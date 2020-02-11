Malabu Oil Scam: Adoke Pleads Not Guilty, Gets N50m Bail

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, yesterday, granted bail to the immediate past Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, SAN.

The court, in a ruling by trial Justice Binta Nyako, ordered that Adoke and his co-defendant, Aliyu Abubakar, should be released on bail on all the conditions that was earlier handed to them by a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting at Gwagwalada.

The Abuja High Court had on January 30, granted the duo bail to the tune of N50million with one surety in like sum.

The court, in the ruling by trial Justice Abubakar Kutigi, stressed that the sureties must be responsible citizens that must depose affidavits of means, adding that they must be resident within the jurisdiction of the court and own verifiable landed properties worth the bail sum.

The court further ordered the sureties to tender their three years tax clearance certificates, even as it seized international passports of all the defendants, warning them not to travel out of the country without permission.

It held that the defendants must sign a written undertaking not to interfere with any of the prosecution witnesses and to make themselves available for trial at all times.

The bail followed an initial 42-count corruption charge the EFCC preferred against the defendants over separate roles they played in the alleged fraudulent transfer of ownership of Oil Prospecting License (OPL) 245, regarded as one of the biggest oil blocs in Africa.

Justice Nyako also gave the defendants bail after they were arraigned, yesterday on a fresh seven-count money laundering charge marked FHC/CR/39/20.

However, Adoke, has begged the Federal High Court in Abuja to remand him at Kuje Correctional Centre instead of leaving him in custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The former AGF, who was re-arrested shortly after he perfected the bail conditions that were handed to him by the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory at Gwagwalada, made the application after he pleaded not guilty to a fresh seven-count money laundering charge that was preferred against him by the anti-graft agency.

He was docked alongside his co-defendant, Aliyu Abubakar, who was accused of paying dollar equivalent of N300million into the ex-AGF’s bank account in September, 2013, in breach of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act.

The two, who are also co-defendants in the charge before the Gwagwalada High Court bordering on alleged roles they played in the controversial $1.1billion Malabu oil deal, urged the court to release them on bail, pending the determination of the case against them.

Arguing his bail application, Adoke, through his lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, told the court that he was brought for arraignment straight from the Federal Medical Centre in Jabi Abuja, where he was admitted for treatment.

He pleaded the court to grant him bail on liberal terms, saying he would, however, wish to be remanded in the Kuje Correctional Centre, instead of the custody of the EFCC.

Ozekhome told the court that his client voluntarily returned to the country from the United Arab Emirate (UAE).

“There is his statement attached to show that he returned to the country voluntarily.

“He did not run away. We have attached an exhibit to show that he went for his Masters’ study abroad.

“We have deposed to the affidavit about his health conditions.

“The prosecution themselves brought him to court from the Federal Medical Centre near Jabi in Abuja, this morning.

“We also plead that he be taken to the Kuje Correction Centre, a euphemism for Kuje prison pending when he meets his bail conditions to avoid the mental psychological strictures he goes through in the custody of the EFCC.

“My Lord, we pray that he be granted bail in liberal and affordable terms and conditions so that he can take care of himself.

“My Lord as you can see, the first defendant, who is less than 60, is already bent with age”, Ozekhome submitted.

Earlier, the prosecution lawyer, Mr. Bala Sanga, applied for the defendants to be allowed to remain in custody of the EFCC.