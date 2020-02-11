News
Chinese Men Arrested For Allegedly Raping Man
Chinese men working for Lifemate Furniture have been arrested for allegedly sodomizing their fellow citizen in Lagos.
It was reported that the rape happened at 49, Morrison Crescent, Alausa on January 23, 2020.
Yang Liang Ming, 41, and Wang Gui-Moi, 45, were nabbed by the Police after a petition to the Area F Commander Olasoji Akinbayo.
The petitioner, Jun Lan-Yin, alleged that the suspects forcefully penetrated him through the anus while he was asleep.
A medical report from Mirabel Centre, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) showed that the victim was actually penetrated through the anus.
The Police in their investigation found out that both suspects and victim were residing in Nigeria with expired visas.
The Police is expected to charge the suspected culprits after the conclusion of investigation.
News
Late Aguma’s Family Holds 10th Memorial Thanksgiving Service
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike and his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike, yesterday, joined other family friends and well-wishers for the 10th Memorial Thanksgiving Service in honour of late Chief Emmanuel Wonukwuru Aguma.
The thanksgiving service, which took place at the Covenant Chapel, Orogbum in Port Harcourt, attracted members of the National Assembly, Rivers State Executive Council, the Rivers State House of Assembly, local government council chairmen, clergy and prominent politicians.
Speaking during the service, the former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Igo Aguma said that the family was overwhelmed by the show of love exhibited by Rivers people over the years.
He said that the Aguma family still missed their father and brother, but they are still staying strong because of them.
Aguma said that before his death, the late Chief Emmanuel Wonukwuru Aguma instructed the family to continue to celebrate his life long after he is gone.
In a sermon, Anglican Bishop of Niger Delta North, Rt Rev. Wisdom Ihunwo said that the late Chief Emmanuel Wonukwuru Aguma made worthy contributions to the development of the society.
He urged the family to always place their hope in God for his sustenance and blessings.
The memorial thanksgiving service witnessed the rendition of special hymns and prayers.
News
Don’t Rely On Govt For Jobs, FG Tells Unemployed Graduates
The Federal Government has advised unemployed graduates who are seeking government jobs to look elsewhere, saying there are more sustainable lucrative ventures outside their focus.
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, said this during a Town Hall Meeting on Popularisation of Blue/Green Collar Jobs among Graduates of Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria, which was held in Benin, Edo State, yesterday.
A statement signed by the Deputy Director/Head of Press at the ministry, Charles Akpan, said the minister, who was represented at the event by the Director, Special Duties and Projects Department in the ministry, Martina Nwordu, reminded the youths that the wealthiest youths in the world at present were not government employees.
The statement said, “The minister also urged Nigerian youths to invest their talent in other job sectors, as the richest youth of the world, aged between 21 and 31 years, are not employees of government but smart entrepreneurs who distinguished themselves in creative skills in various areas.
“The minister disclosed that the purpose of the meeting, which held concurrently in four other geo-political zones of the federation, was to sensitise representatives of key stakeholders in graduate employment on the benefits of blue/green-collar jobs as an alternative response to the challenges of graduate unemployment.”
The statement added that the minister said the meeting was part of the activities in the Graduate Employability Enhancement Scheme, which was an initiative of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment on how to break the resilience of high unemployment rate in the country.
While urging the unemployed graduates, parents, career counsellors, students of tertiary institutions to embrace the profitable opportunities offered by jobs outside government offices, Ngige said such opportunities had the capacity to give high income, self-dignity and esteemed self-worth.
News
IPOB Alleges Police Threat Against Guests At Kanu’s Parents’ Burial
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged that the police was making threats against guests who plan to attend the burial of the parents of its leader, Mr Nnamdi Kanu.
Kanu will on Friday, February 14, bury his parents, Eze Israel Kanu and Lolo Sally Mmeme Kanu, both of whom died sometime last year.
Though there have been no news of Kanu attending the burial, IPOB has raised the alarm over threats by the police through the state police commissioner, against people who plan to attend the burial.
A release by the Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, which was made available to newsmen, in Awka, the Anambra State capital, stated that, “It is now crystal clear to the public that CP Okon supposedly in charge of Abia Police Command in Umuahia, Abia State wants to use the name of our most revered leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and indomitable IPOB worldwide to be noticed.
“Such despicable and downright condemnable utterance can only obtain in Biafraland where socio-cultural and political leadership are in the hands of unrepentant traitors.
“Will a commissioner of police make such a ridiculous statement in the Sharia North? Not even during the burial ceremony of countless murderous Fulani terrorists in the North did any police commissioner find it worthy to warn mourners not to attend a funeral service.
“In the sad history of Nigeria, never has there been an edict or warning issued against those mourning the passing of loved ones, only now in Abia State.”
IPOB further warned that should a shot be fired in Afaraukwu community within the period of the burial, it would make the masterminds regret their actions, while adding that it would not be cowed into failing to attend the burial of their leader’s parents.
