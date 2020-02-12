Health
Expert Tasks FG On Permanent Cure For Epilepsy
A renowned Neurologist, Dr Ibrahim Wakama, yesterday, called on the Federal Government to make funds available for researchers to find permanent cure on epilepsy.
Wakama made the call in an interview with newsmen in Abuja on the occasion of the International Epilepsy Day, celebrated annually on the second Monday of February.
The day is an opportunity to raise awareness on epilepsy, what it is, how it can be treated, and what is needed to bring treatment to people who need it.
Wakama, who said that finding permanent cure for epilepsy would help to save lives of those suffering from the ailment, urged government to recognise the strength, resilience, and accomplishments of Nigerians living with the health challenge.
He, however, added that “government cannot do it alone.
“This is where religious leaders, well-meaning Nigerians and philanthropists need to come together.
“It is not an everlasting illness. “It is curable,” he said.
Commending Nigerians suffering from the illness for striving to overcome the challenges they faced daily, Wakama said that epilepsy challenges were beyond seizures.
He said that depression, anxiety and difficulty with memory were some of the struggles people living with epilepsy faced.
The neurologist said that government should put in place self-management programmes that would teach those living with epilepsy to improve their ability to manage their health.
Wakama added that it was important for anyone who interact with the public to be properly trained on seizure safety, so that those who needed help would get appropriate care.
World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that 50 million people around the world have epilepsy, and that one in 26 persons would develop epilepsy at some point in their lives.
The first-ever global report on epilepsy, recently published by WHO, calls this condition a public health imperative.
Health
Group Wants RSG To Establish Cancer Treatment Centres
In the face of growing cancer cases in Rivers State, the state chapter of Civil Society Organisation on health has called on the state government to establish cancer treatment centres in the state.
Speaking in an exclusive interview yesterday, chairman of the organisation, Mr Dennis Otobo said the state needs the centres, going by its status in the community of states in the country.
“Going by the position of Rivers State among states in Nigeria, we are overdue to have cancer treatment centres, especially considering the State Government’s focus of the health of her people”, he said.
He continued that “taking all our cancer patients to Ibadan or other neighbouring states does not tell well of our health services, no matter how we look at it.
“Government should establish cancer treatment centres in the state, at least a one hub treatment centre in each local government area”, he said.
According to him, for now about 90% of treatments of cancer services are provided by donor agencies and taking patients outside the state for treatment requires a lot of funds, which is mostly not available.
“If the government can provide cancer treatment centres in the state, it will not only lessen the impact of the ailment in the state, but will also alleviate the suffering of patients who are unable to afford going for treatment outside the state”, Otobo said.
Meanwhile, the Coordinator of Reproductive Health, Rivers State Ministry of Health (RSMOH), Dr. Iroro Smith said the State currently has mammographic machine at RSUTH. The machine is used to diagnose breast cancer, while the University of Port Harcourt has a cancer treatment centre, but it’s not enough for the State.
She, however, noted that the establishment of cancer treatment centres will go a long way to check the incidence of cancer cases in the state.
Sogbeba Dokubo
Health
Lassa Fever: Academy Urges More Actions, Funding
The Nigerian Academy of Science (NAS), has called for more actions and funding to tackle the outbreak of Lassa fever in the country.
Prof. Mosto Onuoha, President of the Academy, made the call on Tuesday in Lagos.
Onuoha also urged the Federal Government to declare Lassa fever a public health event of national concern.
He said in a statement that an interdisciplinary One-Health Committee, comprising medical and veterinary specialists, epidemiologists, social scientists, media practitioners, community representatives, should be set up to tackle the scourge.
According to him, the committee will advise and assist the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in investigating and managing Lassa fever outbreaks.
“Government should provide adequate funds for a sensitive disease surveillance system back by a reliable network of diagnostic laboratories.
“Given that only about 20 per cent of suspected Lassa fever cases are usually confirmed, there is need to improve the capability and enhance the capacity of national laboratory network.
“This is for reliable and efficient definitive diagnosis of suspected cases.
“The Federal and State Governments need to mount an extensive and sustained public Lassa fever prevention and control awareness programme.
“Each state should establish a functional isolation ward for the treatment of Lassa fever patients.
Health
The Best Milk Alternatives For Better Health
These days the fear of cholesterol is beginning of wisdom.
Gradually many people are discarding stuffing themselves with fat laden nutrients. Many people are reaching for non-dairy milk these days. The trouble is, when you scan a store shelf or cooler and see soy milk, macadamia milk, oat milk, pea milk and more, it can be hard to know which alternative to dairy milk is the best choice for you.
To help sort through the sea of alt-milk facts, we spoke to some environmental and nutrition experts, who shared some details that will make your decision a bit easier. We got the scoop on nutrition content, as well as important environmental factors to consider, such as greenhouse gas emissions, water use, land use, where a crop is grown, transportation and how crops are processed.
Here’s what you need to know when choosing a dairy milk alternative:
Oat Milk
Among the dairy alternatives, oat milk is a pretty climate-friendly choice with fairly low water use, land use and greenhouse gas emissions. on this topic right now.
As for nutrition oat milk is lower in fat and protein and higher in carbohydrates than other alternatives. It also has a neutral flavor and creamy consistency, making it a popular choice in cafés. Overall, nutritionists say oat milk is a good option, especially for people with soy and nut allergies.
Almond Milk
There’s a lot of buzz around the amount of water that goes into farming almonds, and that’s a valid concern — almond milk takes a lot of water to produce.
From a nutrition standpoint, almond milk is a good option in many cases. There is nothing about almond milk that sends any red flags from a health perspective,” Wolfram said, but this definitely isn’t the right choice for someone with an allergy to tree nuts or almonds.
Almond milk is low in calories, fat and protein, the consistency is thin, and the taste is fairly light and neutral, making it a good choice for mixing into smoothies. Wolfram suggests choosing a variety that’s fortified with calcium and Vitamin D.
Coconut Milk
Nutritionally, coconut milk isn’t ideal when compared to many other milk alternatives because it’s high in saturated fat according to researchers. There’s some debate over whether saturated fat from plant sources — like coconuts — is less harmful to the body than saturated fats from animal products, but experts recommend reducing consumption of saturated fats overall. It can be included in a healthy diet, but should be limited, they said.
Tyger nut Milk
Tyger nut is fast becoming a common snack these days. These small light dark brown nuts are packed with lots milk laden water that is nutritious and healthy. With lots of potassium and little sodium, tyger nuts is good for the heart, high blood pressure and stomach. Recent research has also shown that the milk in tiger nuts has less fats and lots of fibre.
To extract milk from tyger nuts requires much efforts from blending lots of them in a blender and filtering. The downside is that without adequate preservation tyger milk can sour. To get the best from it, add small sweetner either in tea or pap to taste.
Soy Milk
Soy milk can be a great alternative to dairy milk, but you’ll want to pay attention to where it comes from, as some soybeans drive deforestation in the Amazon while also displacing indigenous peoples and small farmers.
There are other issues to consider, too — some soybeans are genetically modified to withstand pesticides. Soy milk also encourages monoculture, Bergen said, which has negative effects on soil and the climate. She recommends organic soy milk as the best option.
From a nutritional perspective, soy milk contains around six or seven grams of protein per serving (comparable to cow’s milk) and is less processed than many other nondairy milks. The key is to look for unsweetened varieties, said registered dietitian Amanda Baker Lemein.
Pea Milk
Nutritionally, unsweetened pea milk is low in calories, high in protein and contains little or no saturated fat, making it a solid nondairy alternative. It usually has added oil and is fortified with vitamin B12 and other vitamins and minerals. But watch out for added sugars. “Once you get into flavors or sweeteners, then it changes how healthy it is.
Adapted From HUFFPOST
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Why INEC De-Registered 74 Political Parties, Left 18 …Fixes Dates For Edo, Ondo Gov Polls …To Create More 30, 027 Polling Units
-
News5 days ago
Imo Guber Poll: Ihedioha Lists Grounds Of Appeal At S’Court
-
News5 days ago
The List of De-Registered Political Parties
-
News5 days ago
Senate Names 56-Member Constitution Review C’ttee
-
News5 days ago
Reps Pass LG Autonomy Bill For 2nd Reading
-
News5 days ago
Four Feared Dead As Robbers Attack Banks In Ondo
-
News5 days ago
Don’t Be Cowed By Other Arms Of Govt, Wike Tells Judiciary
-
Editorial5 days ago
That Rivers Gas Task Force