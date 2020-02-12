Group Raises Alarm Over Increase In Gas Flaring, Oil Pollution

As part of measures to avert further pipeline explosions in the Niger Delta, stakeholders in the region have called for the replacement of all obsolete oil pipelines in the area.

Stakeholders expressed their views during a random interview with our correspondent on the growing spate of pipeline explosions in the region.

President of the Niger Delta Coalition Against Violence (NDCAV), Comrade Lekia Christian, said pipeline explosions in the Niger Delta were linked to leakages from broken pipelines that spilled out petroleum products to the surface.

He said people were tempted to scoop the spilled crude and were burnt to death in the process.

“Pipeline explosion has become a recurrent event in the Niger Delta and lives have always been wasted in these sordid experiences. It is the responsibility of the federal government, through relevant institutions, to find a lasting solution to this prevalent issue.

“Most of the pipelines in the Niger Delta are old and need replacement; something has to be done as a matter of urgency to avert further disasters”, he said.

Comrade Christian called for improved security and surveillance on the pipelines, while also recommending active involvement of the communities in pipelines surveillance activities.

In his views, an environmental sociologist and lecturer in the University of Port Harcourt, Dr Steve Wodu, also blamed the sequence of pipeline explosions in the Niger Delta on broken down facilities which he said, constituted serious risk to the lives of the people of the host communities.

“It’s unfortunate that most of the pipelines conveying crude oil in the Niger Delta are yet to be replaced despite the dilapidated status of the facilities. This is totally wrong and constitutes big risk to the lives of the people. The NNPC and PPMC should embark on an overhaul of all oil pipeline facilities in the Niger Delta to address the issues of pipeline explosions in the area.

“The negligence of relevant institutions in maintenance of pipelines is an issue of critical concern as it affects the lives of the people negatively. This is a disservice and another worst form of injustice to the people of the Niger Delta”, he said.

A lecturer at the Ken Saro Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori, Engineer Festus Tor, told The Tide that, “pipeline explosions can only be tackled effectively if the host communities are fully mobilised by the government to enable them get involved in surveillance activities. The communities stand a better chance to keep watch over the pipelines, because they are also the victims of the explosions that kill the people and destroy their farm lands”.

It would be recalled that the issue of pipeline explosions was recently raised at the plenary of the Senate, following a motion by Senator George Sekibo and three others.

The Senate, in its ruling, urged the NNPC and PPMC and other relevant agencies in the oil and gas industry to find a lasting solution to the issue.

The Senate also called for a holistic review of all existing pipelines to ascertain the levels of their functionality.

By: Taneh Beemene