Politics
APGA Wants Orji, Abia Speaker To Resign Over Fraud Investigation
The immediate past Governor of Abia State, Chief Theodore Orji, and the current Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Orji, have been asked to resign their offices respectively over the purported massive squandermania that rained under the Senator’s administration as governor.
The ex-Governor is currently a two-term Senator, representing Abia Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, while Chinedum Orji, his son, is representing Umuahia Central state constituency.
The call by APGA follows widely spread news reports claiming that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had interrogated the duo over discovery of N150 billion naira alleged fraud during Senator Orji’s administration as Abia governor.
APGA, in a press release jointly signed by the Publicity Secretary, Ebere Uzoukwa, and Ferdinand Ekeoma, the Media Assistant to the 2019 gubernatorial candidate of the party, Dr. Alex Otti, and made available to journalists in Umuahia, yesterday, maintained that it has been vindicated in its long held view that the former governor presided over an era of mindless stealing while continuing his toxic superintendence as a destructive godfather, with the attendant consequences of failure and underdevelopment.
The party opined that the duo have lost the moral right to represent the people of Abia, much more preside over untainted legislators.
According to APGA, “We understand that millions of Abians in particular and Nigerians in general have been expressing shock,disbelief and anger over the report due to the magnitude of the thievery and therefore join Abians in solidarity at this moment of sadness and sobriety.
“Like millions of Abians and Nigerians, we believe that Orji and his son committed the kind of financial crimes that bore the trademark of incurable lunacy, and left the legacies of impunity,ruins and absolute destruction which have placed the burden of perpetual suffering, sorrow and subjugation on millions of Abians.
Politics
Rivers PDP Condoles Wike Over Uncle’s Demise
Rivers State leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commiserated with Governor Nyesom Wike over the death of his uncle, Chief Charles Wike, saying it was saddened at the news of his demise.
The state PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah in a statement issued by his media aide, Jerry Needam in Port Harcourt, yesterday said the party was aggrieved the more, knowing the close relationship that existed between the governor and his late uncle.
The party said it was however, consoled because Governor Wike did all within his ability to give meaning to the strong bond between him and his uncle while he lived.
Obuah expressed the hope that Wike, being a strong believer in God, will see his uncle’s death as the will of his Creator and continue to carry out his official duties with the usual composure and emotional stability which he is known for.
The statement read in part: “While we whole-heartedly identify with His Excellency in his moment of grief as our leader and big brother, we also make bold to say that his well cherished uncle did not die in vain having contributed in raising one of the most courageous leaders, and defender of democracy Nigeria has ever had in the person of Governor Nyesom Wike.”
The State PDP also condoled with the Wike family, government and entire Rivers people, enjoining all to take solace in the good works and worthy legacies left behind by late Chief Charles Wike.
“May the good Lord grant the soul of the deceased peaceful rest; and to his numerous relations, the fortitude to bear the huge loss”, the statement added.
Dennis Naku & Azenye Nworgu
Politics
Trump Acquittal: Don Charges Politicians To Respect Institutions
A university teacher, Dr. Ken Nweke has called on Nigerian politicians to learn from what happened in the United States of America (USA) over the acquittal of President Donald Trump and begin to respect her institutions.
Nweke, who is an associate Professor of Political Science at the Ignatus Ajuru University of Education stated this in a chat with newsmen while reacting to the recent impeachment trial of President Trump and his subsequent discharge and acquittal by the US Senate.
The university don said the scenario that played out in that country leading to Trump’s acquittal shows that democracy is transparent in the United States and a demonstration that America is a leader in democracy.
Dr. Nweke therefore praised the strong institutions in the United States for the supremacy over the interest of individuals.
According to him, “Of course the discharge and acquittal of President Donald Trump of the United States of America over abuse, gross misconduct, and the like and subsequent impeachment planned on him by the lower House of the United States of America can be described as institution, government at work.
“For me what has just happened in the United States of America by the decision of the Senate of that glorious state is one that can be said to be a leading decision or one decision too many that has saved the hard earned democracy that the US has built over time.”
He further said if the same scenario had played out in Nigeria there would have been lots of rancour and bitterness, while urging politicians in Nigeria to learn and respect institutions.
“What you would heard in Nigeria, you know if it had happened here is a situation where the executive arm of government has become too powerful that even if it is a House that is dominated by a particular political party against what the executive arm of government is, you would have seen a lot of rancour and bitterness, complaints, you know from all quarters.
“So it is important that our politicians should learn from what has happened in the United States and begin to respect our institutions,” he stated.
Dennis Naku
Politics
Edo APC Crisis: Bomb Explodes At Party Secretary’s House
A bomb, yesterday exploded around the residence of the Secretary to the All Progressives Congress in Edo State, Lawrence Okah.
Addressing journalists in Benin, Okah disclosed that he was lucky to be alive, following the incident which occurred in the wee hours of Tuesday.
Also speaking, a chieftain of the party and governorship aspirant, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu warned against turning the state into a war zone.
The APC governorship aspirant urged the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu and President Muhammadu Buhari to help resolve the crisis rocking the state chapter of the party.
“Since the beginning of these series of attacks on our members in the state, we are surprised that no arrest has been. Will the police say they don’t know about it?
“We know that if the police want to do their jobs they can do it perfectly, so we are calling on them to do their jobs and save our lives,” he said.
Recall that APC national Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki have been engrossed in an alleged face-off over who heads the party at state level.
The alleged face-off had led to the governor threatening to suspend Oshiomhole from the party at state level.
Despite Obaseki’s threat, the APC national Chairman had insisted that he was not fighting any member of the party.
