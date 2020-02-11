Politics
Rivers APC Crisis: Hired Characters Can’t Suspend Me – Amadi
As the crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State continues to deepen, former member of House of Representatives, Hon Lasbery Amadi says those who announced the suspension of Hon Igo Aguma from the party are hired characters who do not have a stand in the party.
Amadi, who stated this at a meeting of the party in Port Harcourt Local Government Area over the weekend further described those who carried out the act as clappers and ‘songitos’.
The former federal lawmaker who represented Port Harcourt Federal Constituency at the lower chambers between 1999 to 2003 regreted that the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon Chibuike Amaechi instead of seek ways to settle the issue affecting the party, was sponsoring crisis for his benefit.
He explained that it is not possible that somebody like him and Hon Aguma who have represented the local government at the national level would be suspended by those he described as charlatans, clappers and songitos.
He claimed that himself, and Aguma are part of the owners of the party in Port Harcourt, assuring that peace will return to the party in the State no matter the antics of some supposed leaders.
Hon. Amadi further said it was regrettable that the Minister of Transportation instead of preaching peace was busy encouraging division in the party.
”We should always insist that the leaders of the party behave like progressive. This will ensure transparency and commitment among party members. Our stand is that the right thing, based on the constitution of the party, should be done,” he stated.
He regretted that the APC in the state has not conducted itself as a party that will win elections, adding that the party has not shown seriousness or readiness for future polls.
Politics
Councillors Dump APC For PDP In Zamfara
Five out of the 11 Councillors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gusau Local Government area of Zamfara State have defected to the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.
This was contained in a statement signed by Yusuf Idris, the Director-General of Media, Public Enlightenment and Communication to Gov. Bello Matawalle and made available to journalists in Gusau yesterday.
Those who announced their defection which took place at the governor’s private residence in Gusau include Shehu Isa of Sabon Gari ward, Abdulhamid Sani of Ruwan Bore ward, Ibrahim Kogo of Wonaka ward, Yahaya Aliyu of Madawaki ward and Shamsu Umar representing Rijiya ward.
Idris said the decision of the councilors to defect was borne out of the improved security, successes recorded in decimating banditry and spread of development projects in their areas by the PDP administration under Matawalle.
“Since politics is about development and meeting the yearnings of the electorate, and that the governor is transforming the state, especially Gusau, their constituents will be happy if they identity with such noble successes,” the statement added.
Politics
Senate President Mourns Sen Longjan
President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has commiserated with the family of late Sen. Ignatius Longjan who died at a Turkish hospital in Abuja on Sunday.
Mr Ola Awoniyi, Special Adviser on Media to Lawan, made this known in a statement yesterday in Abuja.
Lawan also condoled with the government and people of Plateau State over the sad loss of the senator who represented Plateau South at the Senate before his death.
The Senate President acknowledged the contributions of Longjan both at the state and national levels as former Chairman of the Board of Governors of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS),Kuru.
He was also a former Chief of Staff at the Government House in Jos and Plateau Deputy Governor between 2011 and 2019.
Lawan said that the Senate would miss Longjan who was Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism as well as the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs.
The Senate President prayed God to grant those he left behind the fortitude to bear the great loss.
Politics
Parties’ De-Registration: Henceforth, Only Strong Groups’ll Be Registered – INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says groups that are “not strong enough” to become political parties should not bother approaching the commission for registration.
Festus Okoye, INEC national commissioner, said this while reacting to claims that some of the deregistered political parties were not given enough time to operate after their registration.
The commission removed 74 parties from its register citing their failure to meet some of the criteria stipulated by the constitution during the general election.
But some of them registered not long ago, including the 23 that were confirmed few months before the general election, argued they have not been given enough time to establish their footing.
But speaking during a television programme on Sunday, Okoye said they should have been prepared before the elections, and that INEC does not recognise any party as small or big.
“The 92 political parties in existence in Nigeria have the same political standing and footing. In the constitution, we don’t recognise small parties, we don’t recognise big political parties.”
“Because each political party has a certificate of registration issued to them as a political party. So, in the certificate, we don’t say, some parties are small or big parties.
“Constitutionally, there is no young or old party. If you are a political party, you are a political party. If you are not strong enough to be one, you can remain as a political association and build your structures.
“But the moment you present yourself as a political party the implication is that you have brought yourself within the ambits of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,”he said.
Concerning claims that INEC was hasty in de-registering the parties especially with local government elections yet to be held, the electoral commissioner said the constitution did not stipulate when the provisions will be implemented.
“What some of the parties are saying is that we should put the parties in abeyance and wait for them in a futuristic projection so that they can contest in a future election and meet the provisions of the constitution.”
“And as a public trust that has sworn to obey the law of the land, we don’t have the power and the right to do so”, he concluded.
Trending
-
Niger Delta5 days ago
Lulu-Briggs: Abonnema Monarch Inaugurates Conciliatory Committee
-
Niger Delta5 days ago
Monarch Hails Wike Over Commissioner’s Appointment
-
News4 days ago
Why INEC De-Registered 74 Political Parties, Left 18 …Fixes Dates For Edo, Ondo Gov Polls …To Create More 30, 027 Polling Units
-
Politics5 days ago
NASS: Ekweremadu Scores Self, Rep High
-
Politics5 days ago
APC Enugu Crisis: Party Chieftain Disowns Third Faction
-
Politics5 days ago
Oshiomhole Not Obaseki Has Killer Squad, Shaibu Replies Edo Lawmakers
-
Politics5 days ago
Insecurity: Atiku Hits Back At Buhari Over Comment On Boko Haram Victims
-
Politics5 days ago
Badaru Swears In New Head Of Service, 12 Perm Secs