Sports
‘D’Tigress Needs Quality Preparation For Tokyo 2020’
Despite losing by 70-64 points to Serbia in their second group match at the FIBA Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament, Coach Otis Hughley, believes with adequate preparation, D’Tigress has the wherewithal to stun any of the top teams at Tokyo 2020 in Japan.
The excited coach was particularly thrilled by the response of the Nigerian ladies in the final quarter of the tie against Serbia on Saturday, describing it as ‘awesome’ display.
“We had one day full training before this tournament and even when we won the Afrobasket in Senegal, we had only 10 days training and with the way these kids played against the Serbians, I believe with enough and quality preparation for the Olympic Games, this team can beat any of the top teams in the world.
“I am particularly impressed with their belief even when they were down from the second quarter. At a time, the Serbians were leading by 16points and they were able to cut it to six. This for me is a good spirit and performance from this team,” Hugley said at the post-match press conference,’’ the coach said.
The American tactician described the Serbian side as one of the top five teams in the world, while acknowledging the quality of the Europeans but he lauded his lads for their display.
For Serbia’s Sonja Vasic, D’Tigress’ physicality nearly scuttled their win. “They (Nigeria) are a very physical team more so that they had nothing to lose against us. It was a hard game for us and we were a bit tired towards the end of the game and this caused us a lot in the last quarter that we started making some mistakes. But I must also commend their Nigerian team for their display,” she said.
World Indoor Tour: Amusan, Brume Shine In Torun
Sprint hurdler, Tobi Amusan has finished second with a time of 7.89 seconds at the 2020 World Athletics Indoor Tour’s Orlen Copernicus Cup in Torun, Poland.
Tidesports source reports that Amusan finished in second place behind Talay Alina (7.87 seconds) of Belarus in the women’s 60 metres hurdles.
Amusan raced inside 7.90 seconds for the third time this season following her 7.89 seconds run Saturday evening, as the 2020 World Indoor Tour made its fourth of seven stops at the Copernicus.
Amusan’s time was second best on the night behind Belarus’ Alina Talay who ran 7.87 seconds with USA’s Christina Clemons third (7.89 secs).
The reigning Commonwealth Games 100m hurdles queen got seven points for her effort, which pushed her closer to the top of the 60m hurdles standings with 22 points, two behind Christina Clemons of the U. S.
She will now look to move into top spot in the standings next Saturday at the Emirates Arena where the Muller Indoor Grand Prix will hold in Glasgow, Scotland.
Tidesports also reports that Amusan is the second Nigerian to make headlines in the 60m hurdles indoors, after Glory Alozie who ran 7.82 seconds 21 years ago in Madrid, Spain to set a new African record.
That feat made her the first African woman to run inside 7.90 seconds in the event, while Amusan became the second African woman to run a 7.8 seconds in 2018.
Amusan has now broken the 7.90 seconds record four times so far in her career.
Also, Nigeria’s Ese Brume finished in second place behind Ukraine’s Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk in the Women’s Long Jump event.
After six jumps, Brume jumped a new Indoor Personal Best (PB) of 6.62m to see her finish second in the Women’s Long Jump event at the Orlen Copernicus Cup.
Quadre Claims ITF Junior Title
Nigeria’s Oyinlomo Quadre won all her matches at the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Junior Grade Three tournament in Pretoria, South Africa to emerge champion.
The flawless champion was at her best as tenacity coupled with her humility paid off as she claimed her fist title outside West Africa.
The highpoint for the 16-year-old sensation was the way she approached most of the matches in the singles.
In the final, she proved her rating as the number two seed when she humbled France’s Nahia Berecoechea 6-2, 6-3 to emerge as only players not drop a set.
But she was not lucky in the doubles as her partnership with Morocco’s Salma Loudili failed to produce a victory against Morocco’s Sara Akid and Yasmine Kabbaj.
Having lost the first set in a closed encounter at 6-7, Quadre and her partner restored parity by winning the second set 6-1. But they were unlucky in the final set as their unforced errors became their undoing and they lost 12-10.
Already before her departure in 2019 to the ITF High Performance Centre in Morocco, Quadre had established herself as the best female player in Nigeria winning most of the tournaments while she also made it to the quarterfinal stage of the Lagos Tennis Open in 2019.
Man Utd Clears Ighalo For Europa Game
Former Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo will be allowed to travel with Manchester United for their Europa League tie in Bruges next week despite missing the club’s training camp in Marbella over the coronavirus alert.
According to Tidesports source, he did not have to go to quarantine due to his arrival from Shanghai and not Wuhan, where the coronavirus originated from.
Ighalo’s absence from that trip has only added to what has been a surreal start to life at Old Trafford. After signing for the club, Ighalo has since been working on his fitness with coaches at United’s Carrington training ground.
Putting his training in perspective, Ighalo has been working on his fitness in many aspects,
