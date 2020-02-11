NPFL: Rivers United Still In Contention To Win League – Eguma

The Technical Manager of Rivers United Football Club of Port Harcourt, Stanley Eguma, has said that his club has not performed poorly in the first stanza of 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

According to him, United is still in contention to win the League, saying that his team is currently occupying third position on log and they will do more to come top.

Eguma, made the assertion while briefing sports journalists on Sunday, shortly after they defeated visiting Kwara United 1-0 in match day 19 in the NPFL, at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium Port Harcourt.

“We have not done badly after the first stanza of the NPFL this season. What we need in the second phase is to work more harder and do more better to achieve our plans,” Eguma said.

He explained that the first stanza of the League has not been so perfect for the pride of the state, because the players need to improve on how to convert chances.

The technical manager noted that Kwara United game was a difficult one, but the most important thing they were able to get the three points.

“It was a difficult game. Kwara United planned was to win us at home,” he stated.

“We are going to perfect our team on how to score goals and to win matches. As it stands goals are very important in the League,” he added.

The number one coach said his team is aware of the expectations of their supporters club to score four to five goals in every match, adding that the important thing is get the three points.

Also speaking the manager of Kwara United FC Abubaka Bala expressed sadness over their lost.

“No coach will be happy after losing a game. Our plan is to remain in the League,” Bala said.

He stated that they have all the opportunities to win the game in the first half, but his players were unable to convert their chances.

Kiadum Edookor