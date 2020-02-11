Politics
Suspended LG Boss Denies Defecting To PDP
Alhaji Ahmad Abubakar, the suspended chairman of Maradun Local Government in Zamfara, says he is not among the local government bosses that recently defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Our source recalls that Malam Jamilu Iliyasu, Press Secretary to Gov Bello Matawalle, had, on Friday, announced that chairmen of eight local governments had defected from the APC to the PDP.
Among the defectors was Shehu Mohammed Faru, the Vice Chairman of Maradun, who took over from Abubakar, after he was suspended by the State House of Assembly.
Others were the chairmen of Anka, Bungudu, Birnin-Magaji, Kaura Namoda, Maru, Tsafe and Zurmi.
According to him, the council chairmen announced their defection on Friday, after meeting with Gov Bello Matawalle.
But Abubakar, in a statement issued to newsmen in Gusau on Sunday, said that he was still the chairman of Maradun, and a member of the APC.
”My attention has been drawn to a press release captioned ‘Eight Local Government Council Chairmen have defected to PDP, including Maradun’.
“For the avoidance of doubt, I want to make it clear that I am still constitutionally recognised as Chairman of Maradun Local Government.
“The name mentioned , Shehu Mohammed Faru, is my Vice who defected to the PDP about five months ago.
“Though I have been suspended by the state house of assembly, my legal team is still challenging their action in court.
“The suspension does not strip me of my status as chairman of Maradun Local Government.
”I want to inform the general public to count me out of those council chairmen that defected to PDP”, Maradun said.
“I have no plan to leave the APC.”
Politics
Councillors Dump APC For PDP In Zamfara
Five out of the 11 Councillors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gusau Local Government area of Zamfara State have defected to the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.
This was contained in a statement signed by Yusuf Idris, the Director-General of Media, Public Enlightenment and Communication to Gov. Bello Matawalle and made available to journalists in Gusau yesterday.
Those who announced their defection which took place at the governor’s private residence in Gusau include Shehu Isa of Sabon Gari ward, Abdulhamid Sani of Ruwan Bore ward, Ibrahim Kogo of Wonaka ward, Yahaya Aliyu of Madawaki ward and Shamsu Umar representing Rijiya ward.
Idris said the decision of the councilors to defect was borne out of the improved security, successes recorded in decimating banditry and spread of development projects in their areas by the PDP administration under Matawalle.
“Since politics is about development and meeting the yearnings of the electorate, and that the governor is transforming the state, especially Gusau, their constituents will be happy if they identity with such noble successes,” the statement added.
Politics
Rivers APC Crisis: Hired Characters Can’t Suspend Me – Amadi
As the crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State continues to deepen, former member of House of Representatives, Hon Lasbery Amadi says those who announced the suspension of Hon Igo Aguma from the party are hired characters who do not have a stand in the party.
Amadi, who stated this at a meeting of the party in Port Harcourt Local Government Area over the weekend further described those who carried out the act as clappers and ‘songitos’.
The former federal lawmaker who represented Port Harcourt Federal Constituency at the lower chambers between 1999 to 2003 regreted that the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon Chibuike Amaechi instead of seek ways to settle the issue affecting the party, was sponsoring crisis for his benefit.
He explained that it is not possible that somebody like him and Hon Aguma who have represented the local government at the national level would be suspended by those he described as charlatans, clappers and songitos.
He claimed that himself, and Aguma are part of the owners of the party in Port Harcourt, assuring that peace will return to the party in the State no matter the antics of some supposed leaders.
Hon. Amadi further said it was regrettable that the Minister of Transportation instead of preaching peace was busy encouraging division in the party.
”We should always insist that the leaders of the party behave like progressive. This will ensure transparency and commitment among party members. Our stand is that the right thing, based on the constitution of the party, should be done,” he stated.
He regretted that the APC in the state has not conducted itself as a party that will win elections, adding that the party has not shown seriousness or readiness for future polls.
Politics
Senate President Mourns Sen Longjan
President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has commiserated with the family of late Sen. Ignatius Longjan who died at a Turkish hospital in Abuja on Sunday.
Mr Ola Awoniyi, Special Adviser on Media to Lawan, made this known in a statement yesterday in Abuja.
Lawan also condoled with the government and people of Plateau State over the sad loss of the senator who represented Plateau South at the Senate before his death.
The Senate President acknowledged the contributions of Longjan both at the state and national levels as former Chairman of the Board of Governors of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS),Kuru.
He was also a former Chief of Staff at the Government House in Jos and Plateau Deputy Governor between 2011 and 2019.
Lawan said that the Senate would miss Longjan who was Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism as well as the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs.
The Senate President prayed God to grant those he left behind the fortitude to bear the great loss.
