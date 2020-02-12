Law/Judiciary
EFCC Solicits NSCDC’s Cooperation In Fight Against Illegal Oil Bunkering
The Head of the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Usman Imam, has solicited cooporation of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), in its quest to nip the issue of illegal oil bunkering in Niger Delta region in the bud.
Mr Imam, made the appeal during a courtesy visit to the headquarters of the Rivers State Command of the NSCDC recently in Port Harcourt.
He said that the Commission expected the collaboration of all stakeholders in its attempt to reduce illegal oil activities in the area.
According to him, the commission will be happier, if the synergy with the sister agency and others will eradicate permanently, the menace of illegal oil operations in the entire Niger Delta.
“The mandate I have from the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu, is to bring illegal oil bunkering to the barest minimum, if we cannot stop it. I want to bring all stakeholders on board with a view to achieving this. I look forward to a wonderful working relationship with the NSCDC,” he said.
The EFCC Port Hacourt Zonal Head, also noted that the NSCDC’s mandate of protecting critical infrastructure corroborated that of the EFCC, which he said was safe guarding the nation’s economy via crime fighting.
He further, commended both agencies on what he described as long standing relationship between them and added that his priority was to strengthen the ties more effectively.
“It is in the national interest that the partnership between the EFCC and the NSCDC is strengthened. This is why I am here today, to formally introduce myself to you and seek your cooperation in enhancing the synergy between our agencies”, he stressed.
The NSDC Commandant, Mouhktar Lawal, who responded on behalf of the agency, assured the EFCC of robust cordial relationship.
Lawal who stressed the need for the synergy, said no single agency could fight the menace alone, hence the need to come together for the sole purpose.
”We cannot do it alone, you cannot do it alone. There has to be synergy as we are all working towards a common purpose”, he added.
It will be recalled that the issue of illegal oil operations in the entire Niger Delta had been a top challenge in the nation’s struggle to develop the oil sector which is its major source of foreign exchange.
Law/Judiciary
Ikoku Four: Activist Condemns Call For Rivers CP’s Redeployment
A Port Harcourt – based human rights activist- cum lawyer, Mr Emperor Nnaoma, has condemned call for the redeployment of the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Dandaura over the killing of Mr Chima Ikwunado and the torture of four others by the Eagle-Crack Unit of the State’s Police Command.
Nnaoma made this known in an exclusive chat with The Tide yesterday in Port Harcourt.
He said efforts should be geared towards the magnitude of relief Ikwunado’s family and other should get over the killing and brutality meted to them by the police E-Crack Unit.
According to him, the redeployment of the CP was not any kind of relief and could not be of any use to the affected parties.
He maintained that people should concern themselves with the call to regulate the activities of the E-Crack unit as to prevent further occurrence of such heinous act.
The lawyer, said that though, the police had erred, people must tread with caution, judging from the role the police play in the society.
“We must not throw away the baby with the bath water. We must be cautious of the fact that the police is a major stakeholder in our society in the area of crime fighting”, he said.
He hinted that his personal contact with the police top officers revealed a matured setting and operational maturity, as he blamed the rank and file for most police woes.
The lawyer also lambasted the officers of the E-Crack Unit over the manner in which the confessional statement was obtained.
He explained that any confessional statement obtained under such maximum duress, was fraudulent and cannot be tendered as an evidence in the court of law.
The activist who increased the volume of call for the release of Chima’s lifeless body to his family, said adequate compensation must be paid by the police to the affected Ikoku mechanics and their families.
On the arrest and detention of the four police men accused of the ordeal of the mechanics, he said it was a step in the right path, and added that it must go beyond that point.
“The arrest of the police men accused of Mr Ikwunado’s death and alleged torture of the four others, must go beyond arrest and detention. They must be punished in accordance with the law, if found wanting at the end of the day,” he said.
Law/Judiciary
Community Policing: IG Meets S’East Govs, Today
To conclude its nationwide sensitisation, consultation and mobilisation processes towards the community policing policy, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohuammed Adamu is expected to meet South-East Governors in Enugu, the Enugu State capital, today.
Police Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, told newsmen in an interview that the security summit was designed to mobilise the key stakeholders and partners on what the community policing policy was all about.
Mba said the summit would not only serve as an avenue to get feedback from stakeholders but also platforms for opportunities available through the political stakeholders and persons of interest in each geo-political zone to raise their issues and questions of concern on the implementation of the process.
It will be recalled that similar summits were held in the South-South geopolitical zone in Delta State, North-West zone in Katsina State, North-East in Borno State, North-Central in Nasarawa State , South-West in Oyo State and to be concluded with the South-East in Enugu.
Meanwhile, a cross section of Nigerians in their separate reactions to The Tide expressed worry over the non-resultant effect of these summits as well as other efforts by the government as insecurity is on its increase across the nation.
According to them, with the summits on-going, there should be reduction in the level of crime especially of kidnapping and violence but the reverse has been the case.
They urged the Nigerian Police Force and government at all levels to match actions with words for the summits to yield its expected results.
Lady Godknows Ogbulu
Law/Judiciary
Legal Effects Of Marriage Under The Act
Marriage under the Act is simply defined as the union of one man and one woman to the exclusion of all others. The Marriage Act recognises the types of marriages, and these are: customary marriage and statutory marriage, i.e. marriage under the Act. Note that no marriage in Nigeria shall be valid where either of the parties thereto at the time of the celebration of such marriage is married under customary law of any person other than the person with whom such marriage is had.
One of the primary incidents of consortium is the duty of the spouses to cohabit. Cohabitation does not necessarily imply that the husband and wife are living together physically under the same roof. They could live apart by mutual consent because of the nature of their employment, education or business. Withdrawal from cohabitation without consent may constitute the matrimonial offence of desertion which may arise either from physical withdrawal from the matrimonial home or a general withdrawal from cohabitation even while living under the same roof.
Under the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, a foreigner married to a Nigeria citizen may acquire nationality by registration or naturalisation. A female Nigerian does not lose her Nigerian citizenship merely by marriage to a foreigner but if she by that act requires a foreign citizenship, she automatically loses her Nigerian citizenship. Whether a female citizen married to a foreigner as a result of the marriage acquires her husband’s nationality or not, will depend on the citizenship laws of his country.
Also the law confers on every individual the right to use reasonable force as it is necessary to defend himself against assault. It is lawful for a person to use force in self-defence against an assault and any other person acting in good faith may lawfully use force in aiding the person assaulted. A spouse may use force if necessary in order to resist actual or unlawful violence threatened to the other spouse in his presence.
When couples are living together, neither party can incur any criminal responsibility for interfering with the property of the other. A party can freely dispose of his or her individually owned property. Neither party can be criminally held responsible for any offence committed against the property of the other unless the guilty party was in desertion or about to desert the other. (See Section 36 Criminal Code). Note also that a husband cannot sue his wife in Fort for the protection of his property. Special statutory provisions exist for the settlement of disputes between husband and wife as to the ownership or possession of property. Sir Asomugha v. Asomugha CCHC/12/72 at 91.
The Marriage Act does not provide expressly or by implication for the validity or recognition of monogamous marriages celebrated abroad. Nigerian courts in this wise fall back on contract law rules. By these rules the Nigerian court will recognise a monogamous marriage celebrated abroad if it complies with the law of the place of its celebration. A marriage celebrated abroad will be treated as monogamous here if it is recognised by the law of the place where it is contracted as a voluntary union of one man and one woman to the exclusion of all others during the continuance of the marriage.
Nkechi Bright-Ewere
