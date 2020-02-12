C’River Polls: PDP Aspirants Condemn Primaries, Seek Cancellation

A university teacher, Dr. Ken Nweke has called on Nigerian politicians to learn from what happened in the United States of America (USA) over the acquittal of President Donald Trump and begin to respect her institutions.

Nweke, who is an associate Professor of Political Science at the Ignatus Ajuru University of Education stated this in a chat with newsmen while reacting to the recent impeachment trial of President Trump and his subsequent discharge and acquittal by the US Senate.

The university don said the scenario that played out in that country leading to Trump’s acquittal shows that democracy is transparent in the United States and a demonstration that America is a leader in democracy.

Dr. Nweke therefore praised the strong institutions in the United States for the supremacy over the interest of individuals.

According to him, “Of course the discharge and acquittal of President Donald Trump of the United States of America over abuse, gross misconduct, and the like and subsequent impeachment planned on him by the lower House of the United States of America can be described as institution, government at work.

“For me what has just happened in the United States of America by the decision of the Senate of that glorious state is one that can be said to be a leading decision or one decision too many that has saved the hard earned democracy that the US has built over time.”

He further said if the same scenario had played out in Nigeria there would have been lots of rancour and bitterness, while urging politicians in Nigeria to learn and respect institutions.

“What you would heard in Nigeria, you know if it had happened here is a situation where the executive arm of government has become too powerful that even if it is a House that is dominated by a particular political party against what the executive arm of government is, you would have seen a lot of rancour and bitterness, complaints, you know from all quarters.

“So it is important that our politicians should learn from what has happened in the United States and begin to respect our institutions,” he stated.

Dennis Naku