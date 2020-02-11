FG Calls For ECOWAS Single Currency Extension

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged that the police was making threats against guests who plan to attend the burial of the parents of its leader, Mr Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu will on Friday, February 14, bury his parents, Eze Israel Kanu and Lolo Sally Mmeme Kanu, both of whom died sometime last year.

Though there have been no news of Kanu attending the burial, IPOB has raised the alarm over threats by the police through the state police commissioner, against people who plan to attend the burial.

A release by the Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, which was made available to newsmen, in Awka, the Anambra State capital, stated that, “It is now crystal clear to the public that CP Okon supposedly in charge of Abia Police Command in Umuahia, Abia State wants to use the name of our most revered leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and indomitable IPOB worldwide to be noticed.

“Such despicable and downright condemnable utterance can only obtain in Biafraland where socio-cultural and political leadership are in the hands of unrepentant traitors.

“Will a commissioner of police make such a ridiculous statement in the Sharia North? Not even during the burial ceremony of countless murderous Fulani terrorists in the North did any police commissioner find it worthy to warn mourners not to attend a funeral service.

“In the sad history of Nigeria, never has there been an edict or warning issued against those mourning the passing of loved ones, only now in Abia State.”

IPOB further warned that should a shot be fired in Afaraukwu community within the period of the burial, it would make the masterminds regret their actions, while adding that it would not be cowed into failing to attend the burial of their leader’s parents.