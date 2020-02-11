Environment
NIHSA: Expert Calls For Implementation Of Flood Masterplan
Following the warning by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) of a devastating flood this year, a Port Harcourt – based environmentalist, Blessing Diigbani, has called for the implementation of the Port Harcourt flood masterplan.
Diigbani, who said this in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt also called for measures to mitigate the expected effects of the impending flooding on the people.
She particularly called for the dredging of the several creeks crises crossing Port Harcourt city and Obio/Akpor, while residents should be sensitised on the dangers of dumping refuse into gutters and drainages.
The environmentalist further urged the authority to commence the demolition of structures built along water right of ways.
In another development, some traders at the popular Mile I market have called for strict enforcement and monitoring of the Thursday weekly sanitation exercise.
Some of the traders who spoke in an interview with The Tide during the exercise also called for sanction against traders who are in the habit of opening their shops during the exercise.
Speaking with The Tide, Miss Goff Uze a trader commended the government for the weekly exercise, adding that the situation has made the market clean.
Also speaking, Mrs Chioma Ejiofor said allowing markets to remain dirty can scare traders away.
Lassa Fever: Ministry Begins Operation Kill All Rats Campaign
The Rivers State Ministry of Environment in conjunction with the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) has commenced “the Operation Kill All Rats.”
The campaign, according to the Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Charles George is to check the spread of the Lassa fever virus which is believed to be transmitted by rats in the state.
Speaking during a sensitisation programme to some markets in Port Harcourt, George said Operation Kill All Rats around living environments will not only stop Lassa fever but prevent all diseases associated with rats.
The Acting Permanent Secretary specifically called on traders and other residents of the state to keep their environment clean, but all overgrown grasses and clear bushes within their living environment as well as sanitarily dispose of all refuse.
He also called on them to always cover all food stuff including garri, rice, beans and others, washing all plates and utensils before and after use, should become a habit in the state.
George also called on residents of the state to screen all doors and windows, block all crevices and holes properly as well as ensure regular washing of hands with sanitisers.
Also speaking, the Director Environmental Health and Safety Mr Chimezie Georgewill said dead rats must be properly disposed off by either burning or burying them.
He also stressed the need for residents of the state to avoid contacts with dead rats and infected persons.
Markets visited include: New layout and Garri markets all in the old Port Harcourt Township and the slaughter market in Trans Amadi Port Harcourt.
Meanwhile, chairman of National Butchers Association of Nigeria, Rivers State, Alhaji Baba Ahmed has welcomed the “Operation kill All Rats” campaign.
Speaking at the sensitisation programme at the Trans Amadi slaughter market, Alhaji Ahmed said the outbreak of the Lassa fever virus is capable of scaring away meat buyers from the market.
He said the association has also embarked on the campaign to ensure that no rodent is seen around the market.
Also speaking chairman of New layout market management committee, Mr Tammy Kuleo said the campaign is a welcome development.
He said both the market committee and traders will work with the ministry to ensure that no rat is allowed to live in the area.
FG To Review National Policy On Climate Change
The Minister of Environment, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, says the Federal Government is reviewing the National Policy on Climate Change in order to fulfill the country’s Paris Agreement obligation.
Abubakar made the disclosure at the opening session of a two-day South West Regional Sensitisation Workshop on Climate Change held in Lagos.
He said that the Federal Government was advancing policies and initiatives aimed at addressing significant challenges occasioned by climate change.
According to him, the initiatives included proactive measures to revive Lake Chad; increasing forest cover, deployment of smart renewable energy solution, reverse desertification and land degradation, promote awareness campaigns and youth engagement in climate governance.
“The Federal Government has also developed a Sectoral Action Plan (SAP) for the implementation and fulfillment of our country’s obligation under the Paris Agreement and goals of the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC).
“We have also embraced issuance of Green Bond to raise finance for implementation of green projects and have received support from the Green Climate Fund to review the National Adaptation Plans and Technology Needs Assessment,” he said.
Abubakar said the ministry had also received support from the Green Climate Fund to review the National Adaptation Plans and Technology Needs Assessment.
The minister said that the government would not relent in creating more awareness on climate change through sensitisation activities in the six zones in the country.
He, however, condemned the open burning of confiscated goods by some government agencies, saying the trend contributes to the effect of climate change in Nigeria.
“Open burning of confiscated goods has been the practice of NDLEA, Customs, and other government agencies and I must say, it is not the best way.
“Whatever they are burning, there are items that can be recycled and converted to materials that can be useful.
“We need to find other ways to dispose these goods for the safety of the environment,” he said.
In his presentation, Dr Yerima Tarfa, the Director, Department of Climate Change, said Nigeria must devise new ways to tackle environmental challenges especially in the five sectors contained in the NDC.
The sectors include Agriculture, Transportation, Oil and Gas as well as Power and Industry.
He said that: “We are emitting a lot of carbon dioxide through agricultural practices, so we have to find a way of engaging in environmental friendly and planet smart agriculture.
“The transportation sector is a major contributor to greenhouse gases because of the combustion that emits from the vehicles on the road.
“The world is now moving to electric cars as a way of reducing the effect on climate change.
“We have also realised that waste sector is also one of the major contributor to the emission of greenhouse gases and we reviewing our NDC to include the sector”.
Tarfa noted that tackling climate change required the efforts of religious bodies, non-governmental organisations, manufacturers, and individuals.
Also speaking, the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment, Tunji Bello reiterated the state’s commitment toward addressing climate change challenges through collaboration with stakeholders.
Bello, who was represented by Mr Michael Bankole, said the collaboration was pertinent to delivering on Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contribution on reduction of climate change.
“It is no longer news that the impact of climate change is experienced all over the world.
“Protecting the environment and addressing climate change is our collective responsibility.
“Therefore, I urge all stakeholders to work closely so as to fulfill the promise of creating a sustainable environment for our future,” he said.
Erosion Threatens Motorcycle Market In Nnewi
Traders have raised an alarm over threat to their businesses as gully erosion eats deep into the Fairly Used and New Motorcycle Dealers Association Market (FUNMDA) in Nnewi, Anambra State.
They said about five warehouses and some shops were already affected by erosion in the area.
Chairman of the market, Eloka Ubajekwe, told The Tide that the traders would appreciate if Governor Willie Obiano relocates them to another site.
Ubajekwe, however, lauded Governor Obiano, for awarding the contract for the control of the erosion.
“We believe strongly that with that intervention, and given the speed applied by the construction firm, the effect will be drastically slowed. The intervention will certainly give lasting check to the erosion,” said Ubajekwe.
The market leader, however, appealed to the governor to relocate the market to a befitting permanent site, saying the current market space was grossly insufficient to accommodate increasing business activities. On the recent border closure, Ubajekwe said the policy had affected the market negatively because traders could neither import nor export freely.
He called on the Federal Government to reconsider its stand on the border closure, noting that insecurity in Nigeria was not as a result of the country’s porous border
