while his hands had visible handcuff marks.
He said, “The condition of Chima is too bad. They butchered Chima. Even if they rushed Chima to hospital, he cannot make it because they butchered him. All over his body was butchered. Chima cannot survive it. All I want is justice.
Meanwhile, the scheduled press conference on Monday by the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura on the issue was abruptly put off, according to spokesman of the Police Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni.
Omoni, said the news briefing would now hold when the result of the autopsy on the late mechanic’s body is out and when he receives report from the team investigating the matter.
Also speaking, the Pathologist engaged by late Chima’s family, Mr. Chukwuegbu, said only one result will be tendered by both pathologists, as it would be an abuse of the profession to tender two results in the same case except disagreements arise on possible cause of death between the pathologists.
He, however, added that he would authenticate the autopsy report before it would be made public.
Dennis Naku
Train 7 Construction, Installation To Be Executed Locally –NLNG
In an effort to deepen local content in the petroleum industry, the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG), has disclosed that the entire installation and construction works of its Train 7 project would be executed in Nigeria.
The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the NLNG, Mr Tony Attah, who made the disclosure at the ongoing Nigerian International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) in Abuja, said that the Train 7 project remains a massive project that would attract significant foreign direct investment into the country in the months ahead.
Attah, who was represented by the General Manager, Production, Mr. Adeleye Falade, said that the motivation to build and operate Train 7 was bolstered by the proven successes recorded by Nigeria LNG in its past 20 years of operation, adding that in its current state, the company had significantly reduced the environmental hazards arising from gas flaring.
He said, “The addition of Train 7 to our current six-train plant will add another eight million metric tonnes of LNG to the current sustained 22 million metric tonnes production capacity of our plant.
“That will keep Nigeria prominently on the list of the top seven suppliers of global LNG. This is an enviable position for an African country to achieve in the face of our evolving technological advancement which is managed by highly skilled Nigerian professionals of varying competencies.
“The very quick wins from Train 7 project for Nigeria are the creation of jobs for our teaming youths, netting up to 12,000 direct jobs at the construction phase as well as the associated skills acquisition through a deliberate effort at technology transfer.
“Riding on the back of a robust Nigerian content plan endorsed by the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board (NCDMB), 55 per cent of the engineering activities for Train 7 will be carried out in-country and 55 per cent of all procurement for execution of the project will be undertaken by Nigerian vendors.
“100 per cent of the installations and construction will happen in Nigeria, and the entire project will attract huge foreign direct investment to the Nigerian economy. Other benefits include the emergence of upstream and other associated projects that will bolster our economy”, he explained.
Attah added that to date, the company had converted about 191.5bcm (billion standard cubic metres) or 6.8ch (trillion cubic feet) of Associated Gas (AG) to Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs), thus, reducing gas flaring by upstream companies from over 60 per cent when it commenced operations to less than 20 per cent currently.
Boko Haram Attacks: Overhaul Security Architecture Now, Labour Group Tells Buhari
As the country’s security situation continues to get worse, the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari, to as a matter of urgency, overhaul the nation’s security architecture in order to curtail the blood shade occasioned by insecurity.
The association has also advised the Federal Government to make it compulsory for vice-chancellors and other principal officers of the universities to publicly declare their assets at the time they were appointed and when leaving office.
Speaking at the 4th NAAT Delegates Conference, yesterday, with the theme, “The Role of Technologists in the Economic Diversification Policy of Government: A Look at the Agricultural Sector”, the National President of NAAT, Comrade Sani Suleiman said that the security situation in the country has become worrisome.
According to him, “There is no part of Nigeria where citizens can travel on our deplorable roads safely. It is either robbery, banditry, kidnapping for ransom, militancy or Boko Haram attacks.
“This cannot continue in our country. The authorities must rise up to the occasion by changing their tactics of handling security situation in the country.
“The service chiefs have done a great job for this country and we thank them for the service they have rendered to their fatherland. It is time they give way to vibrant young officers with fresh ideas. The government must as a matter of urgency, completely overhaul the security architecture of the country for a better result within a short time. “
On the appointment of vice-chancellors and other principal officers of the universities, Suleiman said that such an appointment must be made more transparent and be based on merit.
According to him, “Ability of VC candidates to attract funds for research and infrastructural developments should constitute a qualification requirement.
“A situation where a VC who was appointed and could not get resources to run the university but keep pushing to increase school fees through the back doors by introducing all sorts of charges on already impoverished students is not acceptable.
“VCs on appointment must be made to declare their assets and make them public to the university community and do same at the end of his or her tenure in office.”
The NAAT president called for the resuscitation of government technical colleges, alleging that so many of the government technical colleges have become moribund with dilapidated infrastructures.
He also said that everything must be done as quickly as possible to conclude the process of renegotiation of the 2009 Federal Government agreement with the association.
Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration was fully determined to combat and defeat all acts of criminality, banditry and terrorism in the country.
In a statement in Abuja, yesterday, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said the president was speaking at a meeting with the Executive Committee members of the Nigerian Community in Ethiopia (NICE), in Addis Ababa.
The President appealed to all Nigerians to support and cooperate with security agencies who were ready to defend and preserve the unity of the country.
The meeting, moderated by Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, had observed a minute silence in honour of Nigerians brutally killed by Boko Haram terrorists on Monday in Borno.
Buhari also assured Nigerians, at home and abroad, that their protection would continue to remain a key priority of his administration, in addition to the war against corruption and economic growth.
On economic matters and doing business in Ethiopia, the Nigerian leader said he had been briefed on the challenges faced by some Nigerian companies with investments in the country, especially the Dangote Group and Lubcon.
“I have directed the relevant ministries to take up these issues with a view to resolving all complaints amicably with the Ethiopian authorities,” he said.
On the issue of Diaspora voting, the President while responding to a request by the leader of NICE, David Omozuafoh, said he was in support of it, but legislation was required to make it a reality.
“I have said it severally that I am not against it. However, you will need to convince National Assembly to amend the relevant laws to make Diaspora voting a reality,” he said.
On the conduct of Nigerians living in the Diaspora, the President expressed concern that some of their actions had not projected the country in good light, urging them to change their ways and obey the laws of their countries of residence.
He, however, commended Nigerians in Ethiopia, noting that they had the highest concentration of professionals working in international organisations such as the African Union, United Nations agencies.
“This is a correct representation of the Nigerian spirit of excellence and high achievement,” he stressed.
Buhari told the meeting that his government was committed to supporting and protecting all law-abiding Nigerians, at home and abroad, to prosper, urging all in the Diaspora to help achieve this by being good citizens and worthy ambassadors of Nigeria.
The President also encouraged them to be the best in all their legitimate engagements in their host country, saying that, “while you are out in the Diaspora, do not forget home as you represent some of the best human assets that Nigeria possesses.”
He, therefore, urged them to use their resources, skills and talents to help the development of Nigeria.
In his remarks at the meeting, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the AU, Bankole Adeoye, extolled the huge investments of the Federal Government of Nigeria in Ethiopia since independence through the Embassy.
He described the Nigerian Embassy in Addis Ababa as one of the Nigerian missions in the whole of Africa with the largest diplomatic and residential premises.
“Nigeria has continued to live the saying that Africa is the centre-piece of her foreign policy especially with the many impacts in the AU, the United Nations Economic Community for Africa (UNECA) and Ethiopia as whole,” he said.
The Ambassador commended Buhari for reciprocating the visit to Abuja of the former Prime Minister of Ethiopia given the country’s zeal to develop stronger ties with Nigeria.
He further extolled the President as one who has appointed the highest number of career ambassadors and attributed it to his flair for professionalism.
Also speaking, the President of NICE commended the President for the establishment of NiDCOM and his continuous leadership and contributions which have cemented Nigeria’s role as a central player in strengthening the AU.
Omozuafoh appealed to the Nigerian government to fast-track the implementation of the MoU with the United Nations on the Junior Professionals Programme allowing young Nigerians access to opportunities in international organisations.
“Similar opportunities should be explored with the UN Volunteers Programme, the AU Volunteers Corps as well as the ECOWAS Youth Volunteer Programme, “ he said.
