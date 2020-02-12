Kogi Guber Poll: PDP, Wada List 259 Witnesses

Defeated candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 16, 2019 governorship election, in Kogi State, Musa Wada, has listed a total of 259 witnesses to give evidence at the tribunal where he is challenging the outcome of the election.

Wada and his political platform, PDP are contesting the outcome of the election that returned Yahaya Bello of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the validly elected governor of the state, before the state governorhship election tribunal in Abuja.

But in the petition filed in December 2019, the petitioners attacked the credibility of the polls alleging that it was riddled with irregularities, fraud and other acts that were not in compliance with the Electoral Act.

The petitioners who joined the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC), Governor Yahaya Bello and the All Progressives Congress (APC) as relevant parties, further alleged that the outcome of the polls did not reflect the actual votes cast at the election.

It is Wada’s prayer that the three-man panel of the tribunal headed by Justice Kashim G. Kaigama, declared that Governor Bello was not duly elected and/or returned by a majority of lawful votes cast during the election.

Besides, the petitioners are also seeking a declaration that neither the second nor the third respondent scored the majority of lawful votes cast at the election to the office of the state governor.

They are therefore, praying the tribunal to issue an order nullifying the Certificate of Return issued to Bello by INEC and in addition, issue an order nullifying the entire governorship election conducted in the state by reason of substantial non-compliance with the provisions of the constitution and extant Electoral Act 2010 (As amended).

At the pre-hearing sitting which held on January 30, the court, after listening to parties adjourned till Monday for hearing proper on the pre-hearing applications.

When the court resumed, several applications were moved by parties while some were withdrawn without objection by the opposing party.

However, due to the fact that one of the motions was not ripe for hearing, the tribunal had extended the pre-hearing period till Thursday this week to conclude all pre-hearing applications.

The 14-day period stipulated by law for pre-hearing motions is expected to lapse today, having started last January 30.

The court, however, invoked the power vested on it by law to extend the period by one day. It also reserved rulings on the applications moved to a date to be communicated to parties.

Before adjourning the matter till Thursday, parties also took time to agree on the number of witnesses to be called as well as documents to be tendered in evidence.