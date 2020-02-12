Lawmaker Tackles Firm Over Neglect Of Host Community

A lawmaker in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Igwe Aforji has accused the management of Notorea, a fertilizer firm in Onne, of neglecting its host community and urged them to implement the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the community to forestall any conflict.

Aforji who represents Eleme Constituency in the State legislature made the call following four days of protest by youths of Onne at the premises of the company over they termed failure of the latter to implement the MoU entered with the community.

But Aforji expressed dismay over the attitude of the company to listen to the protesters and appealed to them to do the needful.

“As leaders we cannot fold our hands and see the Onne community, men, women stay in darkness, in rain and in the sun for the past four days without the intervention of the company.

“That shows the level of neglect that the company has for its host community. So, I urge the management of Notorea to please do the needful and discuss the issues with the community to enable them leave the gate as quickly as possible.

“You can see now the entire community is in front of the gate. They have been singing and they have been crying for help. We have informed all the security agencies and the leaders of Eleme. But it looks like we are helpless. So I want to call on the management of Notorea that our mothers and fathers have overstayed in front of their gate,” he stated.

The lawmaker however commended security agencies for maintaining law and order so far over the action of the youths.

“I want to frankly commend the Commissioner of Police, the DPO, the Area Commander, the Department of State Services (DSS) and all the security agencies for the way and manner they have managed within these four days.

“You will not believe that they (security personnel) have also been sleeping at the protest gate and it baffles me the kind of trained personnel we have these days. Before now we have a situation where people that are carrying out peaceful protest will be teargassed.

“But I must commend the security agencies for not acting unprofessional. They have acted professionally in the case of this protest,” Hon. Aforji stated.

