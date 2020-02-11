Niger Delta
Edo Lauds NPA For Empowering 197 Women
Edo State Government has commended the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) for empowering 197 women in Igarra, the headquarters of Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of the state.
Edo Deputy Governor, Mr Philip Shaibu, gave the commendation yesterday, when the beneficiaries took delivery of sewing and grinding machines.
Shaibu said the state government would continue to do those things that would make the communities and local government viable for business to thrive.
“Government business is to create an environment for all of us to do those things that God has deposited in us. We are upgrading and bringing in a lot of facilities to Akoko-Edo.
“I urge you all to take advantage of these machines given to you and also be an employer of labour, do not sell your machine,” he warned.
The deputy governor also commended the facilitator of the empowerment programme, Sen. Domingo Obende for joining state government in taking poor people off the street.
On his part, the representatives of the NPA, Mr Fadahunsi Temitope, said the government alone could not provide jobs for the people..
“NPA is targeting people who desire to start businesses with what it has provided for them,” he said.
Temitope said that the aim of their organisation was to reduce poverty in the country.
The facilitator of the programme, Sen. Obende, urged all the beneficiaries to make use of the machine judiciously.
Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Christy Pius, expressed delight to all those that made the empowerment programme possible, saying that they would ensure that they used it to put food on their tables
Niger Delta
Delta, USAID Sign MoU For E-Wash Implementation
Delta State Government, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for the implementation of Effective Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Services (E-WASH) in the State.
At the ceremony in Asaba, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa stated that for Nigeria to get it right as a nation, there must be emphasis on good health.
He observed that implementation of E-WASH produces healthy people and commended the USAID for its commitment to the programme, assuring that his administration would implement regulatory framework for public water supply.
The governor said, “Safe water is very important to us as a state and as a nation and we do know that if we are able to get it right, it will improve the health of our people.
“I am glad that USAID is working with the Ministry of Water Resources and have maintained that cooperation and collaboration because as a state government we are committed to the reforms.
“We are doing the best that we can to ensure that the reforms take place.
“I am aware that there are challenges but as long as one stays committed to the goal, we should be able to achieve it; so, I do believe that we can have an operation that we can all be proud of.
“All stakeholders involved have to work together to make sure that these reforms we have started are translated into our daily lives and I know that as a government, we will make sure that these reforms are carried out.”
“For too long, a lot of people in our state have had to resort to getting access to water, particularly in the urban areas, from private sources which is not the best as the quality of the water cannot be verified.
“So, it is best that people go through the Urban Water Board which will ensure that the water delivered is clean and gotten at a reasonable cost,” Governor Okowa said.
Earlier, leader of the USAID team, Mr Collin Drezin, had said that use of water supplied by the Water Board would reduce water-borne diseases in the state, adding that with the MoU, the partnership would create a healthier state.
He stated that it was important for the Water Board to meet with water needs of the people and assured that USAID would work to improve water sanitation in the state.
Albert Ograka, Asaba
Niger Delta
Banigo, LG Boss Train 400 Youths
The Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo and the Degema Local Government Council have trained over 400 youths in the area on skills acquisition.
Speaking at the graduation ceremony which held at the council headquarters, the Chairman, Degema Local Government Area, Dr Tony Philmore expressed satisfaction over the seriousness with which the graduating youth attended the training.
He thanked the deputy governor for partnering with the local government area to ensure that youths in the area were meaningfully engaged.
He noted that the skills acquisition training was aimed at enabling the youths to become self reliant and to contribute their quota to the economic development of the area.
He said the vocational training would help curb crime and insecurity in the area as well as provide meaningful livelihood for the youths.
Philmore urged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the training and get themselves out of unemployment.
The vocational skills training included fish farming, snail farming, fashion design and tailoring, welding and fabrication, catering and food processing.
Theresa Ebizimor
Niger Delta
Aggrieved Tricyclists Petition Bayelsa FRSC Over Extortion
Aggrieved Tri-cycle operators under the aegis of Tri-cycle Riders Transporters Association, Bayelsa State,popularly called keke riders and a Bayelsa State based human rights group, Zuonaki Human Rights Initiative have petitioned the Bayelsa State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps over alleged incessant extortion, intimidation and harassment of tricycle operators by men and officers of the sector command.
The petition contained in a statement signed by Ebiserikumo Jason for Zounaki Human Rights Initiative and Comrade Kilibo Tonye and Timipre Mezeh for the aggrieved Tri-cycle operators, frowned at the injustice metted on them on daily basis, saying that it is a violation of their fundamental human rights.
The petitioners noted that persistent, indiscriminate activities of the officers,ranging from extortion and imposition of arbitrary fines in the guise of overload, expired tyres, brake light failure amongst other offences are not enforceble in other neighbouring states of Delta, Rivers and sister states of the South-SouthSouth-South Geopolitical zone.
The aggrieved Transporters emphasised that the Federal Road Safety Corps which had permitted Tri-cycle to commute a maximum of four passengers while issuing vehicle particulars has now turned to impose overloading charges within the range of N10,000 – N7,000 respectively on their members just as they allege that their parent unions,National union of road transport workers, NURTW,Tricycle owners association of Nigeria,TOAN,and the Tricycle readers and employees association of Nigeria,RTEAN has since abandoned them upon complaining.
The affected operators have therefore appealed to the Sector Commander to urgently intervene and call its Officers to order as they are being pushed to the wall.
“ In addition, it is an indisputable fact that the officers and men of the FRSC State Command headquarters are wicked, heartless, cruel and barbaric persons that claimed to be regulatory operators in various Highways and Roads in Bayelsa State where they are carrying out their naferious activities based on double standards of adjudications and operational tradition and culture that are not widely accepted in Nigeria and Overseas”.The said.
Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa.
Trending
-
Niger Delta5 days ago
Lulu-Briggs: Abonnema Monarch Inaugurates Conciliatory Committee
-
Niger Delta5 days ago
Monarch Hails Wike Over Commissioner’s Appointment
-
News4 days ago
Why INEC De-Registered 74 Political Parties, Left 18 …Fixes Dates For Edo, Ondo Gov Polls …To Create More 30, 027 Polling Units
-
Politics5 days ago
NASS: Ekweremadu Scores Self, Rep High
-
Politics5 days ago
APC Enugu Crisis: Party Chieftain Disowns Third Faction
-
Politics5 days ago
Oshiomhole Not Obaseki Has Killer Squad, Shaibu Replies Edo Lawmakers
-
Politics5 days ago
Insecurity: Atiku Hits Back At Buhari Over Comment On Boko Haram Victims
-
Politics5 days ago
Badaru Swears In New Head Of Service, 12 Perm Secs