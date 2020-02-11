Federal Constituency Seat: PDP Asks A’Court To Set Aside Judgement

As the crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State continues to deepen, former member of House of Representatives, Hon Lasbery Amadi says those who announced the suspension of Hon Igo Aguma from the party are hired characters who do not have a stand in the party.

Amadi, who stated this at a meeting of the party in Port Harcourt Local Government Area over the weekend further described those who carried out the act as clappers and ‘songitos’.

The former federal lawmaker who represented Port Harcourt Federal Constituency at the lower chambers between 1999 to 2003 regreted that the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon Chibuike Amaechi instead of seek ways to settle the issue affecting the party, was sponsoring crisis for his benefit.

He explained that it is not possible that somebody like him and Hon Aguma who have represented the local government at the national level would be suspended by those he described as charlatans, clappers and songitos.

He claimed that himself, and Aguma are part of the owners of the party in Port Harcourt, assuring that peace will return to the party in the State no matter the antics of some supposed leaders.

Hon. Amadi further said it was regrettable that the Minister of Transportation instead of preaching peace was busy encouraging division in the party.

”We should always insist that the leaders of the party behave like progressive. This will ensure transparency and commitment among party members. Our stand is that the right thing, based on the constitution of the party, should be done,” he stated.

He regretted that the APC in the state has not conducted itself as a party that will win elections, adding that the party has not shown seriousness or readiness for future polls.