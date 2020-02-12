Editorial
Nigeria And US Visa Ban
The United States President, Donald Trump, on January 31, 2020, signed a Proclamation titled, “Improving Enhanced Vetting Capabilities and Processes for Detecting Attempted Entry into the United States by Terrorists or Other Public-Safety Threats,” which places certain restrictions, limitations and exceptions on citizens of countries of identified concern whose immigrant entry would be detrimental to the interests of the USA.
Section 1, ‘Suspension of Entry for Nationals of Countries of Identified Concern’, in Proclamation 9645 as modified by Proclamation 9723 lists Nigeria, Eritrea, Myanmar, Tanzania, Sudan and Kyrgyzstan as nations with dangerous traits, and the proclamation takes effect at 12:01am Eastern Standard Time on February 21, 2020.
The US Government gave reasons for inclusion of the country in the list, saying, “Nigeria does not comply with the established identity-management and information-sharing criteria assessed by the performance metrics. Nigeria does not adequately share public-safety and terrorism-related information, which is necessary for the protection of the national security and public safety of the United States. Nigeria also presents a high risk, relative to other countries in the world, of terrorist travel to the United States. Nigeria is an important strategic partner in the global fight against terrorism, and the United States continues to engage with Nigeria on these and other issues.
“The Department of State has provided significant assistance to Nigeria as it modernises its border management capabilities, and the Government of Nigeria recognises the importance of improving its information sharing with the United States. Nevertheless, these investments have not yet resulted in sufficient improvements in Nigeria’s information sharing with the United States for border and immigration screening and vetting”.
The proclamation suspended the acceptance of Nigerians as immigrants, except as Special Immigrants whose eligibility is based on having provided assistance to the United States Government. It further clarified that the suspensions of and limitations on entry shall apply to Nigerians who are outside the United States; do not have a valid visa on the applicable effective date; and do not qualify for a visa or other valid travel documents under Section 6(d) of Proclamation 9645.
The US Government also noted that “The Secretary of Homeland Security, in consultation with the Secretary of State, shall on October 1, 2020, and annually thereafter, submit to the President the results of an evaluation as to whether to continue, terminate, modify, or supplement any suspensions of, or limitations on, the entry on certain classes of nationals of countries identified”.
It is, indeed, embarrassing that Nigeria has degenerated to this low ebb in its security management capability. Little wonder that the 2019 Global Terrorism Index ranked the country third only after Afghanistan and Iraq, and just below Syria, Pakistan, Somalia, India and Yemen. This is unfortunate and unacceptable.
The Tide joins millions to express serious concerns over the fate of Nigerians who may wish to travel to the US as immigrants while this ban remains in force, and urges the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to put in place citizenship integrity management mechanism to address deficiencies in the national identity database, and save Nigerians from the stigma of being seen as anonymous citizens.
It is regrettable that Nigeria doesn’t have readily accessible records of its citizens, and anybody can, therefore, claim to be a Nigerian. It is shameful that in West Africa, Nigeria has the worst identity management data system, and has no standard records to be sure that anybody carrying a Nigerian passport is actually a Nigerian.
It is shocking that the Buhari-led government was officially notified of the US Government’s position since March 11, 2019, and it did not deem it important to remedy the deficiencies before the hammer fell. We, therefore, see the US action as a wake-up call on the Federal Government to take proactive steps, and make functional and verifiable records of birth and death registration and identification of Nigerians, while placing priority attention on the national identity (card) management project, which has hardly captured up to 20 per cent of eligible Nigerians on the NIMC database.
With the crucial fight against terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, among others facing serious challenge, we think that it is in our national interest to implement specific reforms that validate information about Nigerians and facilitate information sharing, identify lost and stolen passports, and make tracking of individuals’ activities easier in line with global best practices.
We call on the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola-led presidential committee on the US travel restriction to immediately ensure the streamlining of citizens’ personal data managed by different organisations such as National Identity Management Commission, Nigeria Immigration Service, financial, educational and health institutions to make coherent information retrieval possible. We charge the team to ensure stricter border control mechanism to check the influx of illegal aliens from neighbouring countries to avoid infiltration of Nigeria by terrorists and criminal elements.
While we are relieved by the fact that the suspension does not apply to other US visas such as those for official, business, tourism and student travels, we insist that the restriction of the issuance of ‘immigrant visa’ to Nigerian passport holders amounts to a vote of no confidence in the Nigerian Government and institutions.
This is why we task the Aregbesola team to transparently work with US authorities, INTERPOL and other stakeholders to ensure the review of updated US requirements and proper implementation of right reforms necessary to trigger the lifting of the suspension of and limitations on Nigerians intending to travel to the US as immigrants by October 1, 2020, when the next evaluation is expected to be submitted to the US President. This is a task that must be done!
Enforcing Law On Rivers Commercial Vehicles
Recently, the Rivers State House of Assembly yet again demonstrated its commitment to sanity on the roads and zero-tolerance for unwholesome practices in the transportation sector by demanding the enforcement of compliance with the blue and white colours approved for all commercial vehicles in the state.
The State Assembly passed the resolution to effect commercial vehicle numbering and colour following the motion raised by Hon. Prince Mgbor of Khana Constituency II. The House Committee was immediately directed to liaise with the supervising Ministry of Transport to work on implementation modalities and report back to the House.
The Rivers State Road Traffic Law provides for the production of a unique code for all commercial vehicles, which must be embossed on the vehicles. Second schedule of the Law prescribes N10, 000 as penalty for not painting the approved colour . This accommodates owners of vehicles who want to run for commercial purposes, but do not want to paint their vehicles in the commercial colours.
While The Tide agrees no less on the urgent need for enforcement of the Rivers State Road Traffic Law, we urge that such move should no longer provide opportunity for commercial vehicle operators to defy the law; rather modalities of government should typify its opposition to non-adherence to the distinctive identity endorsed for commercial vehicles operating in the state.
We are saddened to observe that many of the drivers doing business in the State, who have remained headstrong do so to circumvent charges and levies legally imposed on commercial vehicles, thus, shortchanging the authorities. Unfortunately, these are the set of drivers who dread approved motor parks and resort to picking passengers along the road.
What is even more appalling is the increasing rate at which the situation has reportedly been exploited by criminals who specialise in picking passengers from the roadsides only to drive them to their slaughter slabs. A testimony to this is the many tales of woes by passengers, including how they had been dispossessed of their monies and personal items, especially by the notorious bandits, commonly known with the name, ‘one chance’.
Interestingly, experts have equally noted that criminals would hardly operate with a vehicle bearing such distinct colours, including those who may be parading as drivers but specialise in robbing passengers at gun-point. Given these problems occasioned by the absence of a separate identity for commercial vehicles, we join the Rivers State House of Assembly to advocate the enforcement of the State Road Traffic Law.
It has also been observed that many of the drivers reluctant to bear the approved colours are those using the vehicles for both commercial and private purposes and as such, feel it will mean banishing them to the commercial vehicles category. So, the inordinate desire for a hiding place, akin to wanting to have the best of two worlds fuels this recalcitrant attitude in some cases.
The question, therefore, is whether the drivers who are yet to key into this initiative, have ever stopped to think of the benefits of this conventional practice, among which is the elimination of reckless use of all manner of vehicles for commercial purposes.
We note that complying with such prohibition would certainly entail collaboration with stakeholders such as the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria,RETEAN, to take steps to consciously sensitise their members.
The enforcement exercise also requires the co-operation of members of the public, especially passengers, who must patronise only vehicles bearing the blue and white colours. Private car owners must also desist from using their vehicles for commercial purposes, all in the interest of achieving sanity and orderliness in the transportation sector in the state.
Therefore, while we appeal to transport operators not to wait until force is applied before they assist in this collective efforts to reduce the challenges and frustration which road users in Rivers State are currently experiencing, we urge the Assembly to make good its resolution, this time, by enforcing this law and other similar laws aimed at sanitising the transport system in the state.
This is just one case out of what has become a daily occurrence on most roads in Port Harcourt and its environs. Besides the problems of unpainted and not properly numbered commercial vehicles, trucks block the roads and obstruct traffic flow; these are also major causes of accidents that sometimes record high rates of fatality. Also, to say that the road worthiness of most of such trucks is questionable is to make mild of a serious situation.
The city of Port Harcourt is suffocating due to its chaotic transport system. No other time is more appropriate to enforce relevant laws that could restore sanity, than now that the cities are enjoying relative peace and attracting a renewed influx of visitors who in no small measure boost economic activities in the state.
Task Before Illegal Schools Committee
Apparently implementing the report and recommendations of the Professor Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele-led Committee on Accreditation and Approval of Private Schools in Rivers State, the state government took, penultimate week, a step further by inaugurating a committee to clamp down on all illegal and unapproved private primary and secondary schools still operating in the state without requisite approval by the state government.
Deeply disturbed by the proliferation of substandard schools resulting to low education standards in the education sector, the State Executive Council resolved that in order to consolidate the extant laws on education as passed by the state House of Assembly and assented to by the Governor, the need to re-jig the education sector had become inevitable and imperative.
Addressing newsmen after a State Executive Council meeting, the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim said the Council had approved the amendment of the Education Private Schools Law (1999) as amended which provides for stiffer penalties and sanctions to prevent breach of government’s policies as contained in the extant laws.
“Government took this decision to check the present situation of indiscriminate proliferation of private schools without due compliance with basic requirements with respect to standards; curriculum, content and facilities”, he said.
“The overall goal is to ensure the development of quality education in line with the Rivers NEW Vision of the present administration”.
The Tide agrees no less with government’s proactive approach to sanitise the education sector that has been bastardised by proprietors whose penchant for financial gains knows no bounds. We endorse any measure adopted against illegal and unapproved schools in the state.
It is so disheartening to observe schools operating in make-shift and at times residential apartments with little or no facilities to show for it. Often, such unapproved institutions have just between three to five academic and non-academic staff.
For any educational institution to operate in the state, such a school should and must by law meet certain basic criteria such as availability of science laboratory, befitting library, recreational facilities, qualified manpower, and above all, conducive environment for effective learning and teaching in accordance with the extant laws.
Sadly, most private schools in the state fall far short of this and thus operate in sub-human environment without consideration for the concomitant health hazards such scenario poses to their pupils, wards and staff.
Unfortunately and quite frankly, most private schools employ unqualified teaching staff without regard to the national minimum teaching qualification of National Certificate of Education (NCE). Some of them engage secondary school drop-outs who know little or nothing about the teaching profession. Such staff barely read or write effectively, not to talk of imparting knowledge.
It is against this backdrop that we implore the committee to take its assignment seriously as the fate of our children lies in its hands. No effort should be spared in re-positioning the education sector especially at the foundation level.
The committee members must not compromise standards for their selfish and personnal aggrandisement.
Education remains the bedrock of societal development and any society worth its salt goes the extra mile to ensure that its citizens get the best to address the myriad problems plaguing such a society.
We, indeed, commend the State Governor, Chief Nyeson Wike, for the bold initiative in the education sector and implore all critical stakeholders in that sector to join hands in re-positioning the sector.
That is why we think that the task ahead of the committee is quite enormous. The body must, like Ceasar’s wife be above board by ensuring that all unapproved and illegal schools in the state are shut down forthwith.
A situation where private school operators short-change unsuspecting members of the public must not be allowed to be the norm any longer. The committee should therefore swing into action by ensuring that no stone is left unturned in fishing out all such schools.
On its part, government should as a matter of delibrate policy continue to upgrade and expand public schools to accommodate the pupils and students that will be displaced as a result of the shut down.
That Rivers Gas Task Force
Amid government’s quest for rapid growth of the nation’s cooking gas market, one of the challenges facing the growing market is the rate of gas cylinder explosions posing serious threat to many homes.
Only recently, Nigerians were jolted by fire incidents resulting from explosions at gas plants in different parts of the country. In two of the explosions that occurred within 24 hours in parts of Lagos State and another in Kaduna State, not only were property worth millions of naira also destroyed, lives were lost, aside from those who sustained various degrees of injuries.
No doubt, in the last few years, more Nigerians have imbibed the habit of using Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for domestic cooking, even as the Federal Government has equally stepped up the campaign for the use of clean energy for cooking.
Suffice it to say that the affordability of LPG by many homes and the consequent increasing patronage has attracted all manner of persons into the gas business, and leading to the setting up of gas retail outlets or gas plants even in residential areas.
Industry sources are uncomfortable with this development, especially since many of the dealers know next to nothing about standard safety measures, which ought to be in place.
Worried by the development, the National Chairman, Liquefied Petroleum Gas Retailers (LPGR) arm of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Mr. Michael Umudu, recently expressed concern over the development when he said that the proliferation of cooking gas retail outlets in the country has made it difficult for effective supervision and enforcement to take place, besides leading to the involvement of people who are ill-qualified to do the business.
“People who know little to nothing about the LPG retailing business are daily flocking into the business. This leads to the proliferation of substandard and fake products,” he said. Apart from industry players being worried that quacks are manning gas outlets, residents are getting perturbed that their safety is being compromised gradually by untrained gas outlet owners, while appropriate government agencies look the other way.
Definitely, these incidences of fire outbreaks, especially with the way attendants in these places just upturn gas cylinders without a care and their attendant consequences call to question, safety guidelines put in place by concerned authorities, especially in the light of the proliferation of gas plants, gas skids and gas retail outlets across the country.
It is against this backdrop, The Tide welcomes as apt the decision of the Government of Rivers State to constitute a task force to enforce control and ensure that only licensed persons operate such businesses in order not to place the lives and property of residents at risk.
While disclosing the plan of government at a recent meeting with gas management stakeholders in the state, the Rivers State Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources, Dr. Peter Medee, said the meeting which was at the instance of the State Executive Council was to ensure that measures are quickly put in place to stop those operating illegal gas outlets in order not to risk the lives and property of residents anywhere in the state.
According to him, the state government considers the lives of Rivers people very important and as a result does not intend to compromise the life of any individual in the state, disclosing that members of the task force would comprise officials of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), security agencies and some appointees of the state government to drive the enforcement.
Said he, “We have called you today to inform you of the importance Rivers State Government has attached to this very volatile situation. As a result, we are getting ready to take the bull by the horns to ensure that everybody doing gas business in Rivers State must operate under the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as regulated by DPR in terms of guidelines for their operations.”
While we appreciate the stakeholders engagement procedure taken by the state government, we equally expect immediate implementation of sensitisation plans and the setting up of the task force that will compel strict compliance of everybody doing or wanting to do gas business in Rivers State to the extant laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Given the volatile nature of gas as a product, we equally expect that both the state government and the federal government agencies such as the DPR, the Police, Department of State Services, DSS, Army, the NSCDC, among others, will synergise to ensure that those caught are handled according to the law.
Apart from compliance, the task force must enforce safety precautions on a sustainable basis. More of auditing, inspecting and monitoring of these gas retail outlets has to be done to ensure the success of the objective. We also appeal with parents and business owners to keep members of their families and those at workplaces abreast of safety tips while dealing with domestic gas cylinders.
Also, proliferation of expired and sub-standard cylinders in circulation across the state and poor safety practices which are also leading to explosions that are claiming lives in droves should form part of the agenda of the taskforce.
